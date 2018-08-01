₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by Oche211(m): 9:48pm On Jun 02
See the huge snake i killed in my cousin's church this night.
The church is close to my house and we were setting up the new musical equipment the church bought and testing it late into the night.
After we were done, we decide to play some songs a little. We later put "victory" by Eben on continous play while we danced.
When we were done, he wanted to go put off the generator when he ran back that there's a big snake already in the church going towards the children church.
I ran out, found a stick and got back into the church bt i first freaked out when i came face to face with the snake bt had to summon courage when i saw the snake trying to escape.
The first strike caught it well, subsequent ones killed it.
We had to burn it even in the rain but it didn't burn completely.
We'll continue the burning tomorrow.
Indeed, God gave us victory.
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:49pm On Jun 02
As Lalasticlala don marry so, he go still get time for snake so?!
Op, is the church in the midst of a forest?
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by odiereke(m): 9:57pm On Jun 02
Thank God it was killed before it causes any havoc.
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by Oche211(m): 9:58pm On Jun 02
emeijeh:forest ke?
No, there isn't any forest around here oo.
There are houses everywhere bt there some few grown grasses in some areas.
Bt no forest or thick bushes around here at all.
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by pat1612(m): 9:58pm On Jun 02
I am coming back
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by Oche211(m): 10:03pm On Jun 02
odiereke:yea...
It was initially headed for the children church bt when it saw me it paused while i was kind of afraid to launch at it.
Bt when i saw that it was changing direction to the church store that was opened very close to it, i had to act fast by striking it.
Thank God the first strike was fatal to it before i delivered more.
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by ibkgab001: 10:37pm On Jun 02
Nah Gucci snake
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 10:37pm On Jun 02
Ain't they supposed to pray for the snake? And not kill it?
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by NwaNimo1(m): 10:37pm On Jun 02
Blood of Jesus.....,
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by Bolusticus: 10:37pm On Jun 02
Lalasticlala right now
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by Bolusticus: 10:37pm On Jun 02
Okkk
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by Emmy9ite(m): 10:38pm On Jun 02
Lasticlala Gospel Ministries Incorporated!
The snake came to greet the founding father..lol
Check my signature for job test questions.. Get it for half the price..
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by handsomeclouds(m): 10:38pm On Jun 02
Emmy9ite:
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 10:38pm On Jun 02
Lala right now...
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by Andyibest: 10:38pm On Jun 02
so?
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by Deltatoto: 10:39pm On Jun 02
Oche211:is this d biggest specie of snake?i have never seen a small one all always big
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by 1shortblackboy: 10:39pm On Jun 02
a harmless python
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by nabegibeg: 10:40pm On Jun 02
Oche211:
You killed a snake and gave God glory
The life that you cannot create nor give you extinguished
what if you had allowed the snake live and still give God glory
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by macaranta(m): 10:40pm On Jun 02
Okay killer of snake
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by softMarket(m): 10:40pm On Jun 02
some will call it a witch
Tomorrow, you will hear that the snake came out of somebody's body during deliverance!
That the snake was sent from the village
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by Gkay1(m): 10:40pm On Jun 02
thou shall not kill
the snake won come pray
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by Bossontop(m): 10:40pm On Jun 02
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by NotBeenPaid(m): 10:40pm On Jun 02
Another snake thread....
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by RemedyLab: 10:41pm On Jun 02
d devil was here
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by Teeboi56: 10:41pm On Jun 02
La-la
Food is Ready
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by lifestyle1(m): 10:41pm On Jun 02
Hmmm
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by frowland(m): 10:41pm On Jun 02
God gave you victory over harmless python? Indeed you guys are completely brainwashed.
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by FranklinID(m): 10:41pm On Jun 02
Snake meat is good for the body next time don't born it
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by yemzzy22(m): 10:41pm On Jun 02
Guess lala will be dancing shaku shaku but why kill it maybe it came to worship GOD who knows
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by ednut1(m): 10:41pm On Jun 02
Non venomous python. Una for free am
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by SexytorresE(f): 10:42pm On Jun 02
emeijeh:seems so, cos such snake are hardly found near home
|Re: Python Killed In A Church This Night (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:42pm On Jun 02
Thank God
