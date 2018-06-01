Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Steps To Become Your Own Boss And Control Your Finances (3244 Views)

Great Lessons About Money That Would Help Your Finances / 3 Steps To Attracting New Customers For Your Business / 5 Things To Do To Improve Your Finances (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





I know a very



There is a proven sequence of steps to follow if you want to see success when starting an online-based business. I have seen hundreds of thousands of people Start and lift their online-based business off of the ground by doing these things:



It doesn't take much to become your own boss with a good online business. Let us establish the following facts.



i) If you put in 3 hrs of work every day to your online business, you can make more than $500 after 3 months.



ii) Most online business can pay you $100 after the first 2 weeks. This amounts to =N= 36,000 (according to the current exchange rate)



If you can calculate how much time you waste jumping from one social media site to another, you would then know that all I have talked about is possible if you are ready to work hard.



Starting an Online Business and becoming your own boss is simple. It has specific and proven steps you have to take and see things work out for you.



1. Provide value first.



2. Write informative copy that sells.



3. Design and customize an easy-to-use website.



4. Use popular search engines to drive qualified traffic to your site.



5. Establish yourself as an expert to the masses.



Let's explain the simple steps in details;





Step 1: Provide Value first and then market your brand



In my opinion, I believe entrepreneurs make the common mistake of promoting the product first before providing value to the consumers. Before you even pitch anything to anyone it is important to have your consumer's personal interests in mind first. I would recommend that you write and promote informative content that will educate your market on how to find practical solutions to their problems before pitching what you have to offer.



When it comes to a business like Affiliate Marketing that can give you so much money within a short period of time, it is advisable you choose products that people would love.





E.g. Over the past few weeks, I have made about $400 in commission, selling weight loss products to so many white people in America. I know that most of them suffer from obesity, so I promote the product hard to them. The result is that I smile to the bank every week.



Step 2: Write informative content that sells



It is not enough to create informative content. As an entrepreneur, it is your job to make it fun and interesting. You can make your content more interesting by creating a fun and truthful headline. Talk about the problems that your market is experiencing and how to solve them in easy steps.





Step 3: Design a fun and easy-to-use website



You will have to build a website that will engage your audience in a positive way. What I recommend is that you use two simple colours for your website. You do not want to make your website to loud or too confusing because people have an average attention span of about 8 seconds, according to the New York Times. Furthermore, make sure that your website is professional and free of grammatical errors.



If you don't want the stress of designing a website, then I recommend you start



Step 4: Use search engines to drive qualified traffic



I would recommend that you start on a small budget before dumping incredible amounts of money on your marketing campaign. The safest marketing strategy to use in my opinion is pay-per-click advertising. Pay-per-click advertising allows you to test the waters and see what types of keywords that your market is responding too. Paying for traffic, in my opinion, drives more qualified leads than free traffic.



Step 5: Establish yourself as an expert



In all, if you launch a successful marketing campaign, you will have qualified leads coming to you for advice. It is important to establish yourself as a leader. As a leader, you are responsible for the well being of your market and their needs. You must always do your best to make sure that they remain as happy as possible with your products.



If you want to learn an online business that would help your finances grow, then you should visit the link below for more information.



I wish you success.



See source for more Everybody wants to be in charge of their finances. Everybody wants to make so much money and live the type of life they want. But the fact remains that most people have no idea where they can start from. There are so many online businesses out there, and most of them are not so lucrative as assumed.I know a very lucrative online business that can fetch you money if you can just put in two hours of work every day.There is a proven sequence of steps to follow if you want to see success when starting an online-based business. I have seen hundreds of thousands of people Start and lift their online-based business off of the ground by doing these things:It doesn't take much to become your own boss with a good online business. Let us establish the following facts.i) If you put in 3 hrs of work every day to your online business, you can make more than $500 after 3 months.ii) Most online business can pay you $100 after the first 2 weeks. This amounts to =N= 36,000 (according to the current exchange rate)If you can calculate how much time you waste jumping from one social media site to another, you would then know that all I have talked about is possible if you are ready to work hard.Starting an Online Business and becoming your own boss is simple. It has specific and proven steps you have to take and see things work out for you.1. Provide value first.2. Write informative copy that sells.3. Design and customize an easy-to-use website.4. Use popular search engines to drive qualified traffic to your site.5. Establish yourself as an expert to the masses.In my opinion, I believe entrepreneurs make the common mistake of promoting the product first before providing value to the consumers. Before you even pitch anything to anyone it is important to have your consumer's personal interests in mind first. I would recommend that you write and promote informative content that will educate your market on how to find practical solutions to their problems before pitching what you have to offer.When it comes to a business like Affiliate Marketing that can give you so much money within a short period of time, it is advisable you choose products that people would love.E.g. Over the past few weeks, I have made about $400 in commission, selling weight loss products to so many white people in America. I know that most of them suffer from obesity, so I promote the product hard to them. The result is that I smile to the bank every week.It is not enough to create informative content. As an entrepreneur, it is your job to make it fun and interesting. You can make your content more interesting by creating a fun and truthful headline. Talk about the problems that your market is experiencing and how to solve them in easy steps.You will have to build a website that will engage your audience in a positive way. What I recommend is that you use two simple colours for your website. You do not want to make your website to loud or too confusing because people have an average attention span of about 8 seconds, according to the New York Times. Furthermore, make sure that your website is professional and free of grammatical errors.If you don't want the stress of designing a website, then I recommend you start this lucrative online business and make money without designing a website.Step 4: Use search engines to drive qualified trafficI would recommend that you start on a small budget before dumping incredible amounts of money on your marketing campaign. The safest marketing strategy to use in my opinion is pay-per-click advertising. Pay-per-click advertising allows you to test the waters and see what types of keywords that your market is responding too. Paying for traffic, in my opinion, drives more qualified leads than free traffic.Step 5: Establish yourself as an expertIn all, if you launch a successful marketing campaign, you will have qualified leads coming to you for advice. It is important to establish yourself as a leader. As a leader, you are responsible for the well being of your market and their needs. You must always do your best to make sure that they remain as happy as possible with your products.If you want to learn an online business that would help your finances grow, then you should visit the link below for more information.I wish you success.

