Primate Elijah Ayodele: "Buhari's Second Term Dicey, But…" by ferdvict2(m): 3:19am
The founder and Spiritual Leader of INRI Evangelical and Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Isolo, Lagos, Primate Elijah Ayodele, insists that President Muhammadu Buhari’s chances of winning the 2019 presidential poll are bright but warned him against not doing things properly. He also advised Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, whose victory ahead of his 2014 governorship election he also predicted, not to enter the presidential race because he will lose. Ayodele warned, as well, against former Vice President Abubakar Atiku’s presidential bid but saw a positive thing coming for Nigeria as far as the World Cup qualification was concerned. Ayodele spoke while explaining his 220-page revelations book, titled, ‘Warnings to the Nations (WTN), 2017/2018 edition’.
Meanwhile, Fayose, who drew closer to the Ikere-Ekiti-born Lagos-based prophet after the latter predicted his victory in the 2014 election, has turned back to now portray him as a fake prophet. This the governor did in a reaction published on page six of the New Telegraph of December 24 to the Ayodele’s 2017/2018 edition of WTN. In the reaction he termed “fake prediction from Primate Babatunde Ayodele”, Fayose, quoting the prediction, had said, “PDP will lose the forthcoming election in Ekiti if they don’t take drastic steps in getting the hearts of the people. The question is which hearts of the people is he talking about? Ekiti PDP is already in the hearts of the people.” The governor did not react when the prediction favoured him in 2014 and this is why some analysts described politicians’ arrogance and failure to partner with spiritual leaders in nation-building as a major challenge. But the Primate, who has always insisted that his prediction is not his word but as directed by God, has refused to join issues with the governor as he turned down this reporter’s request for a reaction to what some members of his church described as the vituperation of the Ekiti governor.
Some of the things Ayodele said in the 2017/2018 Editiion of WTN have, according to some analysts, started coming to pass with the United States’ creating a crisis between Palestine and Israel over Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the worsening relatioship between North Korea and the United States, the qualification of Nigeria for the Russia 2018 World Cup among others.
On Fayose and Atiku’s presidency, Ayodele had said, “The Spirit of The Lord says Governor Fayose of Ekiti State should not waste his money and energy on any presidential campaign for 2019 because he is going nowhere. God says his presidential ambition is foul. The Spirit of The Lord says it is a non-issue. I also do not foresee Abubakar Atiku becoming Nigeria’s president in 2019. And I do not see El-Rufai becoming president in 2019.”
On Buhari, Primate Ayodele saw him winning the 2019 presidential election saying, “The Spirit of The Lord says power will be retained by the North in 2019. The next President will shock Nigerians. The second term bid of President Buhari will be dicey. If the APC fields Buhari for a second term in 2019, he will win. The Lord says no candidate will beat him. Unless he does not contest again, which I foresee is dicey.
“I foresee changes in the government of Buhari, as he will be disappointed by those he is trusting. Aso Rock needs spiritual cleansing. Nigeria needs spiritual cleansing. I see progress and prosperity for the Nation if it is spiritually cleansed.”
Source: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/primate-ayodele-buharis-second-term-dicey/
Re: Primate Elijah Ayodele: "Buhari's Second Term Dicey, But…" by wickyyolo: 4:33am
I don't Believe this guy. Never
Re: Primate Elijah Ayodele: "Buhari's Second Term Dicey, But…" by Stemkay: 5:46am
Who told you is going for second term.
Re: Primate Elijah Ayodele: "Buhari's Second Term Dicey, But…" by PFRB: 8:26am
The only way Buhari will win in 2019 is by INEC writing the results for him and announcing it. He cannot win by voting.
