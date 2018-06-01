



The demolition was led by the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Kaka Shehu Lawan and Commissioner for Land & Survey, Sugun Mai Mele and staff of the ministry and a high-Powered Committee set up by the Borno State Government to demolish Illegal structures as more than ten hotels in Baga road were demolished yesterday.



The hotels which are located behind the Baga Timber Shed include: Barka Da zuwa 1 & 2, Loyal City, Make We Flex, Favour land and Maintenance hotel, among others



According to residents of the area, apart from being a hide out for criminals and young drug peddlers, it is also notorious for cