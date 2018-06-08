₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by Yarnvibes(f): 7:39am
Yahoo Plus Boy, Internet Fraudster Uses Charm To Hack Into Ecobank Mobile App, Withdraws N207 Million
A 28-year-old suspected fraudster, James Nwagalezi, was yesterday, arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court for allegedly conniving with Okoli Nmesoma, already facing trial, to hack into the mobile app account of Eko Bank Plc and unlawfully withdrew N207 million.
Nwagalezi is facing a four-count charge bordering on felony to wit unlawfully hacking into bank account and stealing, preferred against him by the Police.
Police prosecutor, Inspector Jimoh Joseph, told the court that the defendant and others still at large committed the offence on April 27 at Igboelerin, Okokomaiko, Ojo, Lagos.
He said The management of the bank at its headquarters in Lagos reported the fraud to the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in charge of Ikoyi Division, SP Tijani Mustapha, who directed a crack team led by Inspector Tope Ijatuyi to fish out the suspects.
He added that “Nwagalezi was arrested after several months of manhunt. His arrest brings the number of suspects arrested and charged to court to six. The Police are still hunting for more suspects involved in the alleged fraud.”
According to the prosecutor, the offences are punishable under Sections 411, 387, 287 and 325 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.
However, Nwagalezi pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Magistrate B. I. Bakare granted him N1 million bail, with two sureties in like sum, one of whom must be a community leader.
He adjourned the case till July 4 and ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Ikoyi Prison, pending when he is able to perfect his bail conditions.
http://kikiotolu.com/28-yr-old-man-hacks-into-banks-app-steals-n207m/
1 Like
|Re: James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by AroOkigbo(m): 7:43am
James Nwagalezi
Okoli Nmesoma
My brothers, why?
Was hoping the name will read Ade-xxxx as per picture below.
4 Likes
|Re: James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by ghettowriter(m): 7:46am
What kind of charm hacks into a computer application? And how were they able to trace the hack since it was believe to be a work of charm?
Dis story no dey add up.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by BeingFrank(m): 8:03am
Igbos, South South And Yoruba, You People Should Stop Fighting Urselfs With Silly And Demeaning Names Here. The Person Always Shouting Afonja And Flat Head Here May Even Be Someone Not From The Mentioned Tribes Trying To Always Keep U People Fighting Each Other Online And Offline. We Should Stop This Childishness If We Ever Want To Grow.
8 Likes
|Re: James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by PHC1stBorn(m): 8:21am
|Re: James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by OrestesDante(m): 8:22am
☣ ☠
∆ Nice of the criminal. It takes hardwork to achieve such a feat. ∆
☣ ☠
5 Likes
|Re: James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by dynicks(m): 8:49am
BeingFrank:still wondering y u left out other tribes if u so much desire unity under this contraception......if you must preach unity,fairness and growth, then it must be for all irrespective of tribe and religion...
|Re: James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by proudevil: 11:25am
Its witch hunt ,media trial,because they are from a particular region,buhari cause this.............ipob
1 Like
|Re: James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by fergusen(m): 11:34am
|Re: James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by maxiuc(m): 11:35am
|Re: James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by handsomeyinka(m): 11:35am
AroOkigbo:wetin be your age?
|Re: James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by mysteriousman(m): 11:35am
207m guys una well done, you have done the crime you will do the time
|Re: James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by congorasta: 11:35am
shaiiiii
Lawd
|Re: James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by tragergeorge(m): 11:35am
Boys de hustle sha,but next time carry your theif go outside ,pikin wen thief from outside come house better pass the one wen their from house go outside,Abi u be politician?
|Re: James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by overhypedsteve(m): 11:36am
KUIRGJN
|Re: James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by Ramon92: 11:36am
Which kind news be this?? A suspect hacks EcoBank app, was it that of a customer or the bank servers?
How can you hack a bank with charms or jazz?? Does that even make sense?
How does April 26 till date account for several months??
I don't even think banks will like this kind of news in public because it's an embarrassment to them.
See the news source sef, Yeye journalist..
|Re: James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by congorasta: 11:36am
lord
|Re: James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by SAMBARRY: 11:37am
Nigerians are super ordinarily intelligent when it comes to hacking.only if they could channel their intelligence into something positive
1 Like
|Re: James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by kennygee(f): 11:37am
We now use charm to hack?
Our babalawo's have become ICT inclined.
|Re: James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by niggi4life(m): 11:37am
The stupid blogger said he used charm to hack into the computer application!! What a stupidity
One hacker once said last month when caught that it is very easy to hack into the nigeria's banking application as it is very porous
We hardly employ security tech people in this country, you can imagine the top ISPs in nigeria hardly have security engineers and even when they do, they are not up to two
By the way: 207 MILLION is a lot of money oooo!!!!!!!!
|Re: James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by SamuelAnyawu(m): 11:37am
|Re: James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by kellz0(m): 11:37am
.
|Re: James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by itiswellandwell: 11:37am
This is huge
|Re: James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by BlackPantherxXx: 11:37am
My English teacher taught me HABITATS in JSS 1
Fish is to Water while
Aba Jew is to Prison.
Mr Samuel, you lieth not.
|Re: James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by dontbothermuch: 11:38am
Hacking requires intelligence/brilliance.
Intelligence/brilliance requires Hacking.
|Re: James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by shamecurls(m): 11:38am
Cant they develop Eco Bank in peace again?
|Re: James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by Xisnin(m): 11:39am
Police should hire competent IT personnel to help them explain crime stories because they are just giving bad names to hackers whenever they tag a petty phishing criminal a hacker.
|Re: James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by captainking(m): 11:39am
Yarnvibes:Woa.. So this car wash boy finally joined the yahoo gang... Known this bloke since he was little... Hard luck bro...
|Re: James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by Timoleon(m): 11:39am
Nonsense story....its hard to find a blog that takes journalism serious these days.
Jesus Wept!
|Re: James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by bluecircle470: 11:40am
Name checkers association!
|Re: James Nwagalezi Hacks Into Ecobank’s App, Withdraws N207 Million by ademoladeji(m): 11:41am
Yepa!
