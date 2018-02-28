



She shared the photo on Instagram and wrote;



“What niggas mean when, they call a female thick�� The truth nothing but the truth some niggas and bitches be having poo confused like a mfka anything beyond this is FAT period I dont have to pick my stomach up to see�����”



https://www.instagram.com/p/BgCCsH3lH4Z/?hl=en





https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/roman-goddess-flaunts-camel-toe-banging-body-underwear.html Instagram big girl, Roman Goddess showed off her camel toe and famous banging body in her under.She shared the photo on Instagram and wrote;