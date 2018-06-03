₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,216 members, 4,275,958 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 June 2018 at 03:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life (15997 Views)
Help: Boil On The Hand; HPV, Syphilis, Monkeypox Or Insect Bite. (pictures) / See Illustrated Symptoms Of Syphilis / Nlders. How Do I Treat Syphilis. Help (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by mark123456789: 12:59am
hello people
please I need your help
I need the sure cure to syphilis,my joystick is very ugly now because of this std,help a brother
|Re: Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:59am
Doctors in the house, kindly help this man pls!!
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by sowanbe: 3:02am
It might not be syphilis bro, are you having conc body itching
4 Likes
|Re: Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by MrSensor(m): 3:30am
who is Syphilis?
40 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by RemedyLab: 3:52am
mark123456789:
You need not worry, but have you been diagnosed?
If yes, check out the natural home remedies for syphilis here:
http://naturalremedylab.com/syphilis-treatment-treat-syphilis-home/
3 Likes
|Re: Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by QueenSuccubus(f): 5:17am
If the STD is severe it take ages to heal it.. U better go the specialist to check you properly...
Syphilis is highly contagious & can damage some of ur organs if not treated well..
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by Cutehector(m): 6:38am
To dey chook prick inside Toto been sweet you abi.. Now u don jam disease..
Boys will not have sense ... Every girl wey pass dem na so their prick go dey think for them
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by dreamwords: 9:51am
I hate girls they carry infection around without feeling sick. And transfer it to guys. And the guy becomes sick immediately while the girl will be feeling healthy
93 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by Cutehector(m): 9:53am
dreamwords:I dey tell you.. To pee will now be hell on earth since the guy will be experiencing pains while trying to urinate
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by CaptJeffry: 9:56am
Oh boy.
This is Nairaland not Doctorland. Go get tested and treated at a hospital.
Quick recovery though.
40 Likes
|Re: Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by Owomkpo(m): 10:13am
Baba go hospital make them confirm say na syphilis..
E ft be Herpes or other STDs...
Just go hospital make doctor diagnose....
Treatment of STDs no be just for you to take drugs, other things follow.
12 Likes
|Re: Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by liloelawwal(m): 10:22am
If u are in abj there's cure
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by Sigmabond(m): 12:17pm
mark123456789:.
Go to a specialist hosp for test and proper treatment. Syphilis has similar symptoms with other stds. Note: Don't use herbal mixtures maka ndi uta.
3 Likes
|Re: Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by Kobicove(m): 1:28pm
That is what you get for 'digging' every hole that crosses your path
10 Likes
|Re: Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 1:34pm
Could b genital warts.
Too many self righteous peeps on this thread though.
6 Likes
|Re: Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by Headlesschicken(m): 2:03pm
Damn.... Women bad...
1 Like
|Re: Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by LivingFree(f): 2:06pm
Shi! I thought syphilis was eradicated
|Re: Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by DonPiiko: 2:08pm
Sex before marriage is bad, now see what you are going through, your body is temple of God, keep it holy.
32 Likes
|Re: Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by Speakdatruth: 2:10pm
Olosho business is bad business, your health is at risk
2 Likes
|Re: Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by loadedvibes: 2:11pm
You dont know road to hospital? Or do they prevent syphilis patients from entering the hospital ?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by TellMeNothing: 2:11pm
Why do people behave like this!?
You are dieing and you come to Nairaland to cry? Don't you know last last na Hospital you go still need go ne
Nairaland na Hospital abi, no worry your prick never ugly u reach
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by Albert0011(m): 2:11pm
Order for Dr iguede goco cleanser then u thank me later.
2 Likes
|Re: Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by Cool83(m): 2:11pm
contact your physician
|Re: Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by oshe11: 2:11pm
See what premarital sex has caused You?
Now your diick be looking like an Edo Politician
A pix of your diick would enable us know if it is truly Syphilis or something else though.....
But like others have said, GO TO THE HOSPITAL.
