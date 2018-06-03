₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by kinzhealth: 8:34am
Prophet Ayodele reveals winners of Ekiti, Osun governorship elections
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2018/06/03/prophet-ayodele-reveals-winners-ekiti-osun-governorship-elections/amp/
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by initiate: 9:31am
Kolapo olusola
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by bobby86(m): 10:21am
prophet of doom everywhere.God purnish you
31 Likes
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by amclimax(m): 12:12pm
Only time will tell.
My only problem be say I don use many fone no one wey the battery dey last. Na my hand abi all dis company dey lie ? ThAnk God I get power bank ..because if na only Nepa life for tire me
3 Likes
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by oyetunder(m): 12:12pm
I never read in the Bible that a prophet of God PREDICTED at all. They PROPHESIED:they spoke the direct mind of God. And what is the business of God with some issues that some naija prophets always claim to see... things like who wins world cup...who wins Ghana elections...the actor that will die...the senator that will suffer stroke...
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by PearlStreet(m): 12:13pm
Mr. Ayodele who calls himself a prophet is the most irrational and discredited prophet in West Africa. He tells brazen lies and calls them prophecies. When you catch him lying, he'll tell you that Romans 4:17 says "... He calleth those things that be not as though they were".
Ayodele is the Lai Mohammed of prophets.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by jamael(m): 12:13pm
Hmmn.
All these kind of talk is simply permutations.
I wonder how he reconciles these two statements.
He predicted that while Kayode Fayemi will clinch Ekiti, APC will also retain Osun State.
And
"He would lose the election if he fails to listen to instructions. He must beam his electioneering campaign at the grassroots
Maybe instructions as to which of bank accounts which he would pay money.
I wonder how God will leave the problem of sin and salvation and start giving you gossip about Nigerian politics.
Believe this false prophet at your own peril.
9 Likes
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by tesppidd: 12:14pm
Now see how PDP wailers and the ipob children of derision label and slam him a prophet of doom.
Anyway it doesn't take a prophet to see that APC wins ekiti and osun.
5 Likes
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by gasparpisciotta(m): 12:14pm
Whoever wins not much is expected...
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by Skepticus: 12:14pm
A Prophet or a Bet9ja Gambler?
1 Like
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by captainbell: 12:14pm
Iranu
2 Likes
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by datfreshdoc(m): 12:14pm
Money Can Make Anyone Prophecy...
Read About Balaam..
2 Likes
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by mmb: 12:14pm
Fayose right now
2 Likes
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by ifeanyija(m): 12:14pm
lol... “He would lose the election if he fails to listen to instructions. He must beam his electioneering campaign at the grassroots.
see excuse, why not tell us now if he will fail to listen to instructions. .. scammers
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by goslowgoslow: 12:14pm
bobby86:Hahahahaha you expect him to predict that PDP will win.
Pele no vex.
1 Like
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by ONeMAnMOPOL: 12:14pm
Hungry man prophet
2 Likes
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by ednut1(m): 12:15pm
Eleribu man. Same way he said GEJ would win
4 Likes
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by englishmart(m): 12:15pm
only if this man can give me surest 10 odd
I will be very grateful. Lol
4 Likes
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by kikio1992(m): 12:15pm
When money hit your pocket, your eyes cant but see things.
Meanwhile --->>> FGC students brutalized by their hostel masters in Enugu...See shocking photos
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by nuland(m): 12:16pm
Prediction? With his 'IFs'? Nothing definite or authoritative in all he has said.
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by allanphash7(m): 12:16pm
Man must chop
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by clevervikson(m): 12:16pm
the voice of the people is the voice of God and not this prophet. let the people decide in peace
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by bettyxxx377: 12:17pm
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by valentineuwakwe(m): 12:17pm
to me,this is not any prophecy...just pure political calculations. . why wouldnthebnan of God use 'Maybe ' in fayemi quest and say Osun next president is in the osun state cabinet, why not say his name. . .
if God has annoited saraki as he claims to be the next president, why say there will be crisis, bwhyburge him to contest. . .well am waiting
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by Abfinest007(m): 12:17pm
I disagree with u on this let test apc popularity here
like for pdp
share for apc
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by Ejlove4u: 12:17pm
so should we fly?
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by mensos544: 12:17pm
Nonsense prophecy. What evn a common Man can say. That's how they confused their blind followers n d nonsense followers fall in...Abeg comot make i enter joee
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by gbaskiboy(m): 12:17pm
Instead of him to predict sure odd on sport bet, he is busy forming political seer
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by Newpride(m): 12:17pm
This is no news or prophesy to me.
Fayemi will win ekiti and people are will be shocked on the outcome.
There will not be no room for tribunal because fayose will be in kuje by then...
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by addikt(m): 12:17pm
initiate:
ELEKA
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by thenewmoses: 12:17pm
prophet give men 5 odds wey sure no be all this try and error prophecy wey you dey talk we want hear.
|Re: Prophet Elijah Ayodele: "Fayemi Will Win Ekiti Governorship Elections" by oyetunder(m): 12:18pm
PearlStreet:Also, he is a continental, global and universal disgrace to such a sacred ministry.
2 Likes
