"Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by PurplePatch(m): 11:21pm On Jun 01
I've been thinking about this for some time now. Please could you give your honest viewpoint on it?
Between a Lawyer and a blogger who lie more or in our local slang who lie pass



You're honest assessment and logical argument please
Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by godello: 7:12am
You...

Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by millionboi2: 7:12am
Two liers
Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by Topccy007(m): 7:12am
Lie Mohammed is the world best if you ask me.... his supersedes the above mentioned two.... Well grounded in it...

Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by jay2pee(m): 7:12am
Lols.... Lawyer nah... Their lie they get swag just like that of lie Mohammed

Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by biblegirl: 7:12am
my landlord

Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by sod09(m): 7:13am
Those bloggers won't make heaven with their useless lies angry
Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by Olawalesadiq(m): 7:13am
I've studied pathological liars, and anything they say, they believe, and that's one of the reasons they're so convincing, because they have no connection with the truth. It'sa dead issue. It's like they're color-blind to the truth. So anything that comes out of their mouths is their reality.

LAWYERS ARE BETTER LIERS THAN BLOGGERS
Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by haywhy1026(m): 7:13am
Lawyers are professional liars.....and blogger are defamers......But Lai Mohamed lies more than two of them combined

Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by Johnnyoungster(m): 7:13am
Both of them can try..but they can't reach lia Mohammed level

Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by abokibuhari: 7:13am
After Nigerian police, bloggers I fear them
Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by Eleniyan007(m): 7:13am
This early morning op undecided
Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by davodyguy: 7:14am
Rubbish comparison.
Lawyers don't lie, but their professionalism comes to play, when they defend their clients. They're advocates and not liars.

You can call plastic surgeons too 'fake' people, since they can change any part of your body to what you want.

It's simple. What does your profession demand?
Policemen too are murderers, since they are to kill Intruders and robbers

Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by Factfinder1(f): 7:14am
Lawyers lie for huge money while bloggers lie and hype celebrities and politicians for peanuts or just tarnish peoples image due to what they heard either true or lies

Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by ednut1(m): 7:14am
A lawyer lies by case bases. A blogger can lie 30 times a day
Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by maximas(m): 7:15am
Don't ever insult law profession again, any fool can be a blogger it takes something to be a lawyer.

Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by SuperWorld(m): 7:15am
Buhari.....
Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by Sanniboi(m): 7:16am
bloggers, i fear dem
Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by asuustrike2009: 7:16am
I will give to lawyers. They are very crafty in turning lie to truth. Even if you bring all the evidence before them, they have ways to turn it against you.

Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by asuustrike2009: 7:16am
I will give it to lawyers. They are very crafty in turning lie to truth. Even if you bring all the evidence before them, they have ways to turn it against you.
Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by davodyguy: 7:17am
maximas:
Don't ever insult law profession again, any fool can be a blogger it takes something to be a lawyer.
My office assistant now blogs. I concur with you.

Many people commenting here have no idea of what professionalism is. A lawyer spend 7 years to become a barrister, while a blogger can be a school drop out

Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by ZombiePUNISHER: 7:18am
Lawyers are professional liars

Bloggers are just about the sensational headlines to zap you in
Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by brodalokie: 7:19am
I don't really know the difference again... Between bloggers, lawyers and neighbours.
Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by Ire2(m): 7:21am
Lawyers only lie in law court while bloggers lie all the time.
Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by Mruwa1(m): 7:21am
lawyers are paid to lie ....bloggers they find gist to tell the world just to make a living ... so na lawyers lie pass
Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by BlackHatNaija: 7:22am
Everybody lies, it doesn't have to be attached specifically to any chosen profession.
Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by CarGuidNG: 7:22am


Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by NXTDANGOTE(m): 7:23am
grin Lol This kind of comparison this early morning.. Op hope u r ok? Oboy but forget O those bloggers can Lie sha.
Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by MrErudite(m): 7:24am
LIKE for lawyers and SHARE for Bloggers....
lemme keep quiet for Master Lie Mohammed angry

Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by Onyinye15(f): 7:24am
Lawyers lie with their pen, paper, finger, head, pants and boxers: argue till it ends in their favour simply cos they are crafty, profession driven n clients advocate.
Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by folake4u(f): 7:25am
davodyguy:
Rubbish comparison.
Lawyers don't lie, but their professionalism comes to play, when they defend their clients. They're advocates and not liars.

You can call plastic surgeons too 'fake' people, since they can change any part of your body to what you want.

It's simple. What does your profession demand?
Policemen too are murderers, since they are to kill Intruders and robbers


Thank you. We're only doing our job as the profession demands.
Re: "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" by folake4u(f): 7:26am
undecided This table that Op is shaking...

