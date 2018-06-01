₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,389 members, 4,276,561 topics. Date: Monday, 04 June 2018 at 12:09 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel (14608 Views)
Photos Of Gana's Native Doctor Arrested After Military Raid On Shrine In Benue / Kidnapper Don Waney's House Before Demolition (photos) / Lagos DPO Kills Apprentice During Raid On Birthday Party (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by ChangeIsCostant: 5:48pm On Jun 03
Pictures have emerged showing the moment security operatives raided a guest house in Galadima area in Maiduguri, Borno state before its demolition yesterday. Some prostitutes who were with their customers - were reportedly arrested in the course of the raid.
The demolition was led by the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Kaka Shehu Lawan and Commissioner for Land & Survey, Sugun Mai Mele and staff of the ministry and a high-Powered Committee set up by the Borno State Government to demolish Illegal structures as more than ten hotels in Baga road were demolished yesterday.
The hotels which are located behind the Baga Timber Shed include: Barka Da zuwa 1 & 2, Loyal City, Make We Flex, Favour land and Maintenance hotel, among others
According to residents of the area, apart from being a hide out for criminals and young drug peddlers, it is also notorious for cult-related activities in the state, as some unknown cult groups converge in this axis for their nocturnal meetings.
A local Baby Factory was also discovered in the area where young girls between the ages of 16 and 18 freely submit themselves to marriage to some miscreants, who marry as many as four wives and keep them in an abandoned building where they produce children that are left uncarted for. The building, according to residents, is notorious for hosting naming ceremonies every blessed day.
Thousands of youths in the area who expressed happiness over the demolition, commended the Borno State Government for the exercise, saying the demolition will bring sanity to the area and rid it of crime, prostitution and drug related activities, which put the lives and future of children in the area in jeopardy.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/prostitute-and-her-customer-arrested-after-raid-on-borno-hotel-before-demolition-photos.html
|Re: Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by ChangeIsCostant: 5:49pm On Jun 03
see more; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/prostitute-and-her-customer-arrested-after-raid-on-borno-hotel-before-demolition-photos.html
|Re: Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by oooduancalmdown: 5:50pm On Jun 03
Niger-Area.
Ilu eshe. Poor country. Nigeria should be split.
Oodua/Yorubaland Repubic for West.
Biafra Republic for East.
Arewa Republic for North
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by Femolacaster(m): 5:56pm On Jun 03
Yeye governor!
8 Likes
|Re: Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:59pm On Jun 03
Developers
4 Likes
|Re: Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by darfay: 5:59pm On Jun 03
Two adults can't voluntarily have intercourse again
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by givan: 6:00pm On Jun 03
NgeneUkwenu:
Foolish one, can you please enlighten us on the crime of these people? Or don't you have sex?
51 Likes
|Re: Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by darfay: 6:00pm On Jun 03
Femolacaster:
Trbalist Oshi it happened in maiduguri not onitsha as you would have wished
2 Likes
|Re: Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by rinzaugustine: 10:53pm On Jun 03
The top military ogas of operation lafya dole that patronize them will still release all of them
2 Likes
|Re: Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by Danelo(m): 10:53pm On Jun 03
Dem go wear hijab dey do prostitution + for Ramadan period.
Why not go and raid sambisa instead of disturbing people during business hours?
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by icedfire(m): 10:53pm On Jun 03
Watch how rape cases would increase. How can u destroy brothels
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:54pm On Jun 03
A local Baby Factory was also discovered in the area where young girls between the ages of 16 and 18 freely submit themselves to marriage to some miscreants, who marry as many as four wives and keep them in an abandoned building where they produce children that are left uncarted for. The building, according to residents, is notorious for hosting naming ceremonies every blessed day.
Wonder no more!
Now I know!!
See dat one just dey tie wrapper with nothing for yonder, orisirisi something!
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by bentlywills(m): 10:54pm On Jun 03
|Re: Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by BMCSlayer: 10:54pm On Jun 03
NgeneUkwenu:This not so intelligent girl you're back.