Re: Primate Elijah Ayodele: "Buhari's Second Term Dicey, But…" by Ddaji(m): 8:37am
PFRB:in your day dream,stop deceiving yourself because of online rant of few ipob terrorists.The only thing that can stop Buhari from wining is not contesting at all. The reason why despite failure of GEJ to deliver any infrastructural developments to southern East including second Niger bridge that he promised before 2011 election and still won 99.9votes from SE is the same Reason why Buhari will win 99.9 % of the northern vote. At least he has solved the problem of North nightmare (Boko Haram)
Re: Primate Elijah Ayodele: "Buhari's Second Term Dicey, But…" by SalamRushdie: 8:40am
This prophet doesn't know what he is saying ..whether rigged or not we will never accept Buhari as our President beyond this tenure ..
Re: Primate Elijah Ayodele: "Buhari's Second Term Dicey, But…" by SalamRushdie: 8:43am
Ddaji:
It's your BMC salary that is drcieving you..Buhari can never win a free and fair election in this country neither will he win a rigged one .... On what basis is he contesting ? The basis of total failure ..How can a man who has killed about 12 million jobs in 2 years and supervised the killing of over 20 thousand Nigerians with his Fulanis insurgents even think of contesting of he is not the devil..I swear this is Buhari last tenure
Re: Primate Elijah Ayodele: "Buhari's Second Term Dicey, But…" by sabama007(f): 10:09am
2019 would be so fcukin interesting
Re: Primate Elijah Ayodele: "Buhari's Second Term Dicey, But…" by abbaapple: 10:10am
The gods must be crazy!
Re: Primate Elijah Ayodele: "Buhari's Second Term Dicey, But…" by olamil34(m): 10:10am
Nobody will dare campaign for Buhari for my side
Re: Primate Elijah Ayodele: "Buhari's Second Term Dicey, But…" by tstx(m): 10:10am
No matter what happens, no matter how many times we pray, the only thing that will prevent Buhari from winning 2019 election is death.....
Re: Primate Elijah Ayodele: "Buhari's Second Term Dicey, But…" by joystickextend1(m): 10:11am
Alright..
Re: Primate Elijah Ayodele: "Buhari's Second Term Dicey, But…" by VampireeM(f): 10:11am
Buhari is a gunner....He'll lose d election b4 12pm on d election day...
Re: Primate Elijah Ayodele: "Buhari's Second Term Dicey, But…" by JesuEruOluwa: 10:12am
This man has come again with his insensible speculations
Re: Primate Elijah Ayodele: "Buhari's Second Term Dicey, But…" by NwaNimo1(m): 10:14am
Dicey,,,,,, you mean suicidal,
Re: Primate Elijah Ayodele: "Buhari's Second Term Dicey, But…" by Jonsonmena: 10:14am
Forecast sure odds for me Abegi
Re: Primate Elijah Ayodele: "Buhari's Second Term Dicey, But…" by jay2pee(m): 10:14am
I can't wait to watch the movies that will be acted in 2019..... e go sweet pass Spartacus sef
Re: Primate Elijah Ayodele: "Buhari's Second Term Dicey, But…" by 02Kebreal(m): 10:15am
Ddaji:
TEACH HIM SENSE BIKO....
Re: Primate Elijah Ayodele: "Buhari's Second Term Dicey, But…" by favourmic(m): 10:16am
Re: Primate Elijah Ayodele: "Buhari's Second Term Dicey, But…" by nazeefsco(m): 10:16am
Some people will surely not like this statement either way am still voting for buhari if he wants a second term
Re: Primate Elijah Ayodele: "Buhari's Second Term Dicey, But…" by matrix199(m): 10:16am
Primate? Definitely a chimp, not human
Re: Primate Elijah Ayodele: "Buhari's Second Term Dicey, But…" by 02Kebreal(m): 10:17am
WE ALREADY KNOWS PMB IS THE MAN TO BEAT.
Re: Primate Elijah Ayodele: "Buhari's Second Term Dicey, But…" by Postboiswag(m): 10:17am
Re: Primate Elijah Ayodele: "Buhari's Second Term Dicey, But…" by baakus(m): 10:19am
