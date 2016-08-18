₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by Ekiti360(m): 6:56am
A man has been arrested for the murder of his biological daughter.
The suspect, Aguluka Cletus in the early hours of Friday the 1st of June 2018, used a machete to stab his daughter, Aguluka Oyinye to death after the deceased refused to give him a satisfactory answer in regards to his missing torch light.
The incident happened at Osikwu village in Orumba North LGA of Anambra state on Friday.
The deceased was looking forward to becoming a wife on Saturday when death struck her tragically.
The ‘father from hell’ was arrested by a vigilance group while trying to flee his village after killing his daughter.
According to the grieving mother of the deceased, Georgina, the suspect returned home from work on Thursday looking drunk .
He later asked his children for his torch light but none of them gave him a satisfactory answer.
The family went to bed only for the suspect to wake up around 1 am and stabbed Onyinye was was fast asleep to death.
http://kikiotolu.com/man-stabbed-daughter-to-death-a-day-to-her-wedding-in-anambra/
Re: Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by pyyxxaro: 6:59am
Sooo sad
Bloggers una well done
Re: Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by Hector09: 7:02am
Nawa and they we blame his village people on this, any man that get drunk aint responsible
Re: Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by divinecode101: 5:00pm
Everyday! Ffllatties and bad news! Na only una dey Nigeria?
Awon omo oloripelebe
Awon omo oshi
Re: Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by handsomeclouds(m): 5:00pm
Igbo Amaka
RIP to the dead
Re: Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by kennygee(f): 5:00pm
Her father was her "village people".
Re: Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by Lordcenturion2(m): 5:00pm
Haaa, he distroy this beautiful lady because of touch light?, this can only happen in a place of risen sun ., he Need to be sentence to death by firing squad or should be handed over to buhari family(foolani) to pieces his body..
Re: Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by oshe11: 5:00pm
Chaiiiii
See as he wasted the groom to be Money
Re: Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by pawesome(m): 5:01pm
Igbo pple.....are we sure dis guys re not cursed?
What's with them and killing dia siblings
Re: Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by oyetunder(m): 5:01pm
now he must be put of alcoholic pangs...
Re: Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by yeyerolling: 5:01pm
Fake story
Re: Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by bjayx: 5:01pm
From the other side of the country
Re: Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by StackHouse1(m): 5:02pm
Re: Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by oyetunder(m): 5:02pm
pawesome:you do not need this. Anyone who cannot reason beyond tribal lines is cursed already. I am of the Yoruba tribe, but you and I should know that nobody determined his or her tribe, race or colour. Learn to respect others...so you can enjoy existence.
|Re: Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by Quickjobs(m): 5:02pm
Sad....the mental health of this man needs to be checked.
He is not OK for sure.
Meanwhile
Honda Pilot goes up in flames on the 3rd mainland bridge in Lagos
Re: Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by pepperoni55(f): 5:02pm
end time fathers
Re: Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by dibiasmart(m): 5:02pm
Re: Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by calddon(m): 5:02pm
What kind of so called father does that?
Re: Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by micgray100(m): 5:02pm
Re: Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by ceejay80s(m): 5:03pm
which one be kikiotolu.com again?
una just dey bring rubbish fake news to FP
which national news paper carry dis news
Re: Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by thatafricanboi(m): 5:03pm
Flat heads...na dem dem
Re: Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by ifyalways(f): 5:03pm
Anger
Blessed is the man that can control his tongue, anger and other emotions
Re: Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by stano2(m): 5:03pm
Nawa ooo
Re: Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by Bellgal: 5:03pm
Manipulation from the pit of hell but now they will say the man was drunk. They have already done everything in the spiritual realm.
Re: Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by chronique(m): 5:04pm
This is a spiritual something. The powers that vowed that the girl will never get married, just used her father as an instrument. You can imagine the inconsequential reason why she was killed.
Re: Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by hamid6249: 5:04pm
village people has successfully accredit their stamp on the family
Re: Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by Albert0011(m): 5:04pm
Fear village witch...they have already killed the girl in their coven and set the odd that he will kill his daughter with machete.
Re: Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by Ategberoson: 5:04pm
this is not ordinary. hope Igbo can see no region is perfect with the way they hype theirselves here
anyway Igbo Amaka
Re: Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by Dearlord(m): 5:05pm
The story just didn't add up.
Believer over to you
Re: Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by SaintLorenzo(m): 5:05pm
Imagine....... He deserved to die
Re: Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra by Bellgal: 5:05pm
Manipulation from the pit of hell. They have already manipulated everything in the spiritual realm. Wicked ppl everywhere. The world is rough.
