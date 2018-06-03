₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,216 members, 4,275,958 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 June 2018 at 03:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. (17946 Views)
Ola Aina Still In Contention For World Cup As Rohr Axes 4 Players / Chelsea Blast Ghana Referee Over Penalty Decision Awarded Against Aina / Ola Aina Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by luvinhubby(m): 10:38am
Nigeria Super eagles final 23 man list out.
Mikel Agu and Ola Aina dropped.
See pic of list below.
Source - Official NFF twitter page.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by Smellymouth: 10:46am
Echiejile over Aina? Chaiii..
Other national team coaches gave explanation why some certain players were dropped. The Nigeria head coach should tell Nigerians why the likes of Aina was dropped and why Onazi and Joel Obi made the list.
87 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by luvinhubby(m): 10:49am
Would have preferred a Nwakali to a Joel Obi in that list.
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by Smellymouth: 10:57am
luvinhubby:
Would have preferred anybody even Wizkid.
Onazi and Joel Obi are terrible to watch.I rather have 11 Bakayokos in my team than 1 Onazi..
64 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by hollandis(f): 11:00am
Onazi is on the list ?
Joel Obi also ?
This is shameful
Rohr is going to fail obviously
8 Likes
|Re: Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by hollandis(f): 11:09am
Smellymouth:
Modify the topic to Agu and Aina dropped as NFF release final 23
3 Likes
|Re: Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by SmartThief(m): 11:10am
Just maybe... He didn't drop Onazi cus he is the assistant captain. But Joel ...Joel being there is political, he is just a waist product. I won't be surprised if he is benched throughout the competition...Self, the two of them I don't know who is better self?
.
They can still change sha... Change is constant.... But not with Buhari.
.
Happy Sunday lovely people.
15 Likes
|Re: Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by luvinhubby(m): 11:20am
Eagles starting 11 against Croatia.
1, Francis Uzoho
2, Tyrone Ebuehi
3, Elderson Echiejile
4, Mikel Obi
5, Troost-Ekong
6, Kenneth Omeruo
7, Ahmed Musa
8, Wilfred Ndidi
9, Odion Ighalo
10 Alex Iwobi
11, Victor Moses.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by caprini1: 11:29am
I don't think Rohr is still in charge ,how can he drop an aggressive player like Ola Aina and keep Dumbo's like Joel Obi? Mikel Agu is understandable,but honestly what is Onazi doing there? Definitely not experience,beause Mikel,Moses,Ighalo ,Omeruo,Etebo ,Musa and Ogu are there...so not fair,a anyway thank God Simy Nwankwo is there,thats our joker .
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by davspog2(m): 11:46am
How both Joel obi and Onazi made the team is something I won't understand. Awon weyrey meji
2 Likes
|Re: Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by hollandis(f): 12:02pm
Foolishness
2 Likes
|Re: Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by Lomba(m): 1:00pm
luvinhubby:What kind of formation will accommodate these players when you have 4 forwards and just 2 mid-fielders?
15 Likes
|Re: Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by Ayemileto(m): 1:06pm
Lomba:
Maybe 4-2-4
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by Axis313(m): 1:09pm
And Joel Obi and Onazi made the list?, Gernot Rohr should take full responsibility if the team mess up up in Russia.
7 Likes
|Re: Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by ORJINTAIYKE: 1:37pm
Joel and Onazi will not smell the matches unless we loose our first two matches.
|Re: Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by Saintsquare(m): 1:42pm
So he dropped Ola Aina, well as long Idowu will fill the spot no problem, he shouldn't even think bout using Elderson at all
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by hamid6249: 1:52pm
if they could go beyond the group stage then i can place a bet on them
|Re: Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by Emperormartin(m): 1:54pm
Kelechi Nwakali is better than Joel obi and Onazi anytime anyday
6 Likes
|Re: Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by bedspread: 1:57pm
Whoever Mikel Agu should hv been put in place for either Onazi or Joel Obi...
1 Like
|Re: Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by luvinhubby(m): 2:02pm
Lomba:
Alex Iwobi can play and has played as an attacking midfielder for Nigeria.
Ahmed Musa and Victor Moses play as wingers.
