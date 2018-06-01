₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by BoneBlogger(m): 9:44pm On Jun 01
Pictures have emerged showing foreigners proudly rocking the beautiful Super Eagles' jersey after it sold out today worldwide. After Nike received 3 million pre-orders, Nigeria’s World Cup kit was officially released for sale on Friday, June 1. Outside NikeTown in London, fans lined down Oxford Street and round the corner to purchase the kit.
The kit, which was available for sale online quickly sold out with many buyers unable to add to their cart.
As a result of the demand, fans flocked to Nike Town opposite Oxford Circus tube station in hope of having a jersey of their own.
Nike UK also said there were no plans to restock.
The home jersey which goes for about 41,000 naira in Nigeria was first worn in the friendly against Poland in March. The home jersey was worn again in the match against DR Congo.
However, fake replicas of the jersey has flooded the market before the official launch with reports claiming about 3 million of the fake jersey was already on sale.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/photos-of-foreigners-rocking-super-eagles-jersey-proudly-after-it-sold-out-today.html
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by Donald95(m): 9:49pm On Jun 01
Sai barber
9 Likes
|Re: Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by Donald95(m): 9:55pm On Jun 01
Sai barber.Another great achievement for them. Africans God just bought the uniform.
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by Anigreat: 9:55pm On Jun 01
Wow!
This is so lovely
6 Likes
|Re: Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by okosodo: 9:59pm On Jun 01
The first time NFF is getting it right in their life
118 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by xxxtedyxxx(m): 10:16pm On Jun 01
all thanks to Nike.
8 Likes
|Re: Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by papoudaupolos: 10:17pm On Jun 01
Hope Super Eagles we Rock those whites countries in Russia
|Re: Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by troublemakea(m): 10:18pm On Jun 01
who doesn't know....na just for photo shot and it gets into the waste bin after
10 Likes
|Re: Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by DEXTROVERT: 10:20pm On Jun 01
OMG
ALMIGHTY
OYINBO.
SAI
BUHARI
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by NwaChibuzor100: 10:21pm On Jun 01
This jersey is hyperhyped.
18 Likes
|Re: Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by soberdrunk(m): 10:21pm On Jun 01
Still waiting for my guy Chukwudi to provide me with the 2k "remix version", the only problem i dey get with Chukwudi nah say he too dey 'overdo', he fit go add 'cape' and 'shoulderpads' to my own.........
Ps------An experienced driver that can drive a 'Luxurious 50 seater bus' from Portharcourt to Russia needed!!! Salary very attractive!!!
109 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by PearlStreet(m): 10:21pm On Jun 01
Just thinking. Can the British Embassy give me visa let me go to the UK and buy the Jersey too?
I swear, if una see me for Naija again, make I bend.
64 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by kikio1992(m): 10:22pm On Jun 01
Nice...this is really good for the Nigerian football brand.
Meanwhile --->>> Zinedine Zidane set for big money move to Qatar national team
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by johnshagb(m): 10:22pm On Jun 01
troublemakea:
In future's voice... Wicked wicked wicked
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by nrexzy(m): 10:22pm On Jun 01
Wailers oya over to una
1 Like
|Re: Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by odigbosky(m): 10:22pm On Jun 01
i love the dark green chai.....even if e dirty u no go know....
55 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by Empress2014(f): 10:22pm On Jun 01
What's so special about them wearing the jersey? Nigerians have been wearing foreign jerseys for years and they never hyped or make fuse about it.
Nawa !
19 Likes
|Re: Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by millomaniac: 10:22pm On Jun 01
I hope this jersy doesnt inspire our opponents to mercilessly teach the super eagles that the world cup is not a fashion parade.
18 Likes
|Re: Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by grayht(m): 10:22pm On Jun 01
|Re: Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by PurplePatch(m): 10:22pm On Jun 01
I'd go for the plain dark one. But the two make sense
1 Like
|Re: Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by ybn10: 10:23pm On Jun 01
|Re: Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by EmekaBlue(m): 10:23pm On Jun 01
|Re: Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by boolet(m): 10:23pm On Jun 01
Donald95:You must be a citizen of Sarcasm Borough.
1 Like
|Re: Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by Imeyo1: 10:23pm On Jun 01
Nice one
|Re: Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by PanickMode(m): 10:24pm On Jun 01
Ifa you have done it again
Ghana people wont like this..
|Re: Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by stephens2012(m): 10:24pm On Jun 01
Naija Wakanda costume
3 Likes
|Re: Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by VastfinderBlog(m): 10:24pm On Jun 01
This, isn't Achievements in any way! The greatest achievement ever would be when we send Buhari to Daura
3 Likes
|Re: Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by iyke926(m): 10:24pm On Jun 01
would that stop Argentina from trashing the Super Eagles 3-0 during the World Cup ?
|Re: Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by Beface(m): 10:24pm On Jun 01
I'm over excited seeing white people who have being hearing bad things about Nigeria, still want to identify with Us. Be proud of who you are. Nigeria For Life.
5 Likes
|Re: Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by gbaskiboy(m): 10:25pm On Jun 01
When it is available in UK use, i will buy it
|Re: Foreigners Wearing Super Eagles' Jersey Proudly After It Sold Out by mikaelangelov: 10:25pm On Jun 01
Why is the jerseys coming in different color shades for the home jersey...abi Na aba sewed the one's the oyinbos are rocking..
I don't want musa wearing dark green chevrons and Mikel will wear lime green chevrons
1 Like 1 Share
