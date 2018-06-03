Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. (17946 Views)

Nigeria Super eagles final 23 man list out.



Mikel Agu and Ola Aina dropped.



See pic of list below.







Source - Official NFF twitter page. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Echiejile over Aina? Chaiii..

Other national team coaches gave explanation why some certain players were dropped. The Nigeria head coach should tell Nigerians why the likes of Aina was dropped and why Onazi and Joel Obi made the list. 87 Likes 5 Shares

Would have preferred a Nwakali to a Joel Obi in that list. 30 Likes 1 Share

Would have preferred a Nwakali to a Joel Obi in that list.

Would have preferred anybody even Wizkid.

Onazi and Joel Obi are terrible to watch.I rather have 11 Bakayokos in my team than 1 Onazi.. Would have preferred anybody even Wizkid.Onazi and Joel Obi are terrible to watch.I rather have 11 Bakayokos in my team than 1 Onazi.. 64 Likes 2 Shares

Onazi is on the list ?

Joel Obi also ?



This is shameful



Rohr is going to fail obviously 8 Likes

Modify the topic to Agu and Aina dropped as NFF release final 23 Modify the topic to Agu and Aina dropped as NFF release final 23 3 Likes

...Joel being there is political, he is just a waist product. I won't be surprised if he is benched throughout the competition...Self, the two of them I don't know who is better self?

They can still change sha... Change is constant.... But not with Buhari.

Happy Sunday lovely people. Just maybe... He didn't drop Onazi cus he is the assistant captain. But Joel...Joel being there is political, he is just a waist product. I won't be surprised if he is benched throughout the competition...Self, the two of them I don't know who is better self?They can still change sha... Change is constant.... But not with Buhari.Happy Sunday lovely people. 15 Likes

Eagles starting 11 against Croatia.



1, Francis Uzoho

2, Tyrone Ebuehi

3, Elderson Echiejile

4, Mikel Obi

5, Troost-Ekong

6, Kenneth Omeruo

7, Ahmed Musa

8, Wilfred Ndidi

9, Odion Ighalo

10 Alex Iwobi

11, Victor Moses. 8 Likes 2 Shares

I don't think Rohr is still in charge ,how can he drop an aggressive player like Ola Aina and keep Dumbo's like Joel Obi? Mikel Agu is understandable,but honestly what is Onazi doing there? Definitely not experience,beause Mikel,Moses,Ighalo ,Omeruo,Etebo ,Musa and Ogu are there...so not fair,a anyway thank God Simy Nwankwo is there,thats our joker . 18 Likes 2 Shares

How both Joel obi and Onazi made the team is something I won't understand. Awon weyrey meji 2 Likes

Foolishness 2 Likes

Eagles starting 11 against Croatia.



1, Francis Uzoho

2, Tyrone Ebuehi

3, Elderson Echiejile

4, Mikel Obi

5, Troost-Ekong

6, Kenneth Omeruo

7, Ahmed Musa

8, Wilfred Ndidi

9, Odion Ighalo

10 Alex Iwobi

11, Victor Moses. What kind of formation will accommodate these players when you have 4 forwards and just 2 mid-fielders? What kind of formation will accommodate these players when you have 4 forwards and just 2 mid-fielders? 15 Likes

What kind of formation will accommodate these players when you have 4 forwards and just 2 mid-fielders?



Maybe 4-2-4 Maybe 4-2-4 16 Likes 1 Share



And Joel Obi and Onazi made the list?, Gernot Rohr should take full responsibility if the team mess up up in Russia. And Joel Obi and Onazi made the list?, Gernot Rohr should take full responsibility if the team mess up up in Russia. 7 Likes

Joel and Onazi will not smell the matches unless we loose our first two matches.

So he dropped Ola Aina, well as long Idowu will fill the spot no problem, he shouldn't even think bout using Elderson at all 3 Likes 2 Shares

if they could go beyond the group stage then i can place a bet on them

Kelechi Nwakali is better than Joel obi and Onazi anytime anyday 6 Likes

Whoever Mikel Agu should hv been put in place for either Onazi or Joel Obi... 1 Like

What kind of formation will accommodate these players when you have 4 forwards and just 2 mid-fielders?

Alex Iwobi can play and has played as an attacking midfielder for Nigeria.



Ahmed Musa and Victor Moses play as wingers. Alex Iwobi can play and has played as an attacking midfielder for Nigeria.Ahmed Musa and Victor Moses play as wingers. 1 Like

Onazi

Why is ogenyi onazi in the list and aina is dropped? 2 Likes 1 Share

Joel Obi and Onazi's juju strong sha 6 Likes 1 Share

I believe the coach has his reason for retaining Onazi but Joel Obi?

Why did they drop agu of all animals 2 Likes

And "Onazi the bag of beans" made the Final 23





We are finished.. see onazi and joel obi they should have removed. The coach is senseless! A whole aina 3 Likes

why dat decision

Can't we go with 22 instead of 23 players? A team with Onazi is not only playing with a man down, but 2-men down cos he becomes the opponents' 12 man.



As for Joel Obi, I would be surprised if he starts any match in Russia.



Both of them are in their late 30s. Disasters waiting to happen. 7 Likes 1 Share