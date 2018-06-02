Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo At Wembley Stadium For Nigeria Vs England Match (913 Views)

Although they weren't putting on the trending super eagles jersey , but they cheered the team on till the end of the match.



See photos below





Link

https://www.instagram.com/p/BjiB3mwlUKX/



News Source

Airforce 1



let's fry beans..... 1 Like

I was hoping that they'll patronize nigeria Jersey but rather they chose designers, rep your country..

K

I was there but you didn't see me posting pictures

Emoney...

Nice one.. Money good ooo

Nofav0rs:

I was there but you didn't see me posting pictures story story

I hope they were not too disappointed with the average performance of the eagles

，

From upcoming artist to photographer.......may this never be our portion in Jesus name

ugly

Electronic money.











K

Una two make brain



Next time wear a sport gear or preferably a replica Jersey of your favorite team.



Thats how we role in Europe.

Good

They were not even in the glass compartment. Very far from the pitch!!!

I hope E-money is paying you for all the follow up and publicity?

I was there but you didn't see me posting pictures





I saw u, I can’t lie...

LifeofAirforce:

who no like better thing. Woman sabi do shakara. Na make you just give them access to your worth. You go know say she loves you pass herself. who no like better thing. Woman sabi do shakara. Na make you just give them access to your worth. You go know say she loves you pass herself.

Wisdomcity2017:

story k

I was even at wembly live...will soon upload my pix.

Way airforce 1

Newpride:

I was there but you didn't see me posting pictures





I saw u, I can’t lie... is this for me? is this for me?

e money ......money man

ok