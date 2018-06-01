Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Shop Of A Lady - Bread Winner, Demolished In Nnewi, Anambra As She Cries Photos (20716 Views)

Facebook user King Promxy Jonathan wrote:



"AFTER GOV WILLIE OBIANO demolished her shop at Nnewi and this woman were crying and rolling cursing Willie obiano that God will see her family feel the same humiliation she face and that peace will never be in gov Willie obiano family and when I try to ask her some questions , the lady was crying bitterly and I couldn't hold my tears seen her hard earn shop demolished .



Gov willie please try and reach out to this lady because heaven will remember this lady tears on that faithful day and remember they never voted for you to cause pain rather you were voted to govern well. Chidimma Tonia who is governor aide should see wat his principle did to this lady. She is the bread winner of her family and now this family has lost a big tin. After power judgement follows. My heart is still in deep pain ."



A woman nearly ran mad and said that she prefers death than being alive after her only means of livelihood was demolished by the Governor Willie Obiano led Anambra State government. The heartbroken woman who is said to be the bread winner - rolled on the ground while crying and cursing the state governor after her shop was demolished by task force in Nnewi.

If her shop is illegal then am sorry



Meanwhile if this happened in IMO state by now this thread for don know how far 34 Likes 4 Shares

Sorry ma. So far as there is life, there is hope for a better tomorrow.



Just don't construct your shop to block gutter way or road. Lets play our own part to help ourselves 27 Likes 1 Share

Okoroawusa killed a boy after destroying there shop double pain We condemn such in our land. Ọnuru ube Nwanne agbana ọsọ Okoroawusa killed a boy after destroying there shopWe condemn such in our land. Ọnuru ube Nwanne agbana ọsọ 14 Likes 2 Shares

Same thing oshiomole and obasekhi did in benin.Although they were given an extensive notice before commencing on the demolition. I'm sure they also gave them an eviction notice and a deadline.My heart goes to her though,Especially at this difficult times. 5 Likes

If the structure she erected illegal then she is wasting her time If the structure she erected illegal then she is wasting her time 5 Likes

Nigeria is very hard for common citizens 8 Likes 4 Shares

I've come to realize that the policy of some of Our so called Politician does not favour the common man, the bread seller on the road or the mechanic who's trying to survive.

Policies for the Elite, by the Elite for the Elite. 7 Likes 1 Share

God in his infinite mercies will make another way for her. 1 Like

Change is constant... there should be some sort of compensation for this naw 1 Like

May God comfort you ma'am. So painful

The governor right now will be like no harm can touch me.... sorry to d woman the shop was actually at the 'wrong turn'

imagine nd dey will come here nd b ranting dat dey owns lagos when dey can not put dere home in place 7 Likes





Ekiti 2018: Fayemi arrival in Ado Ekiti was marred with violence...three dead So sad....I feel for her.

Of the government is a responsible one, they would've built chops & lease them out for cheaper rate to these poor citizens 2 Likes

imagine nd dey will come here nd b ranting dat dey owns lagos when dey can not put dere home in place How did this news now reach abi concern Lagos.. How did this news now reach abi concern Lagos.. 7 Likes

Why is this wan crying over spilled milk, so the government should not do their work again okwaya,





In a country where injustice is so rife and where people in government steal monies that should be used to make life better for everyone, it becomes the responsibility of government to take care of the poor and the vulnerable. If all we can say is "am sorry" then poor folks like this woman are only left with options of crimes.



Selling of babies, kidnapping, armed robbery, ritual killings will undoubtedly become the norm in this country. I urged the state government in Anambra to help this woman by relocating her and giving her some monies so she can have a means to take care of her family.



Politicians and businessmen in Anambra are stealing billions anyway. So, giving this woman N200k after giving her a shop somewhere else should not be an issue.











Sorry ma'am and no insurance backup again

May the Lord comfort her... And bring unto her restoration. 1 Like

I do empathize with her, but raining curses on the governor is a waste of energy she would used to think for a way forward.



If curses were effective, Fashola would have been long gone after all the male and female curses laid on him for what he demolished in Lagos.



Save your energy my sister. 1 Like

Yes I know her shop might be positioned in an illegal place and you have all the power to demolish it but sometimes we need to put yourself in their own shoe and reason well. Governor Obiano should immediately reach out to this woman and others affected to avoid soiling his good reputation in Anambra. 2 Likes

