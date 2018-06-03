Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" (10157 Views)

INEC Releases Timetable For Osun Governorship Election / Ademola Adeleke To Contest For Osun Governorship Seat In 2019 / INEC Announces Dates For Ekiti, Osun Governorship Elections (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Prophet Ayodele reveals winners of Ekiti, Osun governorship elections







A foremost seer and prophet, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has revealed outcome of the forthcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States.





He predicted that while Kayode Fayemi will clinch Ekiti, APC will also retain Osun State.



Ayodele made the predictions during an empowerment programme on Saturday in his church.



He said: “On the forthcoming elections in Ekiti and Osun states, PDP will lose Ekiti and Fayemi should take the right step and watch his utterances so if he is desirous of taking over from Fayose.



“He would lose the election if he fails to listen to instructions. He must beam his electioneering campaign at the grassroots.



“In Osun, PDP has missed it. APC in Osun can still retain the seat if they pick the right candidate and the right candidate is in Aregbesola’s cabinet.



“I want to appeal to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki to put a lot of things into consideration and take a bold step to contest the presidency. He will survive despite the fact that he is in the midst of crisis,” he declared.



Ayodele called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, address the security challenge posed by killer herdsmen in the country.



He said Buhari must arrest the situation so as to prevent the security situation in the country from degenerating further.



He called on the president to show more concern about the challenges confronting the nation.



“Buhari has done well in the fight against corruption but has missed a lot of things that needed to be given priority attention. That is why his second term is not certain.



“The President needs to address the issue of insecurity in Nigeria. Mosques will still be attacked, churches will still be attacked because the government got it wrong on the issue of herdsmen.



“The president should be more proactive about the security of the nation. There is need for the government to overhaul the nation’s security agencies as a way of dealing with this challenge.”





https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2018/06/03/prophet-ayodele-reveals-winners-ekiti-osun-governorship-elections/amp/

Kolapo olusola 9 Likes 1 Share

prophet of doom everywhere.God purnish you 31 Likes

Only time will tell.





My only problem be say I don use many fone no one wey the battery dey last. Na my hand abi all dis company dey lie ? ThAnk God I get power bank ..because if na only Nepa life for tire me 3 Likes

I never read in the Bible that a prophet of God PREDICTED at all. They PROPHESIED:they spoke the direct mind of God. And what is the business of God with some issues that some naija prophets always claim to see... things like who wins world cup...who wins Ghana elections...the actor that will die...the senator that will suffer stroke... I never read in the Bible that a prophet of God PREDICTED at all. They PROPHESIED:they spoke the direct mind of God. And what is the business of God with some issues that some naija prophets always claim to see... things like who wins world cup...who wins Ghana elections...the actor that will die...the senator that will suffer stroke... 25 Likes 2 Shares

Mr. Ayodele who calls himself a prophet is the most irrational and discredited prophet in West Africa. He tells brazen lies and calls them prophecies. When you catch him lying, he'll tell you that Romans 4:17 says "... He calleth those things that be not as though they were".



Ayodele is the Lai Mohammed of prophets. 18 Likes 1 Share





All these kind of talk is simply permutations.



I wonder how he reconciles these two statements.





He predicted that while Kayode Fayemi will clinch Ekiti, APC will also retain Osun State.

And



"He would lose the election if he fails to listen to instructions. He must beam his electioneering campaign at the grassroots

Maybe instructions as to which of bank accounts which he would pay money.



I wonder how God will leave the problem of sin and salvation and start giving you gossip about Nigerian politics.



Believe this false prophet at your own peril. Hmmn.All these kind of talk is simply permutations.I wonder how he reconciles these two statements.AndMaybe instructions as to which of bank accounts which he would pay money.I wonder how God will leave the problem of sin and salvation and start giving you gossip about Nigerian politics.Believe this false prophet at your own peril. 9 Likes

Now see how PDP wailers and the ipob children of derision label and slam him a prophet of doom.



Anyway it doesn't take a prophet to see that APC wins ekiti and osun. 5 Likes

Whoever wins not much is expected...





A Prophet or a Bet9ja Gambler? A Prophet or a Bet9ja Gambler? 1 Like

Iranu 2 Likes

Money Can Make Anyone Prophecy...

Read About Balaam.. 2 Likes

Fayose right now 2 Likes

lol... “He would lose the election if he fails to listen to instructions. He must beam his electioneering campaign at the grassroots.



see excuse, why not tell us now if he will fail to listen to instructions. .. scammers 10 Likes 1 Share

bobby86:

prophet of doom everywhere.God purnish you Hahahahaha you expect him to predict that PDP will win.

Pele no vex. Hahahahaha you expect him to predict that PDP will win.Pele no vex. 1 Like

Hungry man prophet 2 Likes

Eleribu man. Same way he said GEJ would win 4 Likes

only if this man can give me surest 10 odd

I will be very grateful. Lol 4 Likes





Meanwhile --->>> FGC students brutalized by their hostel masters in Enugu...See shocking photos When money hit your pocket, your eyes cant but see things.Meanwhile --->>>

Prediction? With his 'IFs'? Nothing definite or authoritative in all he has said.

Man must chop

the voice of the people is the voice of God and not this prophet. let the people decide in peace

to me,this is not any prophecy...just pure political calculations. . why wouldnthebnan of God use 'Maybe ' in fayemi quest and say Osun next president is in the osun state cabinet, why not say his name. . .

if God has annoited saraki as he claims to be the next president, why say there will be crisis, bwhyburge him to contest. . .well am waiting

I disagree with u on this let test apc popularity here

like for pdp

share for apc 6 Likes 3 Shares

so should we fly?

Nonsense prophecy. What evn a common Man can say. That's how they confused their blind followers n d nonsense followers fall in...Abeg comot make i enter joee

Instead of him to predict sure odd on sport bet, he is busy forming political seer

This is no news or prophesy to me.



Fayemi will win ekiti and people are will be shocked on the outcome.

There will not be no room for tribunal because fayose will be in kuje by then...

initiate:

Kolapo olusola









ELEKA ELEKA

prophet give men 5 odds wey sure no be all this try and error prophecy wey you dey talk we want hear.