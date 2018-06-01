₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Iyabo Ojo Says She’s Done With Business In Nigeria, As Taxes/bills Knock Her Out by queensera(f): 11:42pm On Jun 01
Nigerian actress and entrepreneur, “Iyabo Ojo” took to her instagram page to disclosed that she is done with doing business in
Nigeria following some government policies.
According to the actress, not much is happening in the business world and the little she makes, the government takes it all and much more.
She Wrote:
am tired of doing business in Nigeria!!! it’s crazy!!! business it’s so dull & d little u make that is not even enough d govt will still want to take it all n much more, like am so done.
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Says She’s Done With Business In Nigeria, As Taxes/bills Knock Her Out by TheUbermensch: 11:44pm On Jun 01
And someone would ask why boys engage in internet fraud?
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Says She’s Done With Business In Nigeria, As Taxes/bills Knock Her Out by LesbianBoy(m): 11:56pm On Jun 01
It's like Apostle is no more giving her plenty money
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Says She’s Done With Business In Nigeria, As Taxes/bills Knock Her Out by sholatech(m): 11:58pm On Jun 01
Fepspri Abula Joint & Movie Distribution business. Emm
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Says She’s Done With Business In Nigeria, As Taxes/bills Knock Her Out by OneCorner: 12:27am
TheUbermensch:Sharaap
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Says She’s Done With Business In Nigeria, As Taxes/bills Knock Her Out by adetoroamos(m): 1:33am
TheUbermensch:I tell u my bro, imagine a printing company I just opened and they send a letter from local government for tax bill and PHCN give me 70k bill withing 2months and association is also billing me to pay certain amount of money. meeeeen am tired I wan blame myself gan cos I should have process Canada then.
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Says She’s Done With Business In Nigeria, As Taxes/bills Knock Her Out by TheUbermensch: 1:34am
adetoroamos:
Mehn.
Sorry my guy.
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Says She’s Done With Business In Nigeria, As Taxes/bills Knock Her Out by queensera(f): 6:17am
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Says She’s Done With Business In Nigeria, As Taxes/bills Knock Her Out by muckross(m): 9:11am
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Says She’s Done With Business In Nigeria, As Taxes/bills Knock Her Out by obonujoker(m): 11:25am
Lol... Try owning a primary school and see greater bills that does not commensurate with your earnings even after tax...
Buhari govt for you... Well if you like vote Buhari again....
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Says She’s Done With Business In Nigeria, As Taxes/bills Knock Her Out by nairavsdollars(f): 4:10pm
Olosho business. Its like Buhari is punishing her for campaigning for Jonathan
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Says She’s Done With Business In Nigeria, As Taxes/bills Knock Her Out by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:10pm
You never see ANYTHING
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Says She’s Done With Business In Nigeria, As Taxes/bills Knock Her Out by Pabloosas(m): 4:11pm
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Says She’s Done With Business In Nigeria, As Taxes/bills Knock Her Out by NOETHNICITY(m): 4:11pm
This pro
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Says She’s Done With Business In Nigeria, As Taxes/bills Knock Her Out by Bossontop(m): 4:12pm
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Says She’s Done With Business In Nigeria, As Taxes/bills Knock Her Out by rs172(m): 4:12pm
adetoroamos:
Sheybi u wan develop naija... dey develop am na..
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Says She’s Done With Business In Nigeria, As Taxes/bills Knock Her Out by beatmonster: 4:12pm
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Says She’s Done With Business In Nigeria, As Taxes/bills Knock Her Out by freemanbubble: 4:13pm
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Says She’s Done With Business In Nigeria, As Taxes/bills Knock Her Out by dhabrite(m): 4:13pm
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Says She’s Done With Business In Nigeria, As Taxes/bills Knock Her Out by Benekruku(m): 4:13pm
Close your laps then cos that's the business center.
Trying to form businesswoman when we know the Koko
