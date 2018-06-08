Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million (4215 Views)

Yahoo Plus Boy, Internet Fraudster Uses Charm To Hack Into Ecobank Mobile App, Withdraws N207 Million



A 28-year-old suspected fraudster, James Nwagalezi, was yesterday, arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court for allegedly conniving with Okoli Nmesoma, already facing trial, to hack into the mobile app account of Eko Bank Plc and unlawfully withdrew N207 million.



Nwagalezi is facing a four-count charge bordering on felony to wit unlawfully hacking into bank account and stealing, preferred against him by the Police.



Police prosecutor, Inspector Jimoh Joseph, told the court that the defendant and others still at large committed the offence on April 27 at Igboelerin, Okokomaiko, Ojo, Lagos.



He said The management of the bank at its headquarters in Lagos reported the fraud to the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in charge of Ikoyi Division, SP Tijani Mustapha, who directed a crack team led by Inspector Tope Ijatuyi to fish out the suspects.



He added that “Nwagalezi was arrested after several months of manhunt. His arrest brings the number of suspects arrested and charged to court to six. The Police are still hunting for more suspects involved in the alleged fraud.”



According to the prosecutor, the offences are punishable under Sections 411, 387, 287 and 325 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.



However, Nwagalezi pleaded not guilty to the charge.



Magistrate B. I. Bakare granted him N1 million bail, with two sureties in like sum, one of whom must be a community leader.



He adjourned the case till July 4 and ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Ikoyi Prison, pending when he is able to perfect his bail conditions.



James Nwagalezi

Okoli Nmesoma

My brothers, why?

Was hoping the name will read Ade-xxxx as per picture below. My brothers, why?Was hoping the name will read Ade-xxxx as per picture below. 4 Likes

What kind of charm hacks into a computer application? And how were they able to trace the hack since it was believe to be a work of charm?





Dis story no dey add up. 6 Likes 1 Share

Igbos, South South And Yoruba, You People Should Stop Fighting Urselfs With Silly And Demeaning Names Here. The Person Always Shouting Afonja And Flat Head Here May Even Be Someone Not From The Mentioned Tribes Trying To Always Keep U People Fighting Each Other Online And Offline. We Should Stop This Childishness If We Ever Want To Grow. 8 Likes







☣ ☠





∆ Nice of the criminal. It takes hardwork to achieve such a feat. ∆





☣ ☠ 5 Likes

BeingFrank:

Igbos, South South And Yoruba, You People Should Stop Fighting Urselfs With Silly And Demeaning Names Here. The Person Always Shouting Afonja And Flat Head Here May Even Be Someone Not From The Mentioned Tribes Trying To Always Keep U People Fighting Each Other Online And Offline. We Should Stop This Childishness If We Ever Want To Grow. still wondering y u left out other tribes if u so much desire unity under this contraception......if you must preach unity,fairness and growth, then it must be for all irrespective of tribe and religion... still wondering y u left out other tribes if u so much desire unity under this contraception......if you must preach unity,fairness and growth, then it must be for all irrespective of tribe and religion...

Its witch hunt ,media trial,because they are from a particular region,buhari cause this.............ipob 1 Like

AroOkigbo:

James Nwagalezi

Okoli Nmesoma

My brothers, why?

Was hoping the name will read Ade-xxxx as per picture below. wetin be your age? wetin be your age?

207m guys una well done, you have done the crime you will do the time

shaiiiii



Lawd

Boys de hustle sha,but next time carry your theif go outside ,pikin wen thief from outside come house better pass the one wen their from house go outside,Abi u be politician?

KUIRGJN

Which kind news be this?? A suspect hacks EcoBank app, was it that of a customer or the bank servers?

How can you hack a bank with charms or jazz?? Does that even make sense?



How does April 26 till date account for several months??



I don't even think banks will like this kind of news in public because it's an embarrassment to them.



See the news source sef, Yeye journalist..

lord

Nigerians are super ordinarily intelligent when it comes to hacking.only if they could channel their intelligence into something positive 1 Like

We now use charm to hack?



Our babalawo's have become ICT inclined.

The stupid blogger said he used charm to hack into the computer application!! What a stupidity



One hacker once said last month when caught that it is very easy to hack into the nigeria's banking application as it is very porous



We hardly employ security tech people in this country, you can imagine the top ISPs in nigeria hardly have security engineers and even when they do, they are not up to two





By the way: 207 MILLION is a lot of money oooo!!!!!!!!

.

This is huge

My English teacher taught me HABITATS in JSS 1



Fish is to Water while



Aba Jew is to Prison.



Mr Samuel, you lieth not.









Hacking requires intelligence/brilliance.



Intelligence/brilliance requires Hacking. Hacking requires intelligence/brilliance.Intelligence/brilliance requires Hacking.

Cant they develop Eco Bank in peace again?

Police should hire competent IT personnel to help them explain crime stories because they are just giving bad names to hackers whenever they tag a petty phishing criminal a hacker.

Yarnvibes:

Woa.. So this car wash boy finally joined the yahoo gang... Known this bloke since he was little... Hard luck bro... Woa.. So this car wash boy finally joined the yahoo gang... Known this bloke since he was little... Hard luck bro...

Nonsense story....its hard to find a blog that takes journalism serious these days.





Jesus Wept!

Name checkers association!