Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Senator Dino Melaye Poses With His Sons And Daughter (7863 Views)

Wizkid Shares Photos Of His Sons; Davido Reacts / Photos Of Emeka Ike's Sons And Daughter / Photos Of E-money And His Sons In Matching Outfits (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









SOURCE: Senator Dino melaye who has been in the news for controversial reasons since his release from the custody of the Nigerian Police Force, today took to social media to show his fans and followers picture of him posing with his family. The senator who yesterday requested for a sit change in the senate (read news here if you missed)looks relaxed as he posed for a selfie.SOURCE: https://www.infonewsnigeria.com/discussion/658/kogi-west-senator-dino-melaye-poses-with-family?new=1 1 Like

Senator Dino Melaye, where is your wife; where is the mother of those children? 8 Likes

Alexk2:

Senator Dino Melaye, where is your wife; where is the mother of those children? they might be g,children they might be g,children

Haba when will FG high court and kogi state high court sentence this big for nothing senator to KUJE prison ? 7 Likes

yarimo:

Haba when will FG high court and kogi state high court sentence this big for nothing senator to KUJE prison ? 1 Like



Oboi.....see beta meme for use in cases lyk:

op u c ur lyf??....if i snap with my own family it will become news too abi?? Oboi.....see beta meme for use in cases lyk: 2 Likes

I guess his case has been closed



Apparently he has gone through the back door to appease the gods of APC

[b]Cute and Lovely Kids.



Coward Father that jumped out of a moving car!



Cute kids, We thank God for your father that he never broke his spinal chord! 1 Like 1 Share

Dino,the jumping senator. 1 Like

Money is everything

okay

Where is Mrs dino? 1 Like

Dino the comedian 2 Likes

dear motherland,is there no justice again?

The wife probably is the photographer.

OP no vex. Someone took a picture of him and his children. In your report u say he posed for a selfie.

That is not a selfie.



T 1 Like

wife nko

Abeg this man case don end with police

This one wey Dino dey showcase him children.Make bad guys no go kidnap your children.

Nice family. I am sure his wife was in the kitchen doing dishes.

好的家人。我確定他的妻子在廚房做菜。

Where your wife oga

lovely family ,ride on our vibrant senator

Lovely family....hope he is aware that while he and his family go on an expensive outing like this.... thousands in his constituencies don't know where their next meal would come from 1 Like

Make he remove that pop Jooor

My nigga don well

Humm ham bugger

Alexk2:

Senator Dino Melaye, where is your wife; where is the mother of those children? I guess the wife was ashamed of sitting with the embattled senator I guess the wife was ashamed of sitting with the embattled senator

Feeding fat on top of kogi west people. See how their children are well fed ( with fats) while his defenders on nl never see how a hamburger looks like.

Nigerians are just prisoners to the politicians and nothing can be done as it is. Absolutely nothing, they have many things in common ( either rulling or opposition), just to fight for their personal interest and nothing more.

Area father ! I throway salute!

Alexk2:

Senator Dino Melaye, where is your wife; where is the mother of those children? If she no wan stay, he go force am? What if na she snap the picture If she no wan stay, he go force am? What if na she snap the picture

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeewwwww...is this news? Nonesense