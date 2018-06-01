₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Garba Lawal Tackles Rohr Over World Cup List by ichommy(m): 3:08pm
According to a report by The Guardian, a member of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Technical Committee, former Super Eagles midfielder, Garba Lawal, says coach Genrot Rohr did not consult them before announcing the squad for the World Cup in Russia.
Coach Gernot Rohr on Sunday made public a 23-man squad that will prosecute the Mundial, which begin on June 14.
Speaking with The Guardian yesterday, Lawal said none of the committee members was aware of the final list before it was disclosed to the public.
“I got to know about the list on the social media like every other Nigerian. And I was surprised that the technical committee was not told about the list before it was made public.
“It seems we don’t know what we are doing. Rohr is the one that can answer Nigerians why members like Fanny Amun, Victor Ikpeba, Mutiu Adepoju were not consulted.
“At this moment, whether we say yes to Rohr’s list or not, there is nothing we can do again since the final squad has be named,” he said.
The former defensive midfielder while reacting to the complaints on the inclusion of Ogenyi Onazi, said Rohr should be the one to answer the question.
“I am particularly sad that a player like Uche Agbo, who played week in, week out for his club, Standard Liege of Belgium was not given a chance to prove his worth.
“This guy is a utility player, who as a defensive midfielder, can also operate as a defender in the middle and at both wings. Yet such talent was dropped without a look in. I still believe there are qualities in the team that can make us proud in Russia,” he stated.
https://www.emmy.ng/2018/06/drama-as-nff-technical-committee.html
|Re: Garba Lawal Tackles Rohr Over World Cup List by dlaw70: 3:42pm
if them give u chance,u go put ur own na join
|Re: Garba Lawal Tackles Rohr Over World Cup List by samyyoung1(m): 4:03pm
They wanna buy slots like always......9jaaaaa
Anyway, we wld beat Serbia in d quarter final, den beat Peru in d Semis, den we draw Saudi in d finals, we wld both go into penalties, where we wld win n bring d cup to African soil.
|Re: Garba Lawal Tackles Rohr Over World Cup List by ghostfacekillar(m): 4:04pm
Like for rohr. Share for technical committee.
|Re: Garba Lawal Tackles Rohr Over World Cup List by OhiOfIhima: 4:04pm
Technically Idiots because their slots are not included. Abeg leave the man to do his job
|Re: Garba Lawal Tackles Rohr Over World Cup List by Jamiubond009(m): 4:04pm
Technical committee ko, tactical committee ni!
|Re: Garba Lawal Tackles Rohr Over World Cup List by Omololu007(m): 4:04pm
For onazi and Joel obi to be on that final list,rohr needs to answer a lot of questions
|Re: Garba Lawal Tackles Rohr Over World Cup List by samuelchimmy(m): 4:04pm
|Re: Garba Lawal Tackles Rohr Over World Cup List by BizLifeE: 4:04pm
But he can't take everybody to World Cup now.
|Re: Garba Lawal Tackles Rohr Over World Cup List by OhiOfIhima: 4:05pm
ghostfacekillar:Share n Like go kill you dere... Ahh, una no dey get shame.
|Re: Garba Lawal Tackles Rohr Over World Cup List by BruncleZuma: 4:05pm
|Re: Garba Lawal Tackles Rohr Over World Cup List by frankmelv(m): 4:05pm
mumu people... make una compromise our list... if we nuh win this worldcup i"ll burn down nff
|Re: Garba Lawal Tackles Rohr Over World Cup List by Guapismo: 4:05pm
If he showed them the list, it would have been edited and names would have been added and removed just like admission list into Nigerian universities. The Guy is very smart, now that it has been released there is nothing they can do.
That's how NFF won't pick the best players and then blame the coach for bad performance
|Re: Garba Lawal Tackles Rohr Over World Cup List by leospruce(m): 4:05pm
|Re: Garba Lawal Tackles Rohr Over World Cup List by Emmaus12: 4:05pm
Okoko, she na technical committee go give them direction for world cup, allow the man to do his job. Success or failure its his call to make.
|Re: Garba Lawal Tackles Rohr Over World Cup List by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:05pm
They have started their RUBBISH again....
Thus is normal in every team,
Even in the Brazilian, German and Spainish team some of their citizens are still complaining about some prayers dropped.
All the best to the SUPER EAGLES OF NIGERIA joor!!
|Re: Garba Lawal Tackles Rohr Over World Cup List by Mutemenot(m): 4:05pm
Uche Agbo
|Re: Garba Lawal Tackles Rohr Over World Cup List by killuminati(m): 4:05pm
Roar like a dog and bark like a lion
|Re: Garba Lawal Tackles Rohr Over World Cup List by ItxAyce(m): 4:05pm
Tell you so you can input your own player inside too abii. No thank you
|Re: Garba Lawal Tackles Rohr Over World Cup List by NoSidonLook: 4:06pm
the least thing super eagles and the Nigerian football fans need now is division among the so-called technical commitee
|Re: Garba Lawal Tackles Rohr Over World Cup List by nick50: 4:06pm
People like this are the reason why this country has been moving backwards.. Corrupt gambari aboki
|Re: Garba Lawal Tackles Rohr Over World Cup List by Sunkyboie(m): 4:06pm
Not too okay! but he has try to avoid Na my guy things
|Re: Garba Lawal Tackles Rohr Over World Cup List by Newpride(m): 4:06pm
Technicalshit, very greedy and senseless element.
The man was given the job to do, so let him do it.
|Re: Garba Lawal Tackles Rohr Over World Cup List by Buffalo2(m): 4:06pm
Here we go.
|Re: Garba Lawal Tackles Rohr Over World Cup List by JONNYSPUTE(m): 4:06pm
So that you guys will now come and select only the ones loyal to una,abi? Swarve make we pass.
|Re: Garba Lawal Tackles Rohr Over World Cup List by Based: 4:06pm
Attacks: Ighalo, Moses, Musa. Middle: Mikel, Iwobi, Nwankali. Defence: Truce, Echejile, Aina, Balogun and that 19 yr old lad, forgotten his name. Musa and Moses can be on the flanks.
|Re: Garba Lawal Tackles Rohr Over World Cup List by jibs4lv(m): 4:06pm
stupid people wan do politics with d list Thank you o jare oyinbo for not consulting them....awon werey
|Re: Garba Lawal Tackles Rohr Over World Cup List by adezjamz(m): 4:06pm
He outsmart them before they manipulate the list and make him look like he no Sabi
|Re: Garba Lawal Tackles Rohr Over World Cup List by pyyxxaro: 4:06pm
See the coach yeye face like Yam porridge
|Re: Garba Lawal Tackles Rohr Over World Cup List by elvis07: 4:06pm
U dey vex becus you no see opportunity to put ur person or loyalist.....man-know-man must stop, let those he d coach feels are competent enough to bring the trophy home go do d job
