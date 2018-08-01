Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) (15810 Views)

See the huge snake i killed in my cousin's church this night.



The church is close to my house and we were setting up the new musical equipment the church bought and testing it late into the night.



After we were done, we decide to play some songs a little. We later put "victory" by Eben on continous play while we danced.



When we were done, he wanted to go put off the generator when he ran back that there's a big snake already in the church going towards the children church.

I ran out, found a stick and got back into the church bt i first freaked out when i came face to face with the snake bt had to summon courage when i saw the snake trying to escape.



The first strike caught it well, subsequent ones killed it.

We had to burn it even in the rain but it didn't burn completely.



We'll continue the burning tomorrow.



Indeed, God gave us victory. 7 Likes

As Lalasticlala don marry so, he go still get time for snake so?!



Op, is the church in the midst of a forest? 20 Likes 1 Share

Thank God it was killed before it causes any havoc. 1 Like

Op, is the church in the midst of a forest? forest ke?

No, there isn't any forest around here oo.

There are houses everywhere bt there some few grown grasses in some areas.

I am coming back

It was initially headed for the children church bt when it saw me it paused while i was kind of afraid to launch at it.

Bt when i saw that it was changing direction to the church store that was opened very close to it, i had to act fast by striking it.

Thank God the first strike was fatal to it before i delivered more. yea...It was initially headed for the children church bt when it saw me it paused while i was kind of afraid to launch at it.Bt when i saw that it was changing direction to the church store that was opened very close to it, i had to act fast by striking it.Thank God the first strike was fatal to it before i delivered more. 7 Likes

Nah Gucci snake 1 Like

Ain't they supposed to pray for the snake? And not kill it?

Blood of Jesus.....,

Lalasticlala right now 9 Likes

Lasticlala Gospel Ministries Incorporated!

The snake came to greet the founding father..lol





Check my signature for job test questions.. Get it for half the price..

Lala right now... 9 Likes 1 Share

is this d biggest specie of snake?i have never seen a small one all always big is this d biggest specie of snake?i have never seen a small one all always big 1 Like

a harmless python 11 Likes

You killed a snake and gave God glory





The life that you cannot create nor give you extinguished





what if you had allowed the snake live and still give God glory You killed a snake and gave God gloryThe life that you cannot create nor give you extinguishedwhat if you had allowed the snake live and still give God glory 14 Likes

Okay killer of snake









Tomorrow, you will hear that the snake came out of somebody's body during deliverance!



That the snake was sent from the village some will call it a witchTomorrow, you will hear that the snake came out of somebody's body during deliverance!That the snake was sent from the village 3 Likes

thou shall not kill





the snake won come pray

1 Like

Another snake thread....

27 Likes 3 Shares

d devil was here

La-la

Food is Ready

God gave you victory over harmless python? Indeed you guys are completely brainwashed. 1 Like

Snake meat is good for the body next time don't born it

Guess lala will be dancing shaku shaku but why kill it maybe it came to worship GOD who knows

Non venomous python. Una for free am 2 Likes

emeijeh:

As Lalasticlala don marry so, he go still get time for snake so?!



Op, is the church in the midst of a forest? seems so, cos such snake are hardly found near home seems so, cos such snake are hardly found near home