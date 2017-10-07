₦airaland Forum

Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by infonewsnigeria: 3:58pm
Senator Dino melaye who has been in the news for controversial reasons since his release from the custody of the Nigerian Police Force, today took to social media to show his fans and followers picture of him posing with his family. The senator who yesterday requested for a sit change in the senate (read news here if you missed)looks relaxed as he posed for a selfie.



SOURCE: https://www.infonewsnigeria.com/discussion/658/kogi-west-senator-dino-melaye-poses-with-family?new=1

1 Like

Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by Alexk2(m): 4:45pm
Senator Dino Melaye, where is your wife; where is the mother of those children?

8 Likes

Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by infonewsnigeria: 5:09pm
Alexk2:
Senator Dino Melaye, where is your wife; where is the mother of those children?
they might be g,children grin grin grin
Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by yarimo(m): 5:24pm
Haba when will FG high court and kogi state high court sentence this big for nothing senator to KUJE prison ? undecided embarassed

7 Likes

Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by infonewsnigeria: 8:11pm
grin grin grin grin
yarimo:
Haba when will FG high court and kogi state high court sentence this big for nothing senator to KUJE prison ? undecided embarassed

1 Like

Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by Bossontop(m): 9:46pm
grin cheesy grin
Oboi.....see beta meme for use in cases lyk:
op u c ur lyf??....if i snap with my own family it will become news too abi??

2 Likes

Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by handsomeclouds(m): 9:47pm
I guess his case has been closed

Apparently he has gone through the back door to appease the gods of APC
Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:47pm
[b]Cute and Lovely Kids.

Coward Father that jumped out of a moving car!

Cute kids, We thank God for your father that he never broke his spinal chord! cheesy grin smiley

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by Evablizin(f): 9:47pm
Dino,the jumping senator.

1 Like

Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by LifeofAirforce(m): 9:48pm
Money is everything
Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by tayo200(m): 9:48pm
okay
Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by Sisijetue(f): 9:48pm
Where is Mrs dino?

1 Like

Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by mysteriousman(m): 9:48pm
Dino the comedian

2 Likes

Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by daveson07(m): 9:48pm
dear motherland,is there no justice again?
Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by NwaliE01(m): 9:48pm
The wife probably is the photographer.
Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by Einl(m): 9:48pm
OP no vex. Someone took a picture of him and his children. In your report u say he posed for a selfie.
That is not a selfie.

T

1 Like

Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by Ayodele1987(m): 9:48pm
wife nko
Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by ohosi4real(m): 9:48pm
Abeg this man case don end with police
Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by comshots(m): 9:49pm
This one wey Dino dey showcase him children.Make bad guys no go kidnap your children.
Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by eezeribe(m): 9:49pm
Nice family. I am sure his wife was in the kitchen doing dishes.
好的家人。我確定他的妻子在廚房做菜。
Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by Mozenge1: 9:49pm
Where your wife oga
Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by Adunbi2(m): 9:49pm
lovely family ,ride on our vibrant senator
Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by harrwix(m): 9:49pm
Lovely family....hope he is aware that while he and his family go on an expensive outing like this.... thousands in his constituencies don't know where their next meal would come from

1 Like

Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by CriticMaestro: 9:49pm
Make he remove that pop Jooor
My nigga don well
Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by momodub: 9:49pm
Humm ham bugger
Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by Ingocof: 9:49pm
Alexk2:
Senator Dino Melaye, where is your wife; where is the mother of those children?
I guess the wife was ashamed of sitting with the embattled senator
Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by priceaction: 9:49pm
Feeding fat on top of kogi west people. See how their children are well fed ( with fats) while his defenders on nl never see how a hamburger looks like.
Nigerians are just prisoners to the politicians and nothing can be done as it is. Absolutely nothing, they have many things in common ( either rulling or opposition), just to fight for their personal interest and nothing more.
Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by grandstar(m): 9:50pm
Area father ! I throway salute! grin grin grin grin
Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by omogin(f): 9:50pm
Alexk2:
Senator Dino Melaye, where is your wife; where is the mother of those children?
If she no wan stay, he go force am? What if na she snap the picture
Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by Ojuororun: 9:50pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeewwwww...is this news? Nonesense
Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by Senselin: 9:50pm
Dino, Dino, Dino Melaye. grin



Meanwhile, see his cars
https://naijadriva.wordpress.com/2017/10/07/photos-nigerian-senator-dino-melaye-shows-off-his-garage-filled-with-luxurious-cars/

