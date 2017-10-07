₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by infonewsnigeria: 3:58pm
Senator Dino melaye who has been in the news for controversial reasons since his release from the custody of the Nigerian Police Force, today took to social media to show his fans and followers picture of him posing with his family. The senator who yesterday requested for a sit change in the senate (read news here if you missed)looks relaxed as he posed for a selfie.
SOURCE: https://www.infonewsnigeria.com/discussion/658/kogi-west-senator-dino-melaye-poses-with-family?new=1
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by Alexk2(m): 4:45pm
Senator Dino Melaye, where is your wife; where is the mother of those children?
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by infonewsnigeria: 5:09pm
Alexk2:they might be g,children
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by yarimo(m): 5:24pm
Haba when will FG high court and kogi state high court sentence this big for nothing senator to KUJE prison ?
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by infonewsnigeria: 8:11pm
yarimo:
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by Bossontop(m): 9:46pm
Oboi.....see beta meme for use in cases lyk:
op u c ur lyf??....if i snap with my own family it will become news too abi??
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by handsomeclouds(m): 9:47pm
I guess his case has been closed
Apparently he has gone through the back door to appease the gods of APC
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:47pm
[b]Cute and Lovely Kids.
Coward Father that jumped out of a moving car!
Cute kids, We thank God for your father that he never broke his spinal chord!
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by Evablizin(f): 9:47pm
Dino,the jumping senator.
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by LifeofAirforce(m): 9:48pm
Money is everything
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by tayo200(m): 9:48pm
okay
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by Sisijetue(f): 9:48pm
Where is Mrs dino?
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by mysteriousman(m): 9:48pm
Dino the comedian
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by daveson07(m): 9:48pm
dear motherland,is there no justice again?
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by NwaliE01(m): 9:48pm
The wife probably is the photographer.
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by Einl(m): 9:48pm
OP no vex. Someone took a picture of him and his children. In your report u say he posed for a selfie.
That is not a selfie.
T
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by Ayodele1987(m): 9:48pm
wife nko
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by ohosi4real(m): 9:48pm
Abeg this man case don end with police
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by comshots(m): 9:49pm
This one wey Dino dey showcase him children.Make bad guys no go kidnap your children.
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by eezeribe(m): 9:49pm
Nice family. I am sure his wife was in the kitchen doing dishes.
好的家人。我確定他的妻子在廚房做菜。
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by Mozenge1: 9:49pm
Where your wife oga
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by Adunbi2(m): 9:49pm
lovely family ,ride on our vibrant senator
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by harrwix(m): 9:49pm
Lovely family....hope he is aware that while he and his family go on an expensive outing like this.... thousands in his constituencies don't know where their next meal would come from
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by CriticMaestro: 9:49pm
Make he remove that pop Jooor
My nigga don well
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by momodub: 9:49pm
Humm ham bugger
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by Ingocof: 9:49pm
Alexk2:I guess the wife was ashamed of sitting with the embattled senator
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by priceaction: 9:49pm
Feeding fat on top of kogi west people. See how their children are well fed ( with fats) while his defenders on nl never see how a hamburger looks like.
Nigerians are just prisoners to the politicians and nothing can be done as it is. Absolutely nothing, they have many things in common ( either rulling or opposition), just to fight for their personal interest and nothing more.
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by grandstar(m): 9:50pm
Area father ! I throway salute!
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by omogin(f): 9:50pm
Alexk2:If she no wan stay, he go force am? What if na she snap the picture
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by Ojuororun: 9:50pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeewwwww...is this news? Nonesense
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter by Senselin: 9:50pm
Dino, Dino, Dino Melaye.
Meanwhile, see his cars
https://naijadriva.wordpress.com/2017/10/07/photos-nigerian-senator-dino-melaye-shows-off-his-garage-filled-with-luxurious-cars/
