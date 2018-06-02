Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) (21040 Views)

He captioned the photo,



POWER DISPLAYS BY A WORKER AT CASTING OF DECKING AT ECWA ALABA-ORO ON TUESDAY, ONDEMOCRACY DAY.

One Word For Him Please.



Interesting guy.



If only he knows how much the Dentists squeeze you to fix your teeth, he will not be joking with his own.



One Dental Bill go reformat him brain soon. 64 Likes 3 Shares

lock jaw 3 Likes

na wah o.. and I carried one bag sometime last year and had muscle pull. 26 Likes

Tapout:

na wah o.. and I carried one bag sometime last year and had muscle pull. But I sure say you fit carry woman wey heavy like her and nothing will happen, interest in the work matters. Anyways, stop eating Indomi in the morning and spagheti in the night But I sure say you fit carry woman wey heavy like her and nothing will happen, interest in the work matters. Anyways, stop eating Indomi in the morning and spagheti in the night 92 Likes 4 Shares

Unbelievable! 2 Likes 1 Share

His mate dey use juju do yahoo biz and make money him own na to use carry cement bag for teeth. Abuse of power(juju) 39 Likes 1 Share

Tallesty1:

But I sure say you fit carry woman wey heavy like her and nothing will happen, interest in the work matters. Anyways, stop eating Indomi in the morning and spagheti in the night

Bros relax na, that one is different.



12 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria v England today

Tapout:





Bros relax na, that one is different.



Weight na weight oga Weight na weight oga

Juju at work. 1 Like

na the teeth own i no fit do. i can bear 3bags on ma head,... done it severally in ma 20s 1 Like 1 Share



I guess he is really interested in his work I guess he is really interested in his work 11 Likes 1 Share

Lazy Youth 1 Like

Ahhh.

Tramadol at work

viva tramadol







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B7G1WRLi6JA Wow! sexy... 5 Likes

....#Hardworking_youths This one is normal thing nah. Boys dey chew bottle sef....# 1 Like

Buffalo Soldier 1 Like

bloggers

Wtf... all this power is just wasting.. they are better way to channel all this energy 1 Like

Na power wan kill dis 1 so o

Wasting yoot

.

.

... Kai Buhari sef!

Black magic at work 2 Likes

juju at work

Cement is poisonous if swallowed...

wots there..i can actually carry a keg with my teeth

Some will say this power on display well to me this is nothing but poverty on display 1 Like

Doubt if its cement. The one on his head looks swollen. Donno if cement swells like that. *just saying * 3 Likes