|Shop Of A Lady - Bread Winner, Demolished In Nnewi, Anambra As She Cries Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 9:03pm On Jun 01
A woman nearly ran mad and said that she prefers death than being alive after her only means of livelihood was demolished by the Governor Willie Obiano led Anambra State government. The heartbroken woman who is said to be the bread winner - rolled on the ground while crying and cursing the state governor after her shop was demolished by task force in Nnewi.
Facebook user King Promxy Jonathan wrote:
"AFTER GOV WILLIE OBIANO demolished her shop at Nnewi and this woman were crying and rolling cursing Willie obiano that God will see her family feel the same humiliation she face and that peace will never be in gov Willie obiano family and when I try to ask her some questions , the lady was crying bitterly and I couldn't hold my tears seen her hard earn shop demolished .
Gov willie please try and reach out to this lady because heaven will remember this lady tears on that faithful day and remember they never voted for you to cause pain rather you were voted to govern well. Chidimma Tonia who is governor aide should see wat his principle did to this lady. She is the bread winner of her family and now this family has lost a big tin. After power judgement follows. My heart is still in deep pain ."
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/woman-laments-after-her-shop-was-demolished-in-anambra-state.html
|Re: Shop Of A Lady - Bread Winner, Demolished In Nnewi, Anambra As She Cries Photos by Okoroawusa: 9:08pm On Jun 01
If her shop is illegal then am sorry
Meanwhile if this happened in IMO state by now this thread for don know how far
|Re: Shop Of A Lady - Bread Winner, Demolished In Nnewi, Anambra As She Cries Photos by Donald95(m): 9:33pm On Jun 01
Sorry ma. So far as there is life, there is hope for a better tomorrow.
Just don't construct your shop to block gutter way or road. Lets play our own part to help ourselves
|Re: Shop Of A Lady - Bread Winner, Demolished In Nnewi, Anambra As She Cries Photos by Donald95(m): 9:40pm On Jun 01
Okoroawusa:
Okoroawusa killed a boy after destroying there shop double pain We condemn such in our land. Ọnuru ube Nwanne agbana ọsọ
|Re: Shop Of A Lady - Bread Winner, Demolished In Nnewi, Anambra As She Cries Photos by ReneeNuttall(f): 10:03pm On Jun 01
Same thing oshiomole and obasekhi did in benin.Although they were given an extensive notice before commencing on the demolition. I'm sure they also gave them an eviction notice and a deadline.My heart goes to her though,Especially at this difficult times.
|Re: Shop Of A Lady - Bread Winner, Demolished In Nnewi, Anambra As She Cries Photos by nabegibeg: 10:38pm On Jun 01
BoneBlogger:
If the structure she erected illegal then she is wasting her time
|Re: Shop Of A Lady - Bread Winner, Demolished In Nnewi, Anambra As She Cries Photos by Chloe88(f): 10:38pm On Jun 01
Nigeria is very hard for common citizens
|Re: Shop Of A Lady - Bread Winner, Demolished In Nnewi, Anambra As She Cries Photos by DavSagacity(m): 10:38pm On Jun 01
I've come to realize that the policy of some of Our so called Politician does not favour the common man, the bread seller on the road or the mechanic who's trying to survive.
Policies for the Elite, by the Elite for the Elite.
|Re: Shop Of A Lady - Bread Winner, Demolished In Nnewi, Anambra As She Cries Photos by RGem(f): 10:38pm On Jun 01
* weaner. Op take note.
God in his infinite mercies will make another way for her.
|Re: Shop Of A Lady - Bread Winner, Demolished In Nnewi, Anambra As She Cries Photos by Offpoint: 10:38pm On Jun 01
Change is constant... there should be some sort of compensation for this naw
|Re: Shop Of A Lady - Bread Winner, Demolished In Nnewi, Anambra As She Cries Photos by Queenserah26(f): 10:39pm On Jun 01
May God comfort you ma'am. So painful
|Re: Shop Of A Lady - Bread Winner, Demolished In Nnewi, Anambra As She Cries Photos by bimbod(m): 10:39pm On Jun 01
The governor right now will be like no harm can touch me.... sorry to d woman the shop was actually at the 'wrong turn'
|Re: Shop Of A Lady - Bread Winner, Demolished In Nnewi, Anambra As She Cries Photos by inoki247: 10:39pm On Jun 01
imagine nd dey will come here nd b ranting dat dey owns lagos when dey can not put dere home in place
|Re: Shop Of A Lady - Bread Winner, Demolished In Nnewi, Anambra As She Cries Photos by thereturnoflucy(f): 10:40pm On Jun 01
So sad....I feel for her.
