@APROKOGIRL



Yesterday he shared her picture with caption ....



"Can you imagine,I told this fine girl to marry me and she said I'm too short."

And Today Another Picture ...



Shared with caption ..



"Please who Is the short person in this picture now?"

Yesterday he shared her picture with caption ....And Today Another Picture ...Shared with caption ..

publicity stunt 4 Likes

This Godson still don't get it. She meant that Godson age is SHORTER. 26 Likes

Ini Edo's sugar boy. He shouldn't blame her, most girls measure their natural height as when wearing heels. He's even more attractive than she is. He should find someone better. 21 Likes 1 Share

Beautiful people 7 Likes

Nigerians Sabi fúck pass Ghanaians; na why she's after Nigerian guys





You guys are so daft not to understand what Juliet mean by saying Mike is short.





She was referring to his manhood, not mike height.





Mike come do like say im been no know weting Juliet mean.... mtchewww You guys are so daft not to understand what Juliet mean by saying Mike is short.She was referring to his manhood, not mike height.Mike come do like say im been no know weting Juliet mean.... mtchewww 6 Likes

Las Las this Juliet is just 'fair' not 'fine', see her face like 'tantalizers meatpie'........ 7 Likes





Mtcheèew

Kneel down two of una 10 Likes 1 Share

Okay

OK

I strongly advise the pair to be married, so they can save more on bleaching cream, it is more economical on the long term to share the cream than mix differently. 11 Likes

Girls are often easily deceived with their artificial attachments. See the difference in their heights!

Anyway, her statement may have so many hidden meanings behind....

She's talking about something bro

ice or what is dat guy name sloppy second

Hth do i find myself reading these crap stories sometimes

You are too short. She is too shorter. That's why she refused to marry you 'cos if the two of you breed, your kids would be too shortest.

ask INI edo

Juliet must be pretty short then like 5'4. So now the stunt is over we can her word now. 1 Like

is iceberg slim tall? ..yellow pussy biatch 1 Like

This Juliet Ibrahim looks like a girl that wee be reading newspaper while being fvcked 2 Likes