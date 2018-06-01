₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by AnonymousIP: 7:51pm On Jun 01
Yesterday he shared her picture with caption ....
"Can you imagine,I told this fine girl to marry me and she said I'm too short."
And Today Another Picture ...
Shared with caption ..
"Please who Is the short person in this picture now?"
BY APROKO GIRL : https://aprokogirl.com/9627/mike-godson-and-juliet-ibrahim-pictured-together-after-yesterdays-news/
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by AnonymousIP: 7:51pm On Jun 01
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by Johnnyessence(m): 7:59pm On Jun 01
publicity stunt
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by GistMoreTV: 8:04pm On Jun 01
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by axcerin: 8:10pm On Jun 01
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by vanndubi: 8:56pm On Jun 01
This Godson still don't get it. She meant that Godson age is SHORTER.
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by okwabayi(m): 9:00pm On Jun 01
Ini Edo's sugar boy. He shouldn't blame her, most girls measure their natural height as when wearing heels. He's even more attractive than she is. He should find someone better.
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by Fame333(f): 9:01pm On Jun 01
Beautiful people
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by veekid(m): 9:38pm On Jun 01
Nigerians Sabi fúck pass Ghanaians; na why she's after Nigerian guys
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by kikio1992(m): 10:28pm On Jun 01
Okay....so now we know she is short. Next thing please....
Meanwhile...Ekiti is boiling...
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by Anigreat: 10:28pm On Jun 01
You guys are so daft not to understand what Juliet mean by saying Mike is short.
She was referring to his manhood, not mike height.
Mike come do like say im been no know weting Juliet mean.... mtchewww
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by soberdrunk(m): 10:29pm On Jun 01
Las Las this Juliet is just 'fair' not 'fine', see her face like 'tantalizers meatpie'........
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by WalterEmmanuel: 10:29pm On Jun 01
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by Issafela: 10:29pm On Jun 01
>>
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by LastSurvivor11: 10:29pm On Jun 01
Mtcheèew
Kneel down two of una
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by Queenserah26(f): 10:30pm On Jun 01
Okay
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by TollaEstate: 10:31pm On Jun 01
OK
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by ybn10: 10:31pm On Jun 01
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by Solstar: 10:34pm On Jun 01
I strongly advise the pair to be married, so they can save more on bleaching cream, it is more economical on the long term to share the cream than mix differently.
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by Dnimaa(m): 10:34pm On Jun 01
Girls are often easily deceived with their artificial attachments. See the difference in their heights!
Anyway, her statement may have so many hidden meanings behind....
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by ALAYORMII: 10:35pm On Jun 01
She's talking about something bro
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by nabegibeg: 10:35pm On Jun 01
AnonymousIP:
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by no1madman(m): 10:38pm On Jun 01
[img][/img]okkkk
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by no1madman(m): 10:38pm On Jun 01
[img][/img]okkkkk
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by zed01: 10:40pm On Jun 01
ice or what is dat guy name sloppy second
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by Mayo4realz: 10:41pm On Jun 01
Hth do i find myself reading these crap stories sometimes
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by PapaHD: 10:44pm On Jun 01
You are too short. She is too shorter. That's why she refused to marry you 'cos if the two of you breed, your kids would be too shortest.
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by Hunry: 10:44pm On Jun 01
ask INI edo
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by jaxxy(m): 10:47pm On Jun 01
Juliet must be pretty short then like 5'4. So now the stunt is over we can her word now.
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by dview001(m): 10:48pm On Jun 01
is iceberg slim tall? ..yellow pussy biatch
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by LesbianBoy(m): 10:51pm On Jun 01
This Juliet Ibrahim looks like a girl that wee be reading newspaper while being fvcked
|Re: Mike Godson And Juliet Ibrahim Pictured Together After Yesterday's News by IBreakRules: 10:54pm On Jun 01
vanndubi:
Me was thinking she meant his money short
