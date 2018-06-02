₦airaland Forum

Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents

Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by Islie: 5:42pm
BY AFEEZ HANAFI

A 54-year-old man, Abayomi Adewunmi, has been arrested by the police for allegedly forging the licence of a Lagos-based firm, Nucleus Ventures Limited, to import four vehicles into Nigeria.

The police alleged that Adewunmi and other suspects at large hacked into the company’s data on the website of the Nigeria Customs Service to process shipping documents, which he used to import the vehicles – two Toyota Prado Jeeps, a Toyota 4runner and a Mercedes Benz GLE.

Saturday PUNCH learnt that Customs discovered the fraudulent act after the vehicles had been cleared, and suspended its import licence.

The agency was said to have subsequently notified the firm, which deals in manufacturing of paper products.

It was learnt that a letter was addressed to the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation to assist in unearthing the particulars of the vehicles.

Following the information provided by the ministry, the case was reported at the Olosan Police Station and Adewunmi was tracked down.

The police alleged that the suspect altered the data of the firm on the website after hacking its username and password.

A police source said, “A representative of the company reported to the police that the Nigeria Customs Service sometime in October 2017 notified it of an unlawful use of its licence to import vehicles by some fraudulent persons who hacked into the company’s data on the agency’s website.

“After a thorough investigation the four vehicles imported via the forged company’s documents were identified. A manhunt was launched for the suspect linked with the vehicles and he was arrested.”

The source, however, said Adewunmi, who is a freight forwarder, denied the crime, but admitted to have imported one of the Prado Jeeps through the help of a Customs officer.

“The suspect said one Gbenga approached him to help procure assessment for payment of Customs duty for a Prado Jeep and that he sent the details of the vehicle to a Customs officer, one Iheanacho, to help generate the assessment.

“He said he was angry when he saw the name of the company on the documents. The suspect could not provide the necessary details for the police to trace the said Iheanacho,” the source added.

Adewunmi was consequently arraigned on Wednesday before an Ogba Magistrate’s Court on seven counts bordering on forgery.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Koti Aondohemba, told the court that the offence contravened sections 365(1), 366(1-3), 387, 388 389, 390 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The charge sheet read in part, “That you, Abayomi Adewunmi, and others at large on October 3, 2017, about 1:55pm, at the Lagos Magisterial District did impersonate Nucleus Ventures Limited and falsely represented yourself as its authorised agent before the Nigeria Customs Service.

“That you and others at large, did unlawfully hack into the computer network and data of Nucleus Ventures Limited within the Nigeria Customs Service website, using its username and password and unlawfully used the identity of the company to obtain and process shipping documents.

“That you and others at large, did unlawfully hack into the computer network and data of Nucleus Ventures Limited within the Nigeria Customs Service website, using its username and password to knowingly input and modify the data of the company to illegally obtain and process shipping documents, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 390 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges and elected summary trial.

He was granted bail by the presiding magistrate, Mrs. O.A. Tanimola, in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.
The case was adjourned till June 20, 2018 for mention.




http://saharareporters.com/2018/06/02/man-allegedly-hacks-customs-website-imports-vehicles-forged-documents
Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by chuksjuve(m): 5:47pm
Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by NwaNimo1(m): 5:49pm
Him try........ unlike Evans
Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by Donald95(m): 5:49pm
Whenever you see a name starting with Ola.. or Ade... or ends with ...mi Trust me, the next thing that follows is Fraud Beware

Those guys and Fraud are like...

Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by Donald95(m): 6:00pm
Trust me, they didn't hack anything but rather they bribed an insider to do it for them. It is a pity that Nigerian police intelligence unit is poor

Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by tballeyy(m): 6:29pm
Donald95:
Whenever you see a name starting with Ola.. or Ade... or ends with ...mi Trust me, the next thing that follows is Fraud Beware

Those guys and Fraud are like...
Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by OrestesDante(m): 6:58pm
Nice job. 54years old hustler.

Nigerian Custom is worse in fraudulent activities...




Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by miqos02(m): 9:50pm
Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by Mrchippychappy(m): 9:51pm
Abayomi Adewunmi

Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by 2019elections: 9:52pm
The hustle is real.

FYI, stealing, hacking or any form of criminal activity isn't laziness..

It takes an intelligent and a sound mind to perform all those stuffs.

To be honest, it is hard to make it in Nigeria without cutting corners.

Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by luvcherish(m): 9:53pm
is he been lazy....
Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by pennywys: 9:53pm
It's alright,

Customs are likely the same with the hacker, they imported things falsely into the nation, on the contrary their recruitment not official like others paramilitary agencies cos they are so corrupt to employ within themselves
Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by AwolowoAssLicker(f): 9:53pm
A 54-year-old man, Abayomi Adewunmi,



why is it that every fraudulent activities from West Africa must link to one yellowbar man.... ndi oshi

Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by Adepoju002: 9:53pm
Crime everywhere. Why is a government website so porous to cyber attacks? Can't understand.

Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by Pearlyakin(m): 9:53pm
Nigerians are becoming technologically advance in fraud nowadays ehn.

Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by EmmyDJourno: 9:54pm
This one too is not a smart criminal, but he is better than the smello in the story below this one that jumped into a Car and tried to run away with it without an escape plan
Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by Baroba(m): 9:54pm
@54 years of age, this one na Yahoo Yahoo Baba.. tufiakwa
Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by Gucciboss: 9:55pm
Donald95:
wink


Whenever you see a name starting with Ola.. or Ade... or ends with ...mi Trust me, the next thing that follows is Fraud Beware

Those guys and Fraud are like...

I sorry for you
Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by AwolowoAssLicker(f): 9:55pm
customs useless busy body goats, the car he imported is it there own
Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by Afobear: 9:55pm
Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by Jossie42(m): 9:55pm
Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by hemucology(m): 9:56pm
That man need a gift cheesy grin grin
Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by abdulaz: 9:57pm
Hustle hard.

It’s sad you got caught.

A US trucking company once wired $30k to me with just a single mail.

Never get caught, that’s the motto.
Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by engrkaz(m): 9:57pm
The owner of the said Nucleus Ventures, laide fowoshere is a known scammer....
Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by Offpoint: 10:01pm
that's nice, I love hackers
Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by LastSurvivor11: 10:06pm
This wastern people sef..
No wonder falz sang this is Nigeria..
Where everybody is criminal..


He's referring to his yelloba demons scammers..

Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:08pm
Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by dreamwords: 10:09pm
Abayomi adewunmi bamidele bangboye olaniyi olakunle
Na dem na.... Ah no tell u?

Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by osazeeblue01: 10:16pm
That's to show the youths are not lazy
Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by chronique(m): 10:18pm
Hisses. News that doesn't make sense. How can you say he hacked into the custom site to import vehicles? Did he make payments with bank transfers from the customs account to the seller overseas? If they claim he hacked into their system to clear the vehicle illegally, that would be understandable. But not coming to tell us he imported a vehicle by hacking into their system with an agency's account. That poo doesn't make sense.