It just takes putting few hours every day and learning the business to build a successful online business. Nothing more



I wish you the best.



#Happy New Month.



lalasticlala

Dpredictor:

It just takes putting few hours every day and learning the business to build a successful online business. Nothing more



I wish you the best.



#Happy New Month.



lalasticlala i sent you a mail i sent you a mail

Dpredictor:

Everybody wants to be in charge of their finances. Everybody wants to make so much money and live the type of life they want. But the fact remains that most people have no idea where they can start from. There are so many online businesses out there, and most of them are not so lucrative as assumed.



I know a very lucrative online business that can fetch you money if you can just put in two hours of work every day.



There is a proven sequence of steps to follow if you want to see success when starting an online-based business. I have seen hundreds of thousands of people Start and lift their online-based business off of the ground by doing these things:



It doesn't take much to become your own boss with a good online business. Let us establish the following facts.



i) If you put in 3 hrs of work every day to your online business, you can make more than $500 after 3 months.



ii) Most online business can pay you $100 after the first 2 weeks. This amounts to =N= 36,000 (according to the current exchange rate)



If you can calculate how much time you waste jumping from one social media site to another, you would then know that all I have talked about is possible if you are ready to work hard.



Starting an Online Business and becoming your own boss is simple. It has specific and proven steps you have to take and see things work out for you.



1. Provide value first.



2. Write informative copy that sells.



3. Design and customize an easy-to-use website.



4. Use popular search engines to drive qualified traffic to your site.



5. Establish yourself as an expert to the masses.



Let's explain the simple steps in details;





Step 1: Provide Value first and then market your brand



In my opinion, I believe entrepreneurs make the common mistake of promoting the product first before providing value to the consumers. Before you even pitch anything to anyone it is important to have your consumer's personal interests in mind first. I would recommend that you write and promote informative content that will educate your market on how to find practical solutions to their problems before pitching what you have to offer.



When it comes to a business like Affiliate Marketing that can give you so much money within a short period of time, it is advisable you choose products that people would love.





E.g. Over the past few weeks, I have made about $400 in commission, selling weight loss products to so many white people in America. I know that most of them suffer from obesity, so I promote the product hard to them. The result is that I smile to the bank every week.



Step 2: Write informative content that sells



It is not enough to create informative content. As an entrepreneur, it is your job to make it fun and interesting. You can make your content more interesting by creating a fun and truthful headline. Talk about the problems that your market is experiencing and how to solve them in easy steps.





Step 3: Design a fun and easy-to-use website



You will have to build a website that will engage your audience in a positive way. What I recommend is that you use two simple colours for your website. You do not want to make your website to loud or too confusing because people have an average attention span of about 8 seconds, according to the New York Times. Furthermore, make sure that your website is professional and free of grammatical errors.



If you don't want the stress of designing a website, then I recommend you start this lucrative online business and make money without designing a website.



Step 4: Use search engines to drive qualified traffic



I would recommend that you start on a small budget before dumping incredible amounts of money on your marketing campaign. The safest marketing strategy to use in my opinion is pay-per-click advertising. Pay-per-click advertising allows you to test the waters and see what types of keywords that your market is responding too. Paying for traffic, in my opinion, drives more qualified leads than free traffic.



Step 5: Establish yourself as an expert



In all, if you launch a successful marketing campaign, you will have qualified leads coming to you for advice. It is important to establish yourself as a leader. As a leader, you are responsible for the well being of your market and their needs. You must always do your best to make sure that they remain as happy as possible with your products.



If you want to learn an online business that would help your finances grow, then you should visit the link below for more information.



