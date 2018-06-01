Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Iyabo Ojo Says She’s Done With Business In Nigeria, As Taxes/bills Knock Her Out (1175 Views)

Nigeria following some government policies.



According to the actress, not much is happening in the business world and the little she makes, the government takes it all and much more.



She Wrote:



am tired of doing business in Nigeria!!! it’s crazy!!! business it’s so dull & d little u make that is not even enough d govt will still want to take it all n much more, like am so done.



Source & Watch IG video:

And someone would ask why boys engage in internet fraud?

It's like Apostle is no more giving her plenty money

Fepspri Abula Joint & Movie Distribution business. Emm

TheUbermensch:

Sharaap Sharaap

TheUbermensch:

I tell u my bro, imagine a printing company I just opened and they send a letter from local government for tax bill and PHCN give me 70k bill withing 2months and association is also billing me to pay certain amount of money. meeeeen am tired I wan blame myself gan cos I should have process Canada then. I tell u my bro, imagine a printing company I just opened and they send a letter from local government for tax bill and PHCN give me 70k bill withing 2months and association is also billing me to pay certain amount of money. meeeeen am tired I wan blame myself gan cos I should have process Canada then. 1 Like

adetoroamos:

Mehn.



Sorry my guy. Mehn.Sorry my guy.

Lol... Try owning a primary school and see greater bills that does not commensurate with your earnings even after tax...



Buhari govt for you... Well if you like vote Buhari again....

Olosho business. Its like Buhari is punishing her for campaigning for Jonathan

You never see ANYTHING

This pro

adetoroamos:

Sheybi u wan develop naija... dey develop am na.. Sheybi u wan develop naija... dey develop am na..