13 Likes
|Re: Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by slawomir: 2:11pm
isoright
|Re: Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by SirLakes: 2:12pm
Pinsure of the ugly dickson or idonbilivit
Lol
3 Likes
|Re: Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by DrObum(m): 2:12pm
This place looks like a hospital?
Oya ask Nwaamaikpe, he's a consultant here
1 Like
|Re: Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by lilfreezy: 2:12pm
Before you bang any girl raw, be sure of taking them for thorough STI/STD med check. Most times the nature of their body don't show physical symptoms of certain diseases like genital warts, herpes and syphilis. Na after you don fúck dem na him you go dey see the symptoms for your own body. Your prick go come resemble Oshiomhole
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by SleakBuzzPR: 2:12pm
This is just the beginning...
8 Likes
|Re: Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by naijacentric(m): 2:13pm
Self discipline is good oh!
|Re: Help Me! Syphilis Wants To Finish My Life by kennygee(f): 2:13pm
Na wa o
3 Likes
Woman, ‘pregnant’ For 7 Years, Delivers 3 Buckets Of Fluid / Photos of fire incident at Nafdac headquarters Abuja / Are Nigerians Who Reject Free Condoms Hypocrites?
Viewing this topic: shootsight(m), Rinsola32(f), bobolistica(m), Kelvvyn(m), bolex04(m), Sard(m), Samslim(f), janeobasi24, Trustme2(m), ZKOSOSO(m), oludollar(m), aristokrat, Louisefaye(f), Bonmoren(m), Charleslewizy(m), Tobicrystal(m), chinksee, ivumar, WHOcarex, HEIR, cabasaa, nawtibownie, Dumikiaz1(f), buzorcharles(m), rotwailler, Borntorule2018, Dgovernor88, Dammyzeal007(m), akejujoe(f), dayooye(m), jasmine2013(f), cocoberry(f), karnafiu03, snakie86, Daintelectual(m), Carshopper(m), lafuria1(m), millomaniac, nashito(m), MartinsOnyx, quomo, kliq(m), akayalade(m), skales67, meezynetwork(m), sekeyso(m), chical, kevoh(m), Zamad(m), seyilabi(m), Oluseglon(m), SteveAde123, everG, Positivepoint(m), ajoguegbe(m), daemeyer(m), kaywizee(m), Asemark(m), MrTochukwu, lovingsoul(m), efavour, donbabajay, CHESTER48(m), BRIGHTTAZ, popemicky, phemmy88(m), tabithababy(f), Obagoblog(m), spicyuzo(m), TheUbermensch, godson8701(m), vicben27(m), x3da(m), tunbosun002(f), chidicute(m), Crescent101, lurvymeg, Sectis(m), Chelsea351, Arotemi, kabawa(m), Udembaaham, Ksslib(m), 0wen2017, LEKZEE1010(m), Ogujioforh(m), blessurance(m), onyeali(m), Bayajidda1, shullamite, kenny2u(m), NXTDANGOTE(m), bettercreature(m), maxtamax(m), EROMS38(m), Dominny, Seenyo, PierreAbutu(m), oneitalia, Veyk(m), oluwabibson(m), OkunrinMeta, tunjipeju, musa234(m), Rexsul, mayorkent(m), battoyyeb(m), Adebammm(m), paparazy09, yomplanet(m), femojie(m), hismond(m), AJ01(m), Bolugurl(f), NOC1(m), Elthugnificent(m), imokings, mustylaw45(m), TRUENORTHERNER, kaycyor, econspres24, babyhrt(m), razor123(m), goodoo, tyswag001, NupeZalla(m), olhawhaley, xcelo27, BalogunMoscow(m), parisbluefox, daniplace28, BOJO123(m), sacramento1212, Bakbillz44(m), diltstwoods(m), Dalighieri, Krissjones, Geedhey(m), doctimonyeka(m), Nickymezor(f), MhizKristy(f), LIFEisSIMPLE, solid3(m), TrojanSnail, zhiggy1(m), Realjovi(f), ayatt(m), JamieP, kristonium(m), queensenglish91 and 167 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18