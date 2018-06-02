Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" (4952 Views)

Dino Melaye, Zack Orji And Paul Obazele Hang Out Together (Photos) / Saint Obi, Zack Orji, Paul Obazele, Steve Eboh Reunite At Abuja Film Festival / Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Paul Obazele stated this in a chat with Saturday Beats and that while he was the president of the association, he tried his best to curtail their activities.



“I would not lie, we have gay producers and lesbians in the Nigerian entertainment industry and they are the people in control. Why are we hiding it? When I was president of the Association of Movie Producers, I was against them.



Why are we pretending that it does not happen? The same way it happens in Nollywood is the same way it happens in the medical field and other fields. The truth be told, it happens across the board. If you mention the names of some producers, I would gladly tell you if they are gay or not; they cannot do anything to me.



If they bring a war to me, I would take it to their doorsteps. I do not give into gossips but I have got to a place in my life when some unsolicited pieces of information come to me. They must tell me. I am an elder in this industry and that is why I said if you mention names, I would tell you if the person is gay or not. It does not elude us; it happens within our rank and file.



But like I always say, sex is not the ultimate step to attaining success, it is hard work,” the thespian said.

https://lailasnews.com/lesbian-and-gay-producers-dominate-nollywood-paul-obazele-alleges/ Nollywood actor, Paul Obazele who was one time the President of the Association of Movie Producers in Nigeria, has mentioned that the Nigerian movie industry is dominated by gay and lesbian producers.Paul Obazele stated this in a chat with Saturday Beats and that while he was the president of the association, he tried his best to curtail their activities. 1 Like

not far from the truth, bwt, those girls in that picture could be innocent 6 Likes

I don't really blame them since a lot of people buy those useless Nollywood movies.

It's the presence of a ready to buy Market that give them the motivation to produce same sex movies 1 Like

.

OK let me use this opportunity to market myself.

Please add me on instagram @chuksepells I edit photos with photoshop and lightroom I created two space by mistakeOK let me use this opportunity to market myself.Please add me on instagram @chuksepells I edit photos with photoshop and lightroom 3 Likes 1 Share

It's everywhere 2 Likes

This is serious 1 Like



He's right, there are many gay medical doctors in Nigeria. The few times I've taken injections, I made sure it's from a fine nurse. He's right, there are many gay medical doctors in Nigeria. The few times I've taken injections, I made sure it's from a fine nurse. 3 Likes

So.... it's our business how exactly? 6 Likes

Even in Nigeria, d nonsense tins is exist. Those people involves will be d one taken a front seat in d church n be shouting Amen Amen.. Useless Homo 1 Like

What is this preoccupation with gay people lately? I don't understand

Wetin concern me. Buy your original super Eagles footwear, straight from Nike 2 Likes





https:///forms/zovLdVQEIp9CydND3 Please if you are a student of any higher institution in Nigeria, please take time to fill this questionnaire. Please help to share this link with all your contacts. Thank you. 1 Like

I always suspected Mr Ibu and John Okafor were partners. 5 Likes 1 Share

True

England 2 vs 2 Nigeria

Hmmmm

Here 1 Like

Too many onyx and silverdam in the industry. Shame! 2 Likes

This one na real waah 2 Likes

No wonder They bring out Shi....t

Ok

Just when don forget you bros... 1 Like 1 Share

It's only God that will help us in this country





Where other good countries practice same sex Maririage, Nigeria shld not have dabbled into such thing because it will be double disadvantage to them in the last day of judgement...



Some countries are into such because of over enjoyment, good environment, easy life and over convenience, but what shall we say led a useless country like Nigeria to such act? The world is going to an end....Where other good countries practice same sex Maririage, Nigeria shld not have dabbled into such thing because it will be double disadvantage to them in the last day of judgement...Some countries are into such because of over enjoyment, good environment, easy life and over convenience, but what shall we say led a useless country like Nigeria to such act? 2 Likes 1 Share

Hmm. Gay's are becoming too much in Nigeria... We have to start eliminating them 3 Likes 2 Shares

It's a general thing in.the entertainment industries all over the world.Anything with "wood" attached to it "sticks" itself up. 1 Like