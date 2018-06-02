₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by Islie: 5:42pm
BY AFEEZ HANAFI
|Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by chuksjuve(m): 5:47pm
I have nothing to say !
NCAN...
Over to you!
I'm out
FTC...
|Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by NwaNimo1(m): 5:49pm
Him try........ unlike Evans
|Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by Donald95(m): 5:49pm
Whenever you see a name starting with Ola.. or Ade... or ends with ...mi Trust me, the next thing that follows is Fraud Beware
Those guys and Fraud are like...
21 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by Donald95(m): 6:00pm
Trust me, they didn't hack anything but rather they bribed an insider to do it for them. It is a pity that Nigerian police intelligence unit is poor
5 Likes
|Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by tballeyy(m): 6:29pm
Donald95:u no well
3 Likes
|Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by OrestesDante(m): 6:58pm
☣ ☠
∆ Nice job. 54years old hustler.
Nigerian Custom is worse in fraudulent activities...
∆
☣ ☠
1 Like
|Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by miqos02(m): 9:50pm
Wow
|Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by Mrchippychappy(m): 9:51pm
Abayomi Adewunmi
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by 2019elections: 9:52pm
The hustle is real.
FYI, stealing, hacking or any form of criminal activity isn't laziness..
It takes an intelligent and a sound mind to perform all those stuffs.
To be honest, it is hard to make it in Nigeria without cutting corners.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by luvcherish(m): 9:53pm
is he been lazy....
|Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by pennywys: 9:53pm
It's alright,
Customs are likely the same with the hacker, they imported things falsely into the nation, on the contrary their recruitment not official like others paramilitary agencies cos they are so corrupt to employ within themselves
|Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by AwolowoAssLicker(f): 9:53pm
A 54-year-old man, Abayomi Adewunmi,
why is it that every fraudulent activities from West Africa must link to one yellowbar man.... ndi oshi
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by Adepoju002: 9:53pm
Crime everywhere. Why is a government website so porous to cyber attacks? Can't understand.
|Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by Pearlyakin(m): 9:53pm
Nigerians are becoming technologically advance in fraud nowadays ehn.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by EmmyDJourno: 9:54pm
This one too is not a smart criminal, but he is better than the smello in the story below this one that jumped into a Car and tried to run away with it without an escape plan
|Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by Baroba(m): 9:54pm
@54 years of age, this one na Yahoo Yahoo Baba.. tufiakwa
|Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by Gucciboss: 9:55pm
Donald95:
I sorry for you
|Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by AwolowoAssLicker(f): 9:55pm
customs useless busy body goats, the car he imported is it there own
|Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by Afobear: 9:55pm
|Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by Jossie42(m): 9:55pm
|Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by hemucology(m): 9:56pm
That man need a gift
|Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by abdulaz: 9:57pm
Hustle hard.
It’s sad you got caught.
A US trucking company once wired $30k to me with just a single mail.
Never get caught, that’s the motto.
|Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by engrkaz(m): 9:57pm
The owner of the said Nucleus Ventures, laide fowoshere is a known scammer....
|Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by Offpoint: 10:01pm
that's nice, I love hackers
|Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by LastSurvivor11: 10:06pm
This wastern people sef..
No wonder falz sang this is Nigeria..
Where everybody is criminal..
He's referring to his yelloba demons scammers..
|Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:08pm
Ogbologbo
|Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by dreamwords: 10:09pm
Abayomi adewunmi bamidele bangboye olaniyi olakunle
Na dem na.... Ah no tell u?
|Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by osazeeblue01: 10:16pm
That's to show the youths are not lazy
|Re: Man Hacks Into Customs Website, Imports Vehicles With Forged Documents by chronique(m): 10:18pm
Hisses. News that doesn't make sense. How can you say he hacked into the custom site to import vehicles? Did he make payments with bank transfers from the customs account to the seller overseas? If they claim he hacked into their system to clear the vehicle illegally, that would be understandable. But not coming to tell us he imported a vehicle by hacking into their system with an agency's account. That poo doesn't make sense.
