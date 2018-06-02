₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,012,784 members, 4,274,170 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 June 2018 at 12:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" (4952 Views)
Dino Melaye, Zack Orji And Paul Obazele Hang Out Together (Photos) / Saint Obi, Zack Orji, Paul Obazele, Steve Eboh Reunite At Abuja Film Festival / Cecilia Konamah: "I Was A Lesbian And My Husband Knows It" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" by goldcoinhub: 6:29am
Nollywood actor, Paul Obazele who was one time the President of the Association of Movie Producers in Nigeria, has mentioned that the Nigerian movie industry is dominated by gay and lesbian producers.
Paul Obazele stated this in a chat with Saturday Beats and that while he was the president of the association, he tried his best to curtail their activities.
“I would not lie, we have gay producers and lesbians in the Nigerian entertainment industry and they are the people in control. Why are we hiding it? When I was president of the Association of Movie Producers, I was against them.
https://lailasnews.com/lesbian-and-gay-producers-dominate-nollywood-paul-obazele-alleges/
1 Like
|Re: Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" by AprokoGirl: 10:02am
|Re: Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" by samuelchimmy(m): 11:57am
not far from the truth, bwt, those girls in that picture could be innocent
6 Likes
|Re: Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" by fecta: 11:57am
I don't really blame them since a lot of people buy those useless Nollywood movies.
It's the presence of a ready to buy Market that give them the motivation to produce same sex movies
1 Like
|Re: Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" by fecta: 11:57am
I created two space by mistake .
OK let me use this opportunity to market myself.
Please add me on instagram @chuksepells I edit photos with photoshop and lightroom
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" by harveygordon: 11:59am
It's everywhere
2 Likes
|Re: Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" by holums(m): 11:59am
This is serious
1 Like
|Re: Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" by obainojazz(m): 11:59am
He's right, there are many gay medical doctors in Nigeria. The few times I've taken injections, I made sure it's from a fine nurse.
3 Likes
|Re: Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" by boringnigerian: 11:59am
So.... it's our business how exactly?
6 Likes
|Re: Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" by MisterGrace: 12:00pm
|Re: Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" by OhiOfIhima: 12:00pm
Even in Nigeria, d nonsense tins is exist. Those people involves will be d one taken a front seat in d church n be shouting Amen Amen.. Useless Homo
1 Like
|Re: Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" by afroniger: 12:00pm
What is this preoccupation with gay people lately? I don't understand
|Re: Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" by lilfreezy: 12:00pm
Wetin concern me. Buy your original super Eagles footwear, straight from Nike
2 Likes
|Re: Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" by teewety: 12:00pm
Please if you are a student of any higher institution in Nigeria, please take time to fill this questionnaire. Please help to share this link with all your contacts. Thank you.
https:///forms/zovLdVQEIp9CydND3
1 Like
|Re: Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" by TheUbermensch: 12:00pm
I always suspected Mr Ibu and John Okafor were partners.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" by KillaBeauty(f): 12:00pm
True
|Re: Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" by Kamelot77(m): 12:00pm
England 2 vs 2 Nigeria
|Re: Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" by lormama: 12:01pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" by Afobear: 12:01pm
Here
1 Like
|Re: Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" by Nofav0rs(f): 12:01pm
Too many onyx and silverdam in the industry. Shame!
2 Likes
|Re: Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" by dhardline(m): 12:01pm
This one na real waah
2 Likes
|Re: Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" by bedspread: 12:01pm
No wonder They bring out Shi....t
|Re: Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" by kelvinezeh55(m): 12:02pm
Ok
|Re: Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" by BruncleZuma: 12:02pm
Just when don forget you bros...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" by ubsky(m): 12:02pm
It's only God that will help us in this country
|Re: Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" by Newpride(m): 12:03pm
The world is going to an end....
Where other good countries practice same sex Maririage, Nigeria shld not have dabbled into such thing because it will be double disadvantage to them in the last day of judgement...
Some countries are into such because of over enjoyment, good environment, easy life and over convenience, but what shall we say led a useless country like Nigeria to such act?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" by henrixx(m): 12:03pm
Hmm. Gay's are becoming too much in Nigeria... We have to start eliminating them
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" by ayaside(m): 12:04pm
It's a general thing in.the entertainment industries all over the world.Anything with "wood" attached to it "sticks" itself up.
1 Like
|Re: Paul Obazele: "Lesbian And Gay Producers Dominate Nollywood" by obonujoker(m): 12:06pm
We know... that's why some old mild actresses refuse to get married and settle down...e.g Anita Joseph, That Yaya jammeh's babe (Angela), Bimbo etc....
Majid Michel Poisoned ! / Linda Ikeji Buys Grande Duplex For Parents / Tonto Dike Flaunts Engagement Ring From New Boyfriend
Viewing this topic: Tayor23(m), Jsmile(m), badguys, computer0810, gare(f), ziggyzee, ORIENTATION101, stemmez(f), Baroba(m), cardeeree, Jacksonville, Dainty25(f), abbeyty(m), Mrjoshtower, chukwudi3(m), enzojaylini, msylva2147(m), hontimmy(m), goldincome(m), ALIEN2000(m), alphacyborg(m), Olusegunkay, brainbox1000(m), Bellgal, neutrotoba(m), starboyflight(m), PrinceDave001(m), phydell(m), Andrella51(f), Jay95(m), educhigo, menacity(m), pamijlove(f), kingthreat(m), Agbaletu, Movic1(m), Donelli, EdwardRandy(m), GOZ4CHRIST, tragergeorge(m), sosasatire(m), abbeytoyin, made4naija(f), specco(m), rash47(m), nowornever2016, MissWrite(f), Ixora4u, dopedealer(m), Olokolson(m), ZZ22, mizznkem, andyanders, Morbeta11, frankyfipps(m), 1zynnvn(m), huzzman, paulynpen(m), assurance11, Meritbaba(m), johnteddy(m), naijamakossa(m), futureniyi, pelumiii, Chi59(f), kushme, chinchonglee, mictima(m), Chuksaluta(m), blowjob, okpanachil, sweetrace(f), Ibukune(m), oxygenlove(m), oge966, iykololo(m), ChopBellefull(m), saintcasmir(m), Lakeside79(m), krich1, ibijoh(m), Samcine(m), engrMikemd(m), dewaskillz, Temple1288(m), Igijegede, sacluxisback(m), johnyace(m), tnod, cmt1(m), oga70563, Hollasmall(m), DonDemu and 140 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28