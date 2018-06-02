₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo At Wembley Stadium For Nigeria Vs England Match by LifeofAirforce(m): 10:11pm
Five star boss, E-money and wife were today spotted at Wembley stadium for England vs Nigeria friendly match.
Although they weren't putting on the trending super eagles jersey , but they cheered the team on till the end of the match.
See photos below
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo At Wembley Stadium For Nigeria Vs England Match by jtwest(m): 10:12pm
let's fry beans.....
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo At Wembley Stadium For Nigeria Vs England Match by Viralkid: 10:18pm
I was hoping that they'll patronize nigeria Jersey but rather they chose designers, rep your country..
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo At Wembley Stadium For Nigeria Vs England Match by kenzysmith: 10:19pm
K
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo At Wembley Stadium For Nigeria Vs England Match by Nofav0rs(f): 10:20pm
I was there but you didn't see me posting pictures
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo At Wembley Stadium For Nigeria Vs England Match by carterguccy(m): 10:20pm
Emoney...
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo At Wembley Stadium For Nigeria Vs England Match by Wisdomcity2017: 10:20pm
Nice one.. Money good ooo
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo At Wembley Stadium For Nigeria Vs England Match by Wisdomcity2017: 10:20pm
Nofav0rs:story
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo At Wembley Stadium For Nigeria Vs England Match by Lawalemi(m): 10:20pm
I hope they were not too disappointed with the average performance of the eagles
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo At Wembley Stadium For Nigeria Vs England Match by bestman09(m): 10:20pm
，
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo At Wembley Stadium For Nigeria Vs England Match by VIPERVENOM(m): 10:20pm
From upcoming artist to photographer.......may this never be our portion in Jesus name
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo At Wembley Stadium For Nigeria Vs England Match by Andyibest: 10:20pm
ugly
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo At Wembley Stadium For Nigeria Vs England Match by Sharon6(f): 10:21pm
Electronic money.
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo At Wembley Stadium For Nigeria Vs England Match by handsomeclouds(m): 10:21pm
K
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo At Wembley Stadium For Nigeria Vs England Match by wwwtortoise(m): 10:21pm
Una two make brain
Next time wear a sport gear or preferably a replica Jersey of your favorite team.
Thats how we role in Europe.
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo At Wembley Stadium For Nigeria Vs England Match by BuhariNaWah: 10:21pm
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo At Wembley Stadium For Nigeria Vs England Match by haaaaaaaaa(m): 10:21pm
Good
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo At Wembley Stadium For Nigeria Vs England Match by GodblessNig247(m): 10:21pm
They were not even in the glass compartment. Very far from the pitch!!!
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo At Wembley Stadium For Nigeria Vs England Match by kimbraa(f): 10:21pm
I hope E-money is paying you for all the follow up and publicity?
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo At Wembley Stadium For Nigeria Vs England Match by Newpride(m): 10:21pm
I was there but you didn't see me posting pictures
I saw u, I can’t lie...
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo At Wembley Stadium For Nigeria Vs England Match by Odmic2839(m): 10:21pm
LifeofAirforce:who no like better thing. Woman sabi do shakara. Na make you just give them access to your worth. You go know say she loves you pass herself.
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo At Wembley Stadium For Nigeria Vs England Match by Nofav0rs(f): 10:21pm
Wisdomcity2017:k
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo At Wembley Stadium For Nigeria Vs England Match by Albert0011(m): 10:21pm
I was even at wembly live...will soon upload my pix.
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo At Wembley Stadium For Nigeria Vs England Match by Momoh7(m): 10:21pm
Way airforce 1
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo At Wembley Stadium For Nigeria Vs England Match by Nofav0rs(f): 10:22pm
Newpride:is this for me?
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo At Wembley Stadium For Nigeria Vs England Match by mrable4real(m): 10:22pm
e money ......money man
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo At Wembley Stadium For Nigeria Vs England Match by naijjaman(m): 10:22pm
ok
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo At Wembley Stadium For Nigeria Vs England Match by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:22pm
Seen