I wish you success.



See source for more

OP, have you heard this? The best and easiest way to become your own boss is to start non-oil export business. There are a lot of non-oil products to export from this country and make millions of naira. This business will make you an international business manager and your brand will be known in many countries. It is very very easy. Click on the first link on my signature for a detailed information on this. OP, have you heard this? The best and easiest way to become your own boss is to start non-oil export business. There are a lot of non-oil products to export from this country and make millions of naira. This business will make you an international business manager and your brand will be known in many countries. It is very very easy. Click on the first link on my signature for a detailed information on this.

,

This is the kind of information that should be making front page, not all these BBN and Tonto Dike crap...there are more opportunities online than offline: the only thing is that you have to apply wisdom in how you use laptop always otherwise your neighbours will assume you are into the yahoo business.

This guy and his trash

Its a sunday

AS IF ITS DAT SIMPLE 1 Like

hmmm

Great points...





You too can earn online as side hustle or main hustle...



I am reaching a good skill and general freelance tips that can help you earn online too.



Note:



Training is online. via video tutorial I made and whatsapp support!



Training is not free!



You must have a laptop to be able to render the service and learn the skill!



Only serious people should whatsapp me. 09070304608



Check below to see some of my earnings per service I delivered. Skill is in high demand and quite lucrative..Can be offered both online and offline.

All these e-book sellers,lool.

Una with mumu format

Dpredictor:

Everybody wants to be in charge of their finances. Everybody wants to make so much money and live the type of life they want. But the fact remains that most people have no idea where they can start from. There are so many online businesses out there, and most of them are not so lucrative as assumed.



I know a very lucrative online business that can fetch you money if you can just put in two hours of work every day.



There is a proven sequence of steps to follow if you want to see success when starting an online-based business. I have seen hundreds of thousands of people Start and lift their online-based business off of the ground by doing these things:



It doesn't take much to become your own boss with a good online business. Let us establish the following facts.



i) If you put in 3 hrs of work every day to your online business, you can make more than $500 after 3 months.



ii) Most online business can pay you $100 after the first 2 weeks. This amounts to =N= 36,000 (according to the current exchange rate)



If you can calculate how much time you waste jumping from one social media site to another, you would then know that all I have talked about is possible if you are ready to work hard.



Starting an Online Business and becoming your own boss is simple. It has specific and proven steps you have to take and see things work out for you.



1. Provide value first.



2. Write informative copy that sells.



3. Design and customize an easy-to-use website.



4. Use popular search engines to drive qualified traffic to your site.



5. Establish yourself as an expert to the masses.



Let's explain the simple steps in details;





Step 1: Provide Value first and then market your brand



In my opinion, I believe entrepreneurs make the common mistake of promoting the product first before providing value to the consumers. Before you even pitch anything to anyone it is important to have your consumer's personal interests in mind first. I would recommend that you write and promote informative content that will educate your market on how to find practical solutions to their problems before pitching what you have to offer.



When it comes to a business like Affiliate Marketing that can give you so much money within a short period of time, it is advisable you choose products that people would love.





E.g. Over the past few weeks, I have made about $400 in commission, selling weight loss products to so many white people in America. I know that most of them suffer from obesity, so I promote the product hard to them. The result is that I smile to the bank every week.



Step 2: Write informative content that sells



It is not enough to create informative content. As an entrepreneur, it is your job to make it fun and interesting. You can make your content more interesting by creating a fun and truthful headline. Talk about the problems that your market is experiencing and how to solve them in easy steps.





Step 3: Design a fun and easy-to-use website



You will have to build a website that will engage your audience in a positive way. What I recommend is that you use two simple colours for your website. You do not want to make your website to loud or too confusing because people have an average attention span of about 8 seconds, according to the New York Times. Furthermore, make sure that your website is professional and free of grammatical errors.



If you don't want the stress of designing a website, then I recommend you start this lucrative online business and make money without designing a website.



Step 4: Use search engines to drive qualified traffic



I would recommend that you start on a small budget before dumping incredible amounts of money on your marketing campaign. The safest marketing strategy to use in my opinion is pay-per-click advertising. Pay-per-click advertising allows you to test the waters and see what types of keywords that your market is responding too. Paying for traffic, in my opinion, drives more qualified leads than free traffic.



Step 5: Establish yourself as an expert



In all, if you launch a successful marketing campaign, you will have qualified leads coming to you for advice. It is important to establish yourself as a leader. As a leader, you are responsible for the well being of your market and their needs. You must always do your best to make sure that they remain as happy as possible with your products.



If you want to learn an online business that would help your finances grow, then you should visit the link below for more information.



I wish you success.



See source for more



Nice points Op. How can I create my own free blog? Nice points Op. How can I create my own free blog?

chukzyfcbb:

All these e-book sellers,lool.

Una with mumu format The guy up to ten monikers... The guy up to ten monikers...