Chelsea have refused to yield to Napoli’s demand and deadline to pay the £7million release clause for manager Maurizio Sarri. The Blues had until last night to reach an agreement over the figure for Sarri whose contract with Napoli expires in 2020, although he has been replaced with Carlo Ancelotti.



Reports suggested that talks were held last week with Sarri’s representatives over a two-year deal with an option for another 12 months.



It is believed that Chelsea are now waiting to see if Sarri’s legal team will engage in the pursuit of a case of constructive dismissal against Napoli, thus pressuring Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis into reaching a compromise.



Meanwhile, reports have emerged that former PSG boss Laurent Blanc has also been sounded out as a backup option. The club are also huge admirers of Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic.



Because a certain Zidane is now in the market abi 6 Likes

dominique:

Because a certain Zidane is now in the market abi

Dem no born Zidane well to accept Chelsea offer; he won't last half a season Dem no born Zidane well to accept Chelsea offer; he won't last half a season 12 Likes

He's going to Madrid now. 4 Likes

Ok

dominique:

Because a certain Zidane is now in the market abi don't mind them





Fine bae how's you don't mind themFine bae how's you

,,,,,chelshit

Am not a chelsea fan

After what RAMOS did to SALAH I now understand why RAMS are killed during SALLAH�



$£L€ 11 Likes

coaches now have a release clause

Is this a football club or night club? Chelsea changing coaches like diapers.



dominique:

Because a certain Zidane is now in the market abi Zidane now coaches Qatars national team

we want the best for chelsea

DonPiiko:

Zidane now coaches Qatars national team



Really? That's big money with less workload. Now we know why he rushed to resign Really? That's big money with less workload. Now we know why he rushed to resign

He feel say premier league na league wey them dey smoke weed, after 5 straight loses na tramador he go dey swallow for bench 1 Like

Football shakara





Jones4190:

After what RAMOS did to SALAH I now understand why RAMS are killed during SALLAH�



$£L€ Guy u r very creative with words.... Nice word play

DonPiiko:

Zidane now coaches Qatars national team

your mumu no get grade the tramador wey you dey take dey affect your brain your mumu no get grade the tramador wey you dey take dey affect your brain

Imustreturn:







Fine bae how's you Na wetin make u mention her be dis, make una stop all dis yeye ass-licking wey dey give guys bad name.. Haba





@Topic, e go clear for Sarri eyes soon enough.. Na wetin make u mention her be dis, make una stop all dis yeye ass-licking wey dey give guys bad name.. Haba@Topic, e go clear for Sarri eyes soon enough.. 7 Likes 1 Share

why waste 7 million on someone that will still flop after 2 years.. 4 Likes 1 Share

dominique:





Really? That's big money with less workload. Now we know why he rushed to resign Saw this 2 Likes

Wahala

seunmohmoh:

we want the best for chelsea are u a chelsea fan too miss? are u a chelsea fan too miss?

dominique:

Because a certain Zidane is now in the market abi May be May be

Dem get money

as a Chelsea fan I think I will prefer we get asene Wenger cuz he has premier league experience, this Napoli coach hasn't won anything he just had a good season in an average league coaching is progressive and experience matters a lot,I hope we act fast before real steals Wenger from us,then look wat giroud did for us wen he came, asene Wenger will gladly take the job,he is d only manager in d world to play a full season without losing a game

osazsky:

as a Chelsea fan I think I will prefer we get asene Wenger cuz he has premier league experience, this Napoli coach hasn't won anything he just had a good season in an average league coaching is progressive and experience matters a lot,I hope we act fast before real steals Wenger from us,then look wat giroud did for us wen he came, asene Wenger will gladly take the job,he is d only manager in d world to play a full season without losing a game

As a fellow Chelsea fan .... As a fellow Chelsea fan.... 4 Likes