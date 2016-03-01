Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Meet Felix A. Mujakperuo: A Rtd Major General Who Is Now A First Class King (938 Views)

Major General Felix Mujakperuo (CFR, mni; rtd) is the Current Orodje of Okpe kingdom, the kingdom is one of the major kingdom making up the Urhobo Nation and it is also the biggest Kingdom in Urhobo Land and Delta State.



The Okpe migration from Benin is said to have taken place around the 17th Century. According to some Oral tradition Okpe migrated from Ile-ife, passed through Bini and settled in Okpe-Olomu and Okpe-Isoko at different times. His four sons – Orhue, Orhoro, Evbreke,and Esezi – then migrated to Orerokpe from where the Okpe people founded and currently occupy about 200 towns and villages in two local governments in Delta State.



Days In the Military



In July 1987, then Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Mujakperuo arrived in Charlottesville to attend the 36th Graduate Class. A soft- spoken, distinguished-looking officer, Mujakperuo had been born in 1946 and, after graduating from Urhobo College, had joined the Nigerian Defense Academy as an "Officer Cadet" in October 1968.



In March 1971, he graduated as "Best All-Round Cadet" and was commissioned in the Infantry. Mujakperuo subsequently served as a company commander (1971-1973), instructor at the Nigerian Army's Infantry School (1976-1978), and battalion commander (1978-1986). While in this last assignment, he had also been a student at the University of Lagos and the Nigerian Law School, from which he obtained law degrees in 1985 and 1986, respectively.



In 1998 Major General Felix Mujakperuo led the Military Observer Group of the Economic Community (ECOMOG) of West African States to restore peace in Sierra Leone, His troops performed exceedingly well and was recognized by UNOMSIL.





* Major General Felix Mujakperuo addressing Brigadier General Subash Joshi of India, Chief Military Observer of UNOMSIL; Mr. Annan (Sierra Leone 1999)



on July 8, 2006, Felix A. Mujakperuo was elected as Orhue I, the Orodje (King) of the Okpe Kingdom. He was officially installed on Saturday, July 29, 2006, in Orerokpe, the headquarters of the Okpe Kingdom.



Umogun! Umogun!! Umogun!!!

Wo su tor



God bless the Okpe Kingdom

God bless the Urhobo Nation

God bless the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

God bless Nigeria



It should also be noted that some versions of Okpe oral history has traditions of migration from Ile-Ife. Infact, they hold that their ancestors came from Ife and settled briefly at Benin before going to Okpe-Olomu from whence some of them settled at current Okpeland in Urhobo and others settled at Okpe in Isoko.



The Orodje of Okpe, Gen. Mujakperuo, is by virtue of the size of his kingdom and his influence, one of the most important kings in Urhoboland. Some may even argue that he is the most important king in Urhoboland however, the Urhobos have a policy of all kings and kingdoms being equal. A scion of the Orhue ruling house, he had a meritorious military career before his ascent to the throne.



The Okpe people are very integral to the Urhobo nation. Orerokpe, their ancestral home, was the headquarters of the Western Urhobo division. Urhobo Progress Union, as we know it today, was constituted at Orerokpe during the time of late Chief Mebitaghan. Okpeland is densely populated and cannot be ignored in Urhobo nation.



Okpe Wado! Urhobo Wado! Urhobo Ovuovo o!



Thanks for your contribution, I will modify my post, most time I go along with the Bini origin, I was told as a kid that the Okpe only passed through Bini kingdom, and they were Ife prince.

He is not in the class of the present murderous Burutai and those ilk that run from armed enemies like Boko Haram, but kill unarmed civilians and rape women in IDP camps.



He was a professional soldier that fearlessly fought when he encountered armed opponents and showed restraint when facing unarmed Nigerian civilians.

Once a location becomes widely accepted as the birth place of a great culture, other peoples who through time have lost records of their origin tend to forcefully associate themselves with such places. First we were told edo, now it's Ile Ife...who knows what these "historians" might come up with next. A history with versions is pure fiction. I pray in my days THE CHILDREN be united and come to know the truth

OH YEAH, Discipline in the community

