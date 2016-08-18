Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Stabbed Daughter To Death A Day To Her Wedding In Anambra (10751 Views)

The suspect, Aguluka Cletus in the early hours of Friday the 1st of June 2018, used a machete to stab his daughter, Aguluka Oyinye to death after the deceased refused to give him a satisfactory answer in regards to his missing torch light.



The incident happened at Osikwu village in Orumba North LGA of Anambra state on Friday.



The deceased was looking forward to becoming a wife on Saturday when death struck her tragically.



The ‘father from hell’ was arrested by a vigilance group while trying to flee his village after killing his daughter.



According to the grieving mother of the deceased, Georgina, the suspect returned home from work on Thursday looking drunk .



He later asked his children for his torch light but none of them gave him a satisfactory answer.



The family went to bed only for the suspect to wake up around 1 am and stabbed Onyinye was was fast asleep to death.



Sooo sad







Bloggers una well done 8 Likes 1 Share

Nawa and they we blame his village people on this, any man that get drunk aint responsible 2 Likes 1 Share

Everyday! Ffllatties and bad news! Na only una dey Nigeria?



Awon omo oloripelebe



Awon omo oshi 9 Likes 1 Share

Igbo Amaka





RIP to the dead 10 Likes 1 Share

Her father was her "village people". 4 Likes 1 Share

., he Need to be sentence to death by firing squad or should be handed over to buhari family(foolani) to pieces his body.. Haaa, he distroy this beautiful lady because of touch light?, this can only happen in a place of risen sun., he Need to be sentence to death by firing squad or should be handed over to buhari family(foolani) to pieces his body.. 2 Likes

Chaiiiii



See as he wasted the groom to be Money 3 Likes

Igbo pple.....are we sure dis guys re not cursed?



What's with them and killing dia siblings 6 Likes 1 Share

now he must be put of alcoholic pangs... now he must be put of alcoholic pangs...

Fake story

From the other side of the country 3 Likes







pawesome:

Igbo pple.....are we sure dis guys re not cursed? you do not need this. Anyone who cannot reason beyond tribal lines is cursed already. I am of the Yoruba tribe, but you and I should know that nobody determined his or her tribe, race or colour. Learn to respect others...so you can enjoy existence. you do not need this. Anyone who cannot reason beyond tribal lines is cursed already. I am of the Yoruba tribe, but you and I should know that nobody determined his or her tribe, race or colour. Learn to respect others...so you can enjoy existence. 6 Likes





He is not OK for sure.



Meanwhile



Honda Pilot goes up in flames on the 3rd mainland bridge in Lagos Sad....the mental health of this man needs to be checked.He is not OK for sure.Meanwhile

end time fathers

What kind of so called father does that?

which one be kikiotolu.com again?

una just dey bring rubbish fake news to FP

which national news paper carry dis news

Flat heads...na dem dem





Blessed is the man that can control his tongue, anger and other emotions AngerBlessed is the man that can control his tongue, anger and other emotions

Nawa ooo

Manipulation from the pit of hell but now they will say the man was drunk. They have already done everything in the spiritual realm.

This is a spiritual something. The powers that vowed that the girl will never get married, just used her father as an instrument. You can imagine the inconsequential reason why she was killed.

village people has successfully accredit their stamp on the family 1 Like

Fear village witch...they have already killed the girl in their coven and set the odd that he will kill his daughter with machete.

this is not ordinary. hope Igbo can see no region is perfect with the way they hype theirselves here







anyway Igbo Amaka 1 Like

The story just didn't add up.

Believer over to you

Imagine....... He deserved to die