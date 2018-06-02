₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by Nijablog: 7:28am
As shared on Facebook by one Jolayemi Stephen Sunday, a young man was spotted carrying three bags of cement at the same time and even went as far as lifting one with his teeth.
He captioned the photo,
POWER DISPLAYS BY A WORKER AT CASTING OF DECKING AT ECWA ALABA-ORO ON TUESDAY, ONDEMOCRACY DAY.
One Word For Him Please.
http://www.9jahyper.com.ng/young-man-spotted-carrying-three-bag-of-cement-one-with-his-teeth/
2 Shares
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by HungerBAD: 7:31am
Interesting guy.
If only he knows how much the Dentists squeeze you to fix your teeth, he will not be joking with his own.
One Dental Bill go reformat him brain soon.
64 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by Adaowerri111: 7:32am
lock jaw
3 Likes
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by Tapout(m): 7:43am
na wah o.. and I carried one bag sometime last year and had muscle pull.
26 Likes
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by Tallesty1(m): 7:47am
Tapout:But I sure say you fit carry woman wey heavy like her and nothing will happen, interest in the work matters. Anyways, stop eating Indomi in the morning and spagheti in the night
92 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by olarwhumy6(f): 7:48am
Unbelievable!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by clive2u(m): 7:54am
His mate dey use juju do yahoo biz and make money him own na to use carry cement bag for teeth. Abuse of power(juju)
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by Tapout(m): 7:55am
Tallesty1:
Bros relax na, that one is different.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by JossyOloye(m): 8:05am
Nigeria v England today
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 8:10am
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by Tallesty1(m): 8:12am
Tapout:Weight na weight oga
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by Lipscomb(m): 8:13am
Juju at work.
1 Like
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by mightyhazell: 8:22am
na the teeth own i no fit do. i can bear 3bags on ma head,... done it severally in ma 20s
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by Bossontop(m): 10:35am
I guess he is really interested in his work
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by Schemer360: 10:36am
Lazy Youth
1 Like
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by frfr: 10:36am
Ahhh.
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by Jaybeee(m): 10:36am
Tramadol at work
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by oyb(m): 10:36am
viva tramadol
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by segunmarks: 10:36am
Wow! sexy...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B7G1WRLi6JA
5 Likes
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by KingLennon(m): 10:37am
This one is normal thing nah. Boys dey chew bottle sef ....#Hardworking_youths
1 Like
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by Aldebaran(m): 10:37am
Buffalo Soldier
1 Like
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by Chloe88(f): 10:37am
bloggers
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by HolyHero: 10:37am
Wtf... all this power is just wasting.. they are better way to channel all this energy
1 Like
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by tokrizy(m): 10:37am
Na power wan kill dis 1 so o
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by EasterDell: 10:37am
Wasting yoot
.
.
... Kai Buhari sef!
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by Oleku93(m): 10:37am
Black magic at work
2 Likes
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by Christane(m): 10:38am
juju at work
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by truthfulmallam(m): 10:38am
Cement is poisonous if swallowed...
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by darasimih104(m): 10:38am
wots there..i can actually carry a keg with my teeth
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by Handsomecole(m): 10:38am
Some will say this power on display well to me this is nothing but poverty on display
1 Like
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by exquisite007: 10:39am
Doubt if its cement. The one on his head looks swollen. Donno if cement swells like that. *just saying *
3 Likes
|Re: Man Carries 3 Bags Of Cement, One With His Teeth (Photos) by shammahyaro(f): 10:39am
That's why they say it's not about hardwork.. ..its about what you've got upstairs......
