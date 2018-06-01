₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,012,853 members, 4,274,479 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 June 2018 at 04:15 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) (2343 Views)
Lifeless Body Of A Lady Dumped On The Road In Maryland, Lagos (Photos) / Gay Passenger Tries To Seduce Taxi Driver In Abuja (Photos/Video) / Lifeless Body Of A Man In His Own Pool Of Blood Seen On Abuja Major Road (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by muckross(m): 12:04pm
Tragedy was averted in the Federal Capital city yesterday evening when a herd of cattle strayed into the busy CBN road in Karu, Abuja.
Journalist, Olola Akioye who witnessed the incident wrote;
”Somebory shout Hallelujah o. Thank God for delivering me today. I was just coming jeje o, on CBN road Karu Abuja o. This boy led his cows to block a major road o, he almost caused multiple accident o, where in the world did he spring from. I forgot there was a girl about his age there too. They didn’t even care about us, they kept on leading their cows and we had to wait. Ha, Jesu gbawa lowo awon deranderan o”.
Source:
http://nairaplus.com/2018/06/uproar-as-herd-of-cattle-blocks-major-road-in-abuja-photos/
2 Likes
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by African101(m): 2:17pm
I don't think this will stop soon
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by muckross(m): 3:40pm
Among These Curvy Ladies, Who Twerks Better.
Watch Video HERE
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by Muftauhamza1321: 4:04pm
Get the Cheapest and most durable Data Plan from a reliable seller with 24/7 Customer Service with high prestige and confidence.
____________________________
� MTN DATA BUNDLE
3GB = ₦1000
4GB = ₦1500
6GB = ₦2000
10GB = ₦4000
Validity:3months (90days)
�ETISALAT DATA
4GB = ₦1000
4.5GB = ₦1500
8GB = ₦2000
14GB = ₦3000
Validity:1month (30days)
� AIRTEL DATA BUNDLE
3.5GB =₦1000
8.5GB = ₦2000
15GB = ₦3000
Validity:1month (30days)
�GLO DATA BUNDLE
4.5GB = ₦1000
9.5GB = ₦2000
15GB = ₦3000
Validity:1month (30days)
To check bundle balance
MTN = * 461*2#
ETISALAT= * 229*9#
GLO = * 127*0#
AIRTEL = * 123*10#
DsTv 1Month N3,700.
4months N5,500. Gotv 1Month N1,650.
4Months N2,100. 9Months N3,900.
1Year N6,200.
ST 1Month N1,250. 4Months N1,950.
1Year N5,700.
✅To order now
Whatsapp/Call me on 07062646215
✅only interested MTN/Glo/9mobile/Etisalat & AIRTEL subscribers are expected to pm.
✅Your data will be delivered immediately your payment is verified.
✅ Not a scam, code nor cheat .
Your patronage will highly be appreciated.
Connect easily with friends .
KINDLY BROADCAST TO FAMILY AND FRIENDS.
ALHAJI MUFTAU HAMZA Call/Whatsapp me on 07062646215______________
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by anath(m): 4:04pm
Herds men a ti take over ,who one come out to challenge them when their baba is behind them...
1 Like
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by Ekeke1(m): 4:04pm
too bad
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by drunkpunk(m): 4:04pm
Arewa Amaka
4 Likes
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 4:04pm
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by slightlyMad(f): 4:05pm
It is funny how the crop of responsible looking old men we shed tears of joy for when they won the election suddenly became repulsive and repugnant in 3 years in power.
Not only did they lose focus, they also thread the path of the old administration by reeling out false statistics of invisible achievements.
Or are these not the old men who promised 24hr power supply. If you dont enter neighborhoods, atleast you should see darkness everywhere from a presidential aircraft.
He is buying fighter jets that will be delivered in 2020
And he thinks he still has touch with reality.
Lol.
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by obrigado080: 4:05pm
Their brothers occupy aso rock and all the security & law enforcement agencies in nigeria, so they would continue parading and blocking the roads.
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by goal9jao1: 4:05pm
*********Breaking Over 5 games Won yesterday on Goal 9ja Forum ************
Checkout Goal 9ja Football Forum Today! To Get over 50+ football betting odds / prediction for today's Game on Goal 9ja forum
To Visit Goal 9ja: CLICK HERE
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by florida46(m): 4:05pm
if we talk them go say we don talk.
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by abokibuhari: 4:05pm
Useless country
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by arejibadz(m): 4:05pm
.same here in kubwa this morning d cows were up to 300 on d road
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by kumss: 4:05pm
This is backwardness for the civilization we hope to attain. Nigeria is a Joke and we are the Comedians
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by lilfreezy: 4:06pm
This is the change the United afonja wanted
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 4:06pm
Chai....my lovely Abuja. What has thou become?
