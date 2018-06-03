



Here is a look at some inspirational characters from the Bible! because of the amazing faith they had in chaotic/life threatening circumstances.







MOSES, THE MAN OF PATIENCE

Moses had an extreme amount of patience with Israel as he led the hopeless generation through the wilderness for 40 years. They praised God one minute and then were complaining about God the next minute. We get bent out of shape over trivial nuances, but Moses even though distraught with Israel led them with great patience for 4 decades. True, he did miss the Promised Land because of his disobedience to God (Numbers 20:8-12), but I know I would not have lasted longer than 1 year with them.





ABRAHAM, THE MAN OF FAITH

Abraham and Sarah were without children and they were old. Abraham was 100 years old and Sarah was 90 years old when God promised Abraham a son. (Genesis 17:15-19) Can you imagine the relief when his son, Isaac, was finally was born? He thought his time was over for him and Sarah to conceive. So, imagine how amazing that must have been. With such a joyous occasion, God then put Abraham to the test to sacrifice Isaac. (Genesis 22:1-14) God wanted to see if Abraham loved him more than Isaac. What would you think in this instance? I would be brought to dread, thinking, “Why, Lord? I waited so long for my boy and now you want me to sacrifice him?" I don’t think I would have been able to follow through with it. Thankfully we know the end of the story and God did stop Abraham from killing Isaac, but Abraham was dying inside. He had no idea that God was going to stop the sacrifice. He was a real man of faith!



NOAH, THE MAN OF ENDURANCE

In Genesis chapter 6 God tells Noah of the flood that is coming to wipe out all of creation and that Noah needed to build an ark for his family, 2 of every kind of animal (male and female), 7 pairs of all clean animals and 7 pairs of the birds of the heavens. Here’s the thing, Noah was over 500 years old when he had to build the ark. His sons helped him build it, but some suggest that it took at least 55 years to build it! That is a LOT of work! In those 55 years, Noah and his sons still needed to get the necessities for each day too (food, water ect…) Noah had to have been extremely exhausted by the time the ark was finished. He endured a 55 year minimum project to save his family and creation from the flood. He is a man of endurance!





ELIJAH, THE BOLD

Elijah was the boldest of all of the prophets. When wickedness and false Idols of Baal were seen everywhere in the land, Elijah remained faithful to God. Elijah went to wicked King Ahab and said to him, “As the Lord, the God of Israel lives, before whom I stand, there shall be neither dew nor rain these years except at my word." (1 Kings 17:1) He was afraid of no king on earth. In 1 Kings 18:20-40, he defeats the prophets of Baal and has them all slaughtered at the brook Kishon. Elijah was not a man of fear, but he boldly did what God commanded in all circumstances.



DANIEL, THE MAN OF DEVOTION

Daniel is definitely one to model after. His faith and devotion to God was unwavering. He refused to defile himself with King Nebuchadnezzar’s food and wine, and requested only vegetables and water (Daniel 1:8-16). When the decree was issued that no one could pray to any god or man except to the king for 30 days, Daniel prayed consistently 3 times a day to the One true God, knowing that the punishment was getting thrown into a

den full of lions. And he was thrown into the den after being caught by the schemers. (Daniel 6:10-16) Daniel did not fear man or death. He was completely devoted to God.



DAVID, THE MAN AFTER GOD'S OWN HEART

David is known as the man after God’s own heart because of his passion for justice and for his bravery. He wanted to always do things the right way. When the Philistines came with Goliath to challenge Israel, David was the only one willing to fight. (1 Samuel chapter 17) David was scrawny while Goliath towered over all at 9 ft 9 in. He was massive. God delivered Goliath into the hands of tiny David. When David had every right to kill Saul, he let him live. (1 Samuel chapter 24) In the midst of chaos, David always went to God to seek His guidance and help. “Deliver me from sinking in the mire; let me be delivered from my enemies and from the deep waters. Let not the flood sweep over me, or the deep swallow me up, or the pit close its mouth over me. Answer me, O Lord, for Your steadfast love is good; according to Your abundant mercy, turn to me." (Psalm 69:14-16) David was solid and just. He sought out God daily for guidance and help.



JOB, THE MAN OF PERSEVERANCE

Job is probably my favorite character of the Bible. He persevered through some of the most dreadful circumstances. He lost all of his children, cattle, and servants at the same time! (Job 1:13-19) He persevered by worshipping the Lord! (Job 1:20-21) This probably would not be the first thing on my mind if my children were taken from me. Then he was struck with loathsome sores all over. (Job 2:7) He persevered by justly rebuking his wife for her blasphemy and by declaring that God is sovereign whether we receive good or bad. (Job 2:9-10) Then his 3 friends taunt him for what seems like an eternity and he still holds fast through it all. He was very strong and persevered through extremely difficult times. Through his faithfulness, God restored him much more than what he had before.



Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, The Underdogs

This is one of the greatest underdog stories of the Bible, in my opinion. These three men refused to worship the golden idol set up by King Nebuchadnezzar, knowing that they would be thrown into a blazing hot furnace. The furnace was so hot that the guards that threw them in it died! They were faithful to God and God delivered them from the furnace. They were joined by what looked like a “Son of the gods" who protected them through it all. (Daniel chapter 3) We can all be inspired that even in the most dire of circumstances, God can do anything!



PAUL, THE MAN AGAINST ALL ODDS

Paul, formerly known as Saul, was a huge persecutor of Christians. He constantly threw them in jail or had them killed. Who would have ever thought that God would choose him to be one of the most influential writers of the Bible! He wrote 13 books of the New Testament! When Paul became a Christian, he did remarkable things for the kingdom. He was a church planter and mentor to Timothy. Honestly, there is someone in your life right now that you probably think has no chance to come to Christ. But, God is in the miracle business. If Saul can be converted, anyone can!



JESUS CHRIST, THE SACRIFICIAL LAMB

There is no one more inspiring then Jesus from the Bible. He came to us for a reason, to take our sin upon Himself in order that we could be blameless in God’s eyes. And if that isn’t enough, He was completely sinless! He did not commit one single sin ever. Now He is definitely someone inspiring! He experienced all of the temptations we do. He was tempted in every way and He came out a champion! He laid down His life for us and that, my friends, is the greatest act of love anyone can do. "Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends." (John 15:13) Let us strive to be more like Jesus every day!





CONCLUSION

This is a fraction of the many inspiring characters from the Bible. Others include: Jacob, Joseph, Esther, Joshua, Gideon, Peter, Solomon etc… I encourage you to take some time to reflect on some of the characters that have influenced you and model yourself after them. May God continue to bless you as you live a life worthy of the calling!



