Chelsea Refuse To Meet Sarri's £7million Release Clause From Napoli
Chelsea have refused to yield to Napoli’s demand and deadline to pay the £7million release clause for manager Maurizio Sarri. The Blues had until last night to reach an agreement over the figure for Sarri whose contract with Napoli expires in 2020, although he has been replaced with Carlo Ancelotti.
Reports suggested that talks were held last week with Sarri’s representatives over a two-year deal with an option for another 12 months.
It is believed that Chelsea are now waiting to see if Sarri’s legal team will engage in the pursuit of a case of constructive dismissal against Napoli, thus pressuring Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis into reaching a compromise.
Meanwhile, reports have emerged that former PSG boss Laurent Blanc has also been sounded out as a backup option. The club are also huge admirers of Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic.
Source: https://savechelsea.net/chelsea-refuse-to-meet-deadline-for-sarris-7million-release-clause/
|Re: Chelsea Refuse To Meet Sarri's £7million Release Clause From Napoli by dominique(f): 7:41pm
Because a certain Zidane is now in the market abi
|Re: Chelsea Refuse To Meet Sarri's £7million Release Clause From Napoli by veekid(m): 8:50pm
dominique:
Dem no born Zidane well to accept Chelsea offer; he won't last half a season
|Re: Chelsea Refuse To Meet Sarri's £7million Release Clause From Napoli by Krissjones: 8:50pm
He's going to Madrid now.
|Re: Chelsea Refuse To Meet Sarri's £7million Release Clause From Napoli by cutefergiee(m): 8:51pm
|Re: Chelsea Refuse To Meet Sarri's £7million Release Clause From Napoli by Imustreturn: 8:51pm
dominique:don't mind them
Fine bae how's you
|Re: Chelsea Refuse To Meet Sarri's £7million Release Clause From Napoli by dopechoks(m): 8:51pm
|Re: Chelsea Refuse To Meet Sarri's £7million Release Clause From Napoli by asawanathegreat(m): 8:51pm
|Re: Chelsea Refuse To Meet Sarri's £7million Release Clause From Napoli by Jones4190: 8:53pm
After what RAMOS did to SALAH I now understand why RAMS are killed during SALLAH�
$£L€
|Re: Chelsea Refuse To Meet Sarri's £7million Release Clause From Napoli by olatade(m): 8:53pm
coaches now have a release clause
|Re: Chelsea Refuse To Meet Sarri's £7million Release Clause From Napoli by Zico5(m): 8:53pm
Is this a football club or night club? Chelsea changing coaches like diapers.
|Re: Chelsea Refuse To Meet Sarri's £7million Release Clause From Napoli by DonPiiko: 8:55pm
Zidane now coaches Qatars national team
dominique:
|Re: Chelsea Refuse To Meet Sarri's £7million Release Clause From Napoli by seunmohmoh(f): 8:56pm
we want the best for chelsea
|Re: Chelsea Refuse To Meet Sarri's £7million Release Clause From Napoli by dominique(f): 8:57pm
DonPiiko:
Really? That's big money with less workload. Now we know why he rushed to resign
|Re: Chelsea Refuse To Meet Sarri's £7million Release Clause From Napoli by kenzysmith: 8:57pm
He feel say premier league na league wey them dey smoke weed, after 5 straight loses na tramador he go dey swallow for bench
|Re: Chelsea Refuse To Meet Sarri's £7million Release Clause From Napoli by Litblogger: 8:58pm
|Re: Chelsea Refuse To Meet Sarri's £7million Release Clause From Napoli by jerrybakermillz(m): 8:58pm
Guy u r very creative with words.... Nice word play
Jones4190:
|Re: Chelsea Refuse To Meet Sarri's £7million Release Clause From Napoli by kenzysmith: 8:58pm
DonPiiko:your mumu no get grade the tramador wey you dey take dey affect your brain
|Re: Chelsea Refuse To Meet Sarri's £7million Release Clause From Napoli by Realhommie(m): 8:59pm
Imustreturn:Na wetin make u mention her be dis, make una stop all dis yeye ass-licking wey dey give guys bad name.. Haba
@Topic, e go clear for Sarri eyes soon enough..
|Re: Chelsea Refuse To Meet Sarri's £7million Release Clause From Napoli by Silentscreamer(f): 9:01pm
why waste 7 million on someone that will still flop after 2 years..
|Re: Chelsea Refuse To Meet Sarri's £7million Release Clause From Napoli by ikorodureporta: 9:02pm
|Re: Chelsea Refuse To Meet Sarri's £7million Release Clause From Napoli by WDTrends: 9:03pm
|Re: Chelsea Refuse To Meet Sarri's £7million Release Clause From Napoli by DonPiiko: 9:03pm
Saw this
dominique:
|Re: Chelsea Refuse To Meet Sarri's £7million Release Clause From Napoli by Pazohaha: 9:06pm
|Re: Chelsea Refuse To Meet Sarri's £7million Release Clause From Napoli by espn(m): 9:07pm
seunmohmoh:are u a chelsea fan too miss?
|Re: Chelsea Refuse To Meet Sarri's £7million Release Clause From Napoli by obafemee80(m): 9:12pm
dominique:May be
|Re: Chelsea Refuse To Meet Sarri's £7million Release Clause From Napoli by Jenomtwist(m): 9:13pm
|Re: Chelsea Refuse To Meet Sarri's £7million Release Clause From Napoli by osazsky(m): 9:18pm
as a Chelsea fan I think I will prefer we get asene Wenger cuz he has premier league experience, this Napoli coach hasn't won anything he just had a good season in an average league coaching is progressive and experience matters a lot,I hope we act fast before real steals Wenger from us,then look wat giroud did for us wen he came, asene Wenger will gladly take the job,he is d only manager in d world to play a full season without losing a game
|Re: Chelsea Refuse To Meet Sarri's £7million Release Clause From Napoli by alexistaiwo: 9:21pm
osazsky:
As a fellow Chelsea fan ....
|Re: Chelsea Refuse To Meet Sarri's £7million Release Clause From Napoli by Speakdatruth: 9:22pm
