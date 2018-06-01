Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) (2343 Views)

Lifeless Body Of A Lady Dumped On The Road In Maryland, Lagos (Photos) / Gay Passenger Tries To Seduce Taxi Driver In Abuja (Photos/Video) / Lifeless Body Of A Man In His Own Pool Of Blood Seen On Abuja Major Road (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Journalist, Olola Akioye who witnessed the incident wrote;



”Somebory shout Hallelujah o. Thank God for delivering me today. I was just coming jeje o, on CBN road Karu Abuja o. This boy led his cows to block a major road o, he almost caused multiple accident o, where in the world did he spring from. I forgot there was a girl about his age there too. They didn’t even care about us, they kept on leading their cows and we had to wait. Ha, Jesu gbawa lowo awon deranderan o”.





Source:

http://nairaplus.com/2018/06/uproar-as-herd-of-cattle-blocks-major-road-in-abuja-photos/ Tragedy was averted in the Federal Capital city yesterday evening when a herd of cattle strayed into the busy CBN road in Karu, Abuja.”Somebory shout Hallelujah o. Thank God for delivering me today. I was just coming jeje o, on CBN road Karu Abuja o. This boy led his cows to block a major road o, he almost caused multiple accident o, where in the world did he spring from. I forgot there was a girl about his age there too. They didn’t even care about us, they kept on leading their cows and we had to wait. Ha, Jesu gbawa lowo awon deranderan o”. 2 Likes

I don't think this will stop soon

Among These Curvy Ladies, Who Twerks Better.



Watch Video HERE Watch Video

Get the Cheapest and most durable Data Plan from a reliable seller with 24/7 Customer Service with high prestige and confidence.

____________________________

� ​MTN DATA BUNDLE​



3GB = ₦1000

4GB = ₦1500

6GB = ₦2000

10GB = ₦4000

Validity:3months (90days)

�ETISALAT DATA



4GB = ₦1000

4.5GB = ₦1500

8GB = ₦2000

14GB = ₦3000

Validity:1month (30days)

� AIRTEL DATA BUNDLE​



3.5GB =₦1000

8.5GB = ₦2000

15GB = ₦3000

Validity:1month (30days)

�GLO DATA BUNDLE​



4.5GB = ₦1000

9.5GB = ₦2000

15GB = ₦3000

Validity:1month (30days)

To check bundle balance​​

MTN = * 461*2#

ETISALAT= * 229*9#

GLO = * 127*0#

AIRTEL = * 123*10#



DsTv 1Month N3,700.

4months N5,500. Gotv 1Month N1,650.

4Months N2,100. 9Months N3,900.

1Year N6,200.

ST 1Month N1,250. 4Months N1,950.

1Year N5,700.



✅To order now

Whatsapp/Call me on 07062646215

✅only interested MTN/Glo/9mobile/Etisalat & AIRTEL subscribers are expected to pm.

✅Your data will be ​delivered​ immediately your payment is verified.

✅ ​Not a scam, code nor cheat​ .

Your patronage will highly be appreciated.

Connect easily with friends .

​KINDLY BROADCAST TO FAMILY AND FRIENDS​.



ALHAJI MUFTAU HAMZA Call/Whatsapp me on 07062646215______________

Herds men a ti take over ,who one come out to challenge them when their baba is behind them... 1 Like

too bad

Arewa Amaka 4 Likes

It is funny how the crop of responsible looking old men we shed tears of joy for when they won the election suddenly became repulsive and repugnant in 3 years in power.



Not only did they lose focus, they also thread the path of the old administration by reeling out false statistics of invisible achievements.



Or are these not the old men who promised 24hr power supply. If you dont enter neighborhoods, atleast you should see darkness everywhere from a presidential aircraft.



He is buying fighter jets that will be delivered in 2020

And he thinks he still has touch with reality.

Lol.

Their brothers occupy aso rock and all the security & law enforcement agencies in nigeria, so they would continue parading and blocking the roads.

*********Breaking Over 5 games Won yesterday on Goal 9ja Forum ************



Checkout Goal 9ja Football Forum Today! To Get over 50+ football betting odds / prediction for today's Game on Goal 9ja forum



To Visit Goal 9ja: CLICK HERE Checkout Goal 9ja Football Forum Today! To Get over 50+ football betting odds / prediction for today's Game on Goal 9ja forum

if we talk them go say we don talk.

Useless country Useless country

.same here in kubwa this morning d cows were up to 300 on d road

This is backwardness for the civilization we hope to attain. Nigeria is a Joke and we are the Comedians

This is the change the United afonja wanted

Chai....my lovely Abuja. What has thou become?



Abuja has faded like cloth

This is Nigeria

Nwa amaipke will have something to say bout this 1 Like 1 Share





Very soon carmels horse and donkeys will join Very soon carmels horse and donkeys will join

that's their right

you have forgotten that there grand patron

Muhammadu buhari a.k.a .dullardinh.o is the president



Nigeria will always be a shithole/ zoo

if buhari and his likes remain in power

Ranching is the way to go



But our hate and ethno-tribal differences will always make us shy from the only way out.







State Governments should provide lands and curtail activities of open grazing

Don't be surprise, one of the oga at the top is the owner of the herds not that boy,if you doubt me,touch the boy and see.

drunkpunk:

Arewa Amaka . Hahahahah. Ode . Hahahahah. Ode

Don't be surprise, one of the oga at the top is the owner of the herd not that boy,if you doubt me,touch the boy and see.

Drshobz:

that's their right

you have forgotten that there grand patron



Nigeria will always be a shithole/ zoo

if buhari and his likes remain in power

muhmadu buhari dulladinho is the president





5% 5%

so the ghanaian president is right after all...smh!

Owners of Nigeria

This kind thing no be news again na

Na normal story for Naija now

Cow rights 1st... Human rights afterwards

I have experienced something like this around Arepo in along Lagos Ibadan express way. How can someone behave this stupid in this 21st century? This is why this country should split. We don't share ideology. Our way of life is different. Assuming Yoruba people have their own country, they won't have the Gods to behave this way. They would be arrested by Oodua police force.