Meanwhile ---->> Ekiti 2018: Fayemi arrival in Ado Ekiti was marred with violence...three dead
|Re: Shop Of A Lady - Bread Winner, Demolished In Nnewi, Anambra As She Cries Photos by rawpadgin(m): 10:40pm On Jun 01
Of the government is a responsible one, they would've built chops & lease them out for cheaper rate to these poor citizens
|Re: Shop Of A Lady - Bread Winner, Demolished In Nnewi, Anambra As She Cries Photos by fotadmowmend(m): 10:40pm On Jun 01
Okoroawusa:What is 'legal' in our dear country .......
|Re: Shop Of A Lady - Bread Winner, Demolished In Nnewi, Anambra As She Cries Photos by Abatsam111(m): 10:42pm On Jun 01
|Re: Shop Of A Lady - Bread Winner, Demolished In Nnewi, Anambra As She Cries Photos by package7(m): 10:48pm On Jun 01
Pele oooo
Sho mo age ni
|Re: Shop Of A Lady - Bread Winner, Demolished In Nnewi, Anambra As She Cries Photos by AntiWailer: 10:48pm On Jun 01
|Re: Shop Of A Lady - Bread Winner, Demolished In Nnewi, Anambra As She Cries Photos by Jon3nity(m): 10:50pm On Jun 01
inoki247:How did this news now reach abi concern Lagos..
|Re: Shop Of A Lady - Bread Winner, Demolished In Nnewi, Anambra As She Cries Photos by samuelchimmy(m): 10:51pm On Jun 01
Why is this wan crying over spilled milk, so the government should not do their work again okwaya,
|Re: Shop Of A Lady - Bread Winner, Demolished In Nnewi, Anambra As She Cries Photos by namet(m): 10:53pm On Jun 01
Even if her shop is illegal, the government should make provisions for the very poor people in our society. How did some of us become so poor? Because they've been cheated by those who've stolen our common wealth.
In a country where injustice is so rife and where people in government steal monies that should be used to make life better for everyone, it becomes the responsibility of government to take care of the poor and the vulnerable. If all we can say is "am sorry" then poor folks like this woman are only left with options of crimes.
Selling of babies, kidnapping, armed robbery, ritual killings will undoubtedly become the norm in this country. I urged the state government in Anambra to help this woman by relocating her and giving her some monies so she can have a means to take care of her family.
Politicians and businessmen in Anambra are stealing billions anyway. So, giving this woman N200k after giving her a shop somewhere else should not be an issue.
Okoroawusa:
|Re: Shop Of A Lady - Bread Winner, Demolished In Nnewi, Anambra As She Cries Photos by seniormallam(m): 10:56pm On Jun 01
Sorry ma'am and no insurance backup again
|Re: Shop Of A Lady - Bread Winner, Demolished In Nnewi, Anambra As She Cries Photos by bishopb2(m): 10:59pm On Jun 01
May the Lord comfort her... And bring unto her restoration.
|Re: Shop Of A Lady - Bread Winner, Demolished In Nnewi, Anambra As She Cries Photos by OfficialAwol(m): 11:00pm On Jun 01
I do empathize with her, but raining curses on the governor is a waste of energy she would used to think for a way forward.
If curses were effective, Fashola would have been long gone after all the male and female curses laid on him for what he demolished in Lagos.
Save your energy my sister.
|Re: Shop Of A Lady - Bread Winner, Demolished In Nnewi, Anambra As She Cries Photos by technuel: 11:01pm On Jun 01
Yes I know her shop might be positioned in an illegal place and you have all the power to demolish it but sometimes we need to put yourself in their own shoe and reason well. Governor Obiano should immediately reach out to this woman and others affected to avoid soiling his good reputation in Anambra.
|Re: Shop Of A Lady - Bread Winner, Demolished In Nnewi, Anambra As She Cries Photos by ipobarecriminals: 11:03pm On Jun 01
|Re: Shop Of A Lady - Bread Winner, Demolished In Nnewi, Anambra As She Cries Photos by inoki247: 11:04pm On Jun 01
Jon3nity:if diz happen in Lagos we will not sleep tonight u guys will. b swearing nd speaking in tongues...
