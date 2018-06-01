Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Stabs His Elder Brother Dead In Jos Because Of Cloth (Graphic Photos) (7118 Views)

Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" / Wedding Of William Ibori, James Ibori's Elder Brother To Younger Bride In Delta / Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source: What is this word turning into?A man allegedly stabbed his elder brother dead because of cloth.The incident happened in Gwash,Laminjo,JosSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/06/man-stabs-his-elder-brother-dead-in-jos.html

kai

jeez, it is just as if they re acting the new "final destination" in Nigeria. people just dey die horribly .... omo things dey happen ooo 5 Likes

Chai

Awww

Northerners on rampage...stc 1 Like

h

U take a weapon and actually intend to kill your own family?





Wen, i say human beings are animals, people think it is a joke

He should be roasted alive..

Am tired of this killing abeg

Thank God, na him brother.. I just blamed their patients for not giving them a good training.

Horrible child. Jail him for life.

Hemcy1:

Thank God, na him brother.. I just blamed their patients for not giving them a good training.

Just as you weren't patient enough to proofread your comment. 7 Likes

He should be roasted alive

That adrenalin rush don clear from him eye now, he go dey replay the events for him mind



People should learn self restraint, no be everytime be gragra 3 Likes

What an animal!!

ok

One shall now wear the garment of the dead and the other the garment jail. One shall now wear the garment of the dead and the other the garment jail. 1 Like

Reason why you shouldn't marry a hot tempered spouse otherwise it will affect you through your children's actions down the line.

iyatrustee:

That adrenalin rush don clear from him eye now



People should learn self restraint, no be everytime be gragra How I wish they can read and learn from this.

Patience is EVERYTHING. How I wish they can read and learn from this.Patience is EVERYTHING.

tell me why bro.... Why !!! 1 Like

Foolani herdsboy spotted.

teamsynergy:

jeez, it is just as if they re acting the new "final destination" in Nigeria. people just dey die horribly .... omo things dey happen ooo May God continue to save us ooo May God continue to save us ooo

jesus

Poverty is worse than HIV I tell u!! 1 Like

Jos always in d news for wrong reasons

like in time of Cain and Abel so it is now like in time of Cain and Abel so it is now