4 Likes
|Re: Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by lilbest4(m): 10:54pm On Jun 03
Hypocrites
Were the prostitutes patronizing themselves?
Most of those police are actually their most Loyal customers
15 Likes
|Re: Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by Krafty006: 10:54pm On Jun 03
wetin this thing go cause .....if u know u know , for your brogues,loafers, Chelsea boots, slippers and sandals 0-8-1-8-1-6-6-3-6-1-6.
|Re: Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by Bolusticus: 10:54pm On Jun 03
ChangeIsCostant:
[b]Hmmn
No comment.
Na dem.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by Mouthgag: 10:54pm On Jun 03
Fùck fùck abokì
After 4 wives
4 Likes
|Re: Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by oluwasegun007(m): 10:54pm On Jun 03
Hmmmm, same people that said legs up yesterday night....
Are now say hands up the following morning...
Abeg na the only thing wey they give them joy b dat since Boko started.
|Re: Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by lanre316: 10:54pm On Jun 03
Which kain wahala be this? Can't people have sex in peace again?
|Re: Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by odiereke(m): 10:55pm On Jun 03
Wait o, is that Lady in white hijab also a seller or buyer?
6 Likes
|Re: Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by cnnamoko(m): 10:55pm On Jun 03
transaction gone bad
|Re: Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by megafem1: 10:55pm On Jun 03
Plz help me
I mistakenly recharge #10,000 on my glo. The money is part of my school fees. Kindly buy card from me on 07056897107
1 Like
|Re: Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by ipobarecriminals: 10:55pm On Jun 03
ipob biz men money Don enter fire
|Re: Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:56pm On Jun 03
Chai! I promised not to patronize these people again. My 2018 revolution still on
2 Likes
|Re: Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by kereman1(m): 10:56pm On Jun 03
These northerners are funny. they are all religious fanatics.
prostitution sud b encouraged in a community where. little kids are difiled by adults. so those randy adult males can satisfy their sexual urge, N pay as u go services.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by cantok(m): 10:57pm On Jun 03
the truth will be coming out...
1 Like
|Re: Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by brain22(m): 10:57pm On Jun 03
This Nigeria yii saa
|Re: Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by shankara7: 10:57pm On Jun 03
What's their crime pls.
1 Like
|Re: Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by Dumdumfashion(f): 10:57pm On Jun 03
They look so worn out. The picture that has the lady kneeling down and raising up her hands remains me of secondary school days.
1 Like
|Re: Prostitutes, Customers Arrested In Maiduguri After Raid On Borno Hotel by killuminati(m): 10:57pm On Jun 03
Chioma, blessing, ogechi, chiamaka
3 Likes
Cleaner Docked For Trimming Flower Tree / Panic In Osun Community Over Discovery Of Shrine (picture) / Couple Chained Houseboy To Death.
Viewing this topic: chyke100(m), yerilistik, successking401(m), akwaibomite, Biibibii(m), modash(m), sonogo(m), lacastre, MeBadGan(m), keleants(m), alsudaes1(m), kings1771(m), Kadri4(m), mattyjay(m), omo17(m), winner01(m), tjones007, GAZZUZZ(m), Wilcoxra3(m), Bruno531(m), oluwazoba25, IbokPatrick(m), Teeneyo(m), papiforreal(m), styv(m), freeman67, delors(m), Abiodunne, Born2Breed(f), fk001, Ugotony93, pheliciti, henrybadoo50, papaone(m), 9iceboi(m), victordhare(m), justifeany, chuchuo, nasonaso, Halcyon001, mekado141, African101(m), aliyumd(m), goslowgoslow, Oxone(m), shallysgirl, teeebest(m), slimbright(m), kepsi123(m), google1(m), akata1, ManIShot, Eponbubu, walygy(m), morgan100(m), Charlesdegaulle, idabliz(m), Wisebliss1(m), wisdompeters35(m) and 143 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12