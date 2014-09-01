Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / "Between A Lawyer And A Blogger who is better at lying?" (1253 Views)

Between a Lawyer and a blogger who lie more or in our local slang who lie pass







Two liers

Lie Mohammed is the world best if you ask me.... his supersedes the above mentioned two.... Well grounded in it... 9 Likes 1 Share

Lols.... Lawyer nah... Their lie they get swag just like that of lie Mohammed 3 Likes

my landlord 1 Like

Those bloggers won't make heaven with their useless lies

I've studied pathological liars, and anything they say, they believe, and that's one of the reasons they're so convincing, because they have no connection with the truth. It'sa dead issue. It's like they're color-blind to the truth. So anything that comes out of their mouths is their reality.



LAWYERS ARE BETTER LIERS THAN BLOGGERS

Lawyers are professional liars.....and blogger are defamers......But Lai Mohamed lies more than two of them combined 7 Likes 1 Share

Both of them can try..but they can't reach lia Mohammed level 4 Likes

After Nigerian police, bloggers I fear them

This early morning op

Rubbish comparison.

Lawyers don't lie, but their professionalism comes to play, when they defend their clients. They're advocates and not liars.



You can call plastic surgeons too 'fake' people, since they can change any part of your body to what you want.



It's simple. What does your profession demand?

Policemen too are murderers, since they are to kill Intruders and robbers 7 Likes 1 Share

Lawyers lie for huge money while bloggers lie and hype celebrities and politicians for peanuts or just tarnish peoples image due to what they heard either true or lies 5 Likes

A lawyer lies by case bases. A blogger can lie 30 times a day

Don't ever insult law profession again, any fool can be a blogger it takes something to be a lawyer. 4 Likes 1 Share

Buhari.....

bloggers, i fear dem

I will give to lawyers. They are very crafty in turning lie to truth. Even if you bring all the evidence before them, they have ways to turn it against you. 1 Like 1 Share

maximas:

Don't ever insult law profession again, any fool can be a blogger it takes something to be a lawyer. My office assistant now blogs. I concur with you.



Many people commenting here have no idea of what professionalism is. A lawyer spend 7 years to become a barrister, while a blogger can be a school drop out My office assistant now blogs. I concur with you.Many people commenting here have no idea of what professionalism is. A lawyer spend 7 years to become a barrister, while a blogger can be a school drop out 1 Like

Lawyers are professional liars



Bloggers are just about the sensational headlines to zap you in

I don't really know the difference again... Between bloggers, lawyers and neighbours.

Lawyers only lie in law court while bloggers lie all the time.

lawyers are paid to lie ....bloggers they find gist to tell the world just to make a living ... so na lawyers lie pass

Everybody lies, it doesn't have to be attached specifically to any chosen profession.







Lol This kind of comparison this early morning.. Op hope u r ok? Oboy but forget O those bloggers can Lie sha. Lol This kind of comparison this early morning.. Op hope u r ok? Oboy but forget O those bloggers can Lie sha.



lemme keep quiet for Master Lie Mohammed LIKE for lawyers and SHARE for Bloggers....lemme keep quiet for Master Lie Mohammed 1 Like

Lawyers lie with their pen, paper, finger, head, pants and boxers: argue till it ends in their favour simply cos they are crafty, profession driven n clients advocate.

davodyguy:

Thank you. We're only doing our job as the profession demands. Thank you. We're only doing our job as the profession demands.