Abuja has faded like cloth
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by Abiboss: 4:06pm
This is Nigeria
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by Stanleyville(m): 4:06pm
Nwa amaipke will have something to say bout this
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by awakeupcall4all(m): 4:06pm
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 4:06pm
Very soon carmels horse and donkeys will join
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by Drshobz: 4:06pm
that's their right
you have forgotten that there grand patron
Muhammadu buhari a.k.a .dullardinh.o is the president
Nigeria will always be a shithole/ zoo
if buhari and his likes remain in power
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 4:07pm
Ranching is the way to go
But our hate and ethno-tribal differences will always make us shy from the only way out.
State Governments should provide lands and curtail activities of open grazing
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by utytill(m): 4:07pm
Don't be surprise, one of the oga at the top is the owner of the herds not that boy,if you doubt me,touch the boy and see.
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by JONNYSPUTE(m): 4:07pm
drunkpunk:. Hahahahah. Ode
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by utytill(m): 4:07pm
Don't be surprise, one of the oga at the top is the owner of the herd not that boy,if you doubt me,touch the boy and see.
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 4:08pm
Drshobz:
5%
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by sirBLUNT(m): 4:08pm
so the ghanaian president is right after all...smh!
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by ayusco85(m): 4:08pm
Owners of Nigeria
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by maberry(m): 4:08pm
This kind thing no be news again na
Na normal story for Naija now
Cow rights 1st... Human rights afterwards
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by oooduancalmdown: 4:08pm
I have experienced something like this around Arepo in along Lagos Ibadan express way. How can someone behave this stupid in this 21st century? This is why this country should split. We don't share ideology. Our way of life is different. Assuming Yoruba people have their own country, they won't have the Gods to behave this way. They would be arrested by Oodua police force.
|Re: Cattle Blocks Major Road In Abuja (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:08pm
This herdsmen case must be dealt with ASAP.
BREAKING NEWS: 30 Civilians Shot Dead By Niger Delta Avengers In Lagos / Tears As Police Kill Fresh Graduate / Igboman Drag Out Of Police Station And Beaten To Death In Kaduna
Viewing this topic: beambally, cutebullet(f), santopelele(m), Blessedman3056, mantosa(m), Kceekalu, 3rdeye1(m), BMCSlayer, Pusyiter(m), bettercreature(m), Darkseid(m), ZombiePUNISHER, zoba88, zpakln, gracehart32, arma, LLAmbassador, Etumgbe(m), davymike(m), Miracleojo(m), iambijo(m), afamaustin(m), say4gunit(m), Kawounited, Meajor(m), Oracle16(m), xremmy(m), styca(m), AkpaMgbor(m), phyiktor(m), CosmeticChemist(m), abcharlly, NaijaYahooBoy, naijaking1, sureboykris(m), fellowbeing(m), SOPIGO, waterhouse071(m), mtngloetiartel, mitchel1(m), bpalace(m), dking123, Chukabiz1961(m), millomaniac, Oblang(m), epistleNow(m), magiki(m), oyinkel(m), farydah, CHIZZYCHEALSEA, zeenaman, otega007, drololaaof, soropee, Umejiaku87(m), Hydriss(m), WhoBeThisMan, Luckyabuchi(m), harryfeese, echekings(m), Vickson1(m), josdain1234, rs172(m), Yusuf54(m), Sylvaxxl1(m), bangiskings, Comjul(m), poet2003, KingKingKing, Melkcham, Lokoyen(m), Pabloosas(m), MartinsOnyx, ibolord(m), Olafemiwa, carterguccy(m), gurunlocker, CirocBoi(m), rednerd, hanslem, trux(m), damula(m), emmanuelcrawler(m), blinging101, Bentobi1(m), fahren(m), sweetspoon, slightlyMad(f), okomile(f), Abuhuhu, lilmax(m), islandmoon, senchris(m), rossay(m), oooduancalmdown, stepo707, owoichogodwin, snoopy(m), WUMIFAN(m), Paperwhite(m), Nebes, Willie2015, Valwarren, MacShiff, ArahCharles, EjimaQuintana, rukytaiga(m), livinbygrace, Don27tiky, Lakeside79(m), OdaNobunaga(m), muckross(m), killuminati(m), Dreambeat, castrokins(m), ventura, elitez(m), wencesolo(m), KENZYYONG(m), maryann04, debonairprinx(m), Pavarottii(m), Oyinlade07(m), hassanyus581, maverick24(m), casydigital(m), henry4dlord, Bishopmayowa(m), eagleeye2 and 213 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 35