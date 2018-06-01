₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by zoba88: 2:10pm
What is this word turning into?A man allegedly stabbed his elder brother dead because of cloth.The incident happened in Gwash,Laminjo,Jos
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/06/man-stabs-his-elder-brother-dead-in-jos.html
|Re: Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by PresidentAtiku: 2:17pm
kai
|Re: Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by JamaicanLove(f): 6:32pm
|Re: Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by teamsynergy: 6:32pm
jeez, it is just as if they re acting the new "final destination" in Nigeria. people just dey die horribly .... omo things dey happen ooo
5 Likes
|Re: Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by badex36(m): 6:33pm
Chai
|Re: Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by OBTMOS(m): 6:33pm
|Re: Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by bettyxxx315: 6:33pm
|Re: Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by Mouthgag: 6:33pm
Awww
|Re: Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by davimus(m): 6:33pm
Northerners on rampage...stc
1 Like
|Re: Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by OBTMOS(m): 6:33pm
h
|Re: Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by hammer6F: 6:34pm
U take a weapon and actually intend to kill your own family?
Wen, i say human beings are animals, people think it is a joke
|Re: Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by Tychamps(m): 6:34pm
He should be roasted alive..
|Re: Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by Fabolousibk1(m): 6:34pm
Am tired of this killing abeg
|Re: Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by Hemcy1(m): 6:35pm
Thank God, na him brother.. I just blamed their patients for not giving them a good training.
|Re: Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by Tobyarab(m): 6:35pm
Horrible child. Jail him for life.
|Re: Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by handsomeclouds(m): 6:35pm
Hemcy1:
Just as you weren't patient enough to proofread your comment.
7 Likes
|Re: Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by Tychamps(m): 6:35pm
He should be roasted alive
|Re: Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by iyatrustee(f): 6:35pm
That adrenalin rush don clear from him eye now, he go dey replay the events for him mind
People should learn self restraint, no be everytime be gragra
3 Likes
|Re: Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:35pm
What an animal!!
|Re: Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by hushshinani(m): 6:35pm
ok
|Re: Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by oyetunder(m): 6:35pm
One shall now wear the garment of the dead and the other the garment jail.
1 Like
|Re: Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by StarUp: 6:35pm
Reason why you shouldn't marry a hot tempered spouse otherwise it will affect you through your children's actions down the line.
|Re: Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:36pm
iyatrustee:How I wish they can read and learn from this.
Patience is EVERYTHING.
|Re: Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by bouncin04(m): 6:36pm
tell me why bro.... Why !!!
1 Like
|Re: Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by Pacyrus(m): 6:36pm
Foolani herdsboy spotted.
|Re: Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:37pm
teamsynergy:May God continue to save us ooo
|Re: Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by sapeleboi(m): 6:37pm
jesus
|Re: Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by bobnatlo(m): 6:37pm
Poverty is worse than HIV I tell u!!
1 Like
|Re: Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by computer0810: 6:39pm
Jos always in d news for wrong reasons
|Re: Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 6:39pm
like in time of Cain and Abel so it is now
|Re: Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) by samilly(m): 6:41pm
What a barbaric
