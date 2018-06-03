Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life (15997 Views)

Help: Boil On The Hand; HPV, Syphilis, Monkeypox Or Insect Bite. (pictures) / See Illustrated Symptoms Of Syphilis / Nlders. How Do I Treat Syphilis. Help

hello people

please I need your help

I need the sure cure to syphilis,my joystick is very ugly now because of this std,help a brother

Doctors in the house, kindly help this man pls!! 3 Likes 2 Shares

It might not be syphilis bro, are you having conc body itching 4 Likes

who is Syphilis? 40 Likes 4 Shares

You need not worry, but have you been diagnosed?



If yes, check out the natural home remedies for syphilis here:

http://naturalremedylab.com/syphilis-treatment-treat-syphilis-home/ You need not worry, but have you been diagnosed?If yes, check out the natural home remedies for syphilis here: 3 Likes







If the STD is severe it take ages to heal it.. U better go the specialist to check you properly...



Syphilis is highly contagious & can damage some of ur organs if not treated well.. If the STD is severe it take ages to heal it.. U better go the specialist to check you properly...Syphilis is highly contagious & can damage some of ur organs if not treated well.. 24 Likes 3 Shares

To dey chook prick inside Toto been sweet you abi.. Now u don jam disease..





Boys will not have sense ... Every girl wey pass dem na so their prick go dey think for them 30 Likes 1 Share

I hate girls they carry infection around without feeling sick. And transfer it to guys. And the guy becomes sick immediately while the girl will be feeling healthy 93 Likes 3 Shares

dreamwords:

I hate girls they carry infection around without feeling sick. And transfer it to guys. And the guy becomes sick immediately while the girl will be feeling healthy I dey tell you.. To pee will now be hell on earth since the guy will be experiencing pains while trying to urinate I dey tell you.. To pee will now be hell on earth since the guy will be experiencing pains while trying to urinate 38 Likes 1 Share





This is Nairaland not Doctorland. Go get tested and treated at a hospital.



Quick recovery though. Oh boy.This is Nairaland not Doctorland. Go get tested and treated at a hospital.Quick recovery though. 40 Likes

Baba go hospital make them confirm say na syphilis..

E ft be Herpes or other STDs...

Just go hospital make doctor diagnose....



Treatment of STDs no be just for you to take drugs, other things follow. 12 Likes

If u are in abj there's cure 1 Like 1 Share

Go to a specialist hosp for test and proper treatment. Syphilis has similar symptoms with other stds. Note: Don't use herbal mixtures maka ndi uta. Go to a specialist hosp for test and proper treatment. Syphilis has similar symptoms with other stds. Note: Don't use herbal mixtures maka ndi uta. 3 Likes

That is what you get for 'digging' every hole that crosses your path 10 Likes

Could b genital warts.



Too many self righteous peeps on this thread though. 6 Likes

Damn.... Women bad... Damn.... Women bad... 1 Like

Shi! I thought syphilis was eradicated

Sex before marriage is bad, now see what you are going through, your body is temple of God, keep it holy. 32 Likes

Olosho business is bad business, your health is at risk 2 Likes

You dont know road to hospital? Or do they prevent syphilis patients from entering the hospital ? 4 Likes 1 Share

Why do people behave like this!?



You are dieing and you come to Nairaland to cry? Don't you know last last na Hospital you go still need go ne



Nairaland na Hospital abi, no worry your prick never ugly u reach 11 Likes 1 Share

Order for Dr iguede goco cleanser then u thank me later. 2 Likes

contact your physician

See what premarital sex has caused You?





Now your diick be looking like an Edo Politician



A pix of your diick would enable us know if it is truly Syphilis or something else though.....





But like others have said, GO TO THE HOSPITAL. 13 Likes

Lol Pinsure of the ugly dickson or idonbilivitLol 3 Likes

This place looks like a hospital?



Oya ask Nwaamaikpe, he's a consultant here 1 Like

Before you bang any girl raw, be sure of taking them for thorough STI/STD med check. Most times the nature of their body don't show physical symptoms of certain diseases like genital warts, herpes and syphilis. Na after you don fúck dem na him you go dey see the symptoms for your own body. Your prick go come resemble Oshiomhole 10 Likes 1 Share

This is just the beginning... 8 Likes

Self discipline is good oh!