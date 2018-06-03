₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Matt 15:13-14 “And he replied, "Every plant that my heavenly Father did not plant will be uprooted.”
The scriptures describes the exodus of the Jews from Egypt in Ex 12:38 KJV “And a mixed multitude went up also with them; and flocks, and herds, even very much cattle.” The word ‘mixed’ is the Hebrew word `ereb’ which means Arabia or the mongrel race.
God had no covenant with them and their influence on the Israelites marred their journey to the promise land. They were predominantly idol worshippers and Israel soon got caught up in the act.
The same scenario played out on the day of Pentecost in Acts 1:6 the Apostle Peter described the crowd that were gathered as ‘Men’ and ‘Brethren’.
The church has persons with a personal agenda. There are those who profess Christ openly but aren’t committed to Him in anyway (Matt15:.
They have a self-centered agenda. Jesus describes these persons in Matt 13:25-40 as ‘tares.’
The tare is a crop that looks much like wheat and competes with it for nutrients. 'Tares' are Satan's agents in disguise with the mission to steal our Joy. There is as much risk of being defrauded in a business or marriage relationship in the church as much as it is in the world, therefore , caution should be taken in our dealings.
'Tares' operate in two ways, first they dilute the gospel by compromising the truth with secular ideologies thus removing its life-changing power and secondly they pollute the church with an alien culture that makes the church appear harmful.
Jesus showed us how to identify these persons . They are allergic to truth and easily take offense when confronted with the righteous gospel. Jesus did not apologize for hurting their feelings like most many preachers seeking fame do today.
Making the gospel sound appealing will not change ‘tares’. They hate truth, the scriptures says in John 3:20-21 “They hated the heavenly Light because they wanted to sin in the darkness.
They stayed away from that Light for fear their sins would be exposed and they would be punished. But those doing right come gladly to the Light to let everyone see that they are doing what God wants them to." therefore , no teacher of truth should take offense as a result of the backlash from disenchanted parishioners :it is normal.
The Word of God teaches that in the last days, men shall lose interest in sound doctrine of the scriptures.. False brethren seek for congregations that promote falsehood were the conscience will be silenced, the scriptures say in 2 Tim 4:3-4 “For there is going to come a time when people won't listen to the truth but will go around looking for teachers who will tell them just what they want to hear.
They won't listen to what the Bible says but will follow their own misguided ideas.”
Jesus kept on teaching those hard-to- hear teachings in a bid to expose these false brethren. In Galatians 5:19-21 Apostle Paul repeatedly spoke on the characteristics of false brethren.
False preachers dread reading Galatians 5:19-21 to their congregation for fear of being exposed.Paul recommends the regular reading of this scripture as a means of ensuring the security of the brethren against impostors.
Marriage to a Christian is no guarantee for a peaceful home because ‘tares’ often disguise themselves as disciples. Only a relentless teaching of the truth of the gospel can protect one against false suitors.
Showing kindness in place of teaching only makes matters worse ,Isa 26:10 NKJV says “Let grace be shown to the wicked, Yet he will not learn righteousness; In the land of uprightness he will deal unjustly, And will not behold the majesty of the Lord.”
Message delivered
|Re: Beware Of The "Mixed Multitude" In Churches by Daslim180(m): 8:50am
The Lord is good.....
|Re: Beware Of The "Mixed Multitude" In Churches by Edopesin(m): 8:50am
Mi ole wo mu okuta se
|Re: Beware Of The "Mixed Multitude" In Churches by Exwizard: 8:52am
Oh
|Re: Beware Of The "Mixed Multitude" In Churches by nabegibeg: 8:53am
Interesting
|Re: Beware Of The "Mixed Multitude" In Churches by bennymark(m): 8:54am
OK sir
|Re: Beware Of The "Mixed Multitude" In Churches by Phemmyhohjor(m): 8:54am
Some pastor acts this way too... Saw a Man of God in a bar drinking Beer... And he get many members oo... C dz life issa upside down jhare.. Let's leave judgement to God only.. Have a blessed week.
|Re: Beware Of The "Mixed Multitude" In Churches by Jeezuzpick(m): 8:54am
Lilisticlili:
Can it be said that........
Plus you wey post dis tin and we wey dey read an sef wey no dey Church na part of de mix tins?
Abeg, make I go baff, Church don dey reach.
|Re: Beware Of The "Mixed Multitude" In Churches by EniHolar(f): 8:57am
I want to believe you got this inspiration from the Daily Devotional Guide of Christ Apostolic Church... The topic for this morning is MIXED MULTITUDE.
|Re: Beware Of The "Mixed Multitude" In Churches by azuson(m): 8:58am
Lilisticlili:
|Re: Beware Of The "Mixed Multitude" In Churches by Jamiubond009(m): 8:59am
|Re: Beware Of The "Mixed Multitude" In Churches by obowunmi(m): 9:08am
There are EVIL pastors and EVIL followers. Only God can judge both.
|Re: Beware Of The "Mixed Multitude" In Churches by Soulless: 9:08am
Great
|Re: Beware Of The "Mixed Multitude" In Churches by kinzation(m): 9:09am
EniHolar:enny I sight you..
|Re: Beware Of The "Mixed Multitude" In Churches by ebami007(m): 9:09am
Person fit attend church 4 nl be dat nw
|Re: Beware Of The "Mixed Multitude" In Churches by KAYSANTOS: 9:22am
Nice piece
|Re: Beware Of The "Mixed Multitude" In Churches by kmaster007: 9:26am
well done sir
|Re: Beware Of The "Mixed Multitude" In Churches by Dcaliphate(m): 9:27am
hand yhou mean hayam going to rhead hall this
|Re: Beware Of The "Mixed Multitude" In Churches by Gmajor(m): 9:27am
Phemmyhohjor:Is there anything wrong is drinking beer?
|Re: Beware Of The "Mixed Multitude" In Churches by brodalokie: 9:32am
Pagans in disguise.
|Re: Beware Of The "Mixed Multitude" In Churches by brodalokie: 9:37am
Phemmyhohjor:
You think God is not watching him? Or you don't believe that there is God? God rewards us according to our deeds so leave judgment for God.
|Re: Beware Of The "Mixed Multitude" In Churches by Apina(m): 9:44am
|Re: Beware Of The "Mixed Multitude" In Churches by globexpo: 9:50am
The issue is that conference and seminar congregations are being labeled churchs
|Re: Beware Of The "Mixed Multitude" In Churches by Don27tiky: 9:55am
Like those preachers whose main focus is on prosperity. They forget that one can get the wealth today and die tomorrow. The kingdom of God should be our focus.
|Re: Beware Of The "Mixed Multitude" In Churches by Neroclassic001: 9:59am
Gmajor:Yes, as a Christian filled with the Holy Spirit and moreover a shepherd of God's flock. Haba! You would be insensitive to the voice of the Holy Spirit.