1 Like
|Re: Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by slawomir: 2:07pm
ok
|Re: Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by SamuelAnyawu(m): 2:08pm
Onazi
|Re: Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by Speakdatruth: 2:09pm
Why is ogenyi onazi in the list and aina is dropped?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by DrObum(m): 2:09pm
Joel Obi and Onazi's juju strong sha
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by Bolusticus: 2:09pm
I believe the coach has his reason for retaining Onazi but Joel Obi?
|Re: Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by Ogalanyaidi(m): 2:09pm
Why did they drop agu of all animals
2 Likes
|Re: Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by Benekruku(m): 2:10pm
And "Onazi the bag of beans" made the Final 23
1 Like
|Re: Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by Gangster1ms: 2:10pm
We are finished.. see onazi and joel obi they should have removed. The coach is senseless! A whole aina
3 Likes
|Re: Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by dondodo: 2:10pm
why dat decision
|Re: Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by Anskid(m): 2:10pm
Can't we go with 22 instead of 23 players? A team with Onazi is not only playing with a man down, but 2-men down cos he becomes the opponents' 12 man.
As for Joel Obi, I would be surprised if he starts any match in Russia.
Both of them are in their late 30s. Disasters waiting to happen.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Agu & Aina dropped from Nigeria's final World Cup list. by samplanner(m): 2:10pm
OMG, dropping Ola Aina is totally unfair, this is the guy that has England future, but he chosed to play for Nigeria, Plus he is very good attacking and can dribble. Let the coach explain to us why Echiejile and Idowu are better than him.
9 Likes 3 Shares
Asisat Oshoala Wins FA Cup With Arsenal Ladies / Musa Muhammed Signs Amodu And Keshi's Condolence Registers / Who Wins The CAF Award Today: Salah, Mane, Or Aubameyang?
Viewing this topic: cjayy(m), RalphFortune(m), sleekdre, Alexander15(m), pipedraft, blackjack21(m), Itzmizbo, LGISREAL, Marcus2(m), meggitto21, Sainty92, jerseyboy, goody36, pedestal82(m), stagger, Panayo, chimax1(m), Uzochukks(m), oprime(m), Mistermamus(m), chidibond(m), frleopardo, muzzol, Arise01, Ollawilliam, damilare96(m), vingeophysicist(m), olufijabs, Samson1104(m), meldoman8773(m), Mayour11(m), proudlyND(m), Toheeb31(m), yazach, olakmarshall(m), akinshivic(m), emerged01(m), mycece, Bahddo(m), remmyjunior, eclecticbaron, alfaHaywhy(m), Dapricha(m), samkleen(m), YourCoffin, 1234IKECHhukwu, abbeyty(m), Seedorffay, SenatePresdo(m), Princekejino(m), ORJINTAIYKE, Kellz193, Drtobe(m), GutsOverFear, vfekpe, olaitanbaale1(m), Profshyna, chequemate, EsanEmmanuel(m), Alayiwola, ossaisly(m), chrisco4christ(m), sakalisis(m), boninho, Limibanti(m), streetsoldier1(m), Drienzia, eRex(m), 2ng2ng(m), mypersonalty, dictbennie(m), Chiemela4sure(m), fejikudz(m), Dove1998(m), golamike, ayyumud(m), Drockfit, omocalabar(m), prettyrits, muhua1, scholes0(m), macminista(m), gift3d(f), Reptyle(m), lacastre, Plangkat(m), MPESA(m), OneTeslim(m), Saintsquare(m), TAO11, kaylobs(m), oteneaaron(m), beryledibor, Amalekki, Uwadiegwuonuuwa, miniyi018(f), Unik3030, azeezrate, ogbon, adgab(m), ReubenE(m), samuelson06(m), wiseman1494, phase1, fohiss, NictisZorander(m), kbanty22(m), Young042galaxy, ohimai83, onlyboyson(m), millhouse, idris4eva(m), shedrach20, anytexy, Afo0, munalyn, dignity33, codeSavant, oloyede90(m), kenddys(m), waltec(m), xxxangel(m), guji12(m), niccolanson(m), klinting, Maxigrid, tipdrips, eze2015, isaacsegun(m), Emmayen(m), ODIX(m), spartan117(m), potent5(m), olayoke, tpwealth(m), Claessique1(f), leemond(m), benzzyno(m), ozoekwe(m), iamJ(m), mosedgreat(m), mhaikell(m), ubox, kenzysmith, CapitalCee(m), biozy(m), mikhe2(m), dele9720(m), victorazyvictor(m), sadiq313(m), kingobozy, Yookney, omelly(m), pyyxxaro, ovokate(f), Sheunsy01(m), villagereporter and 227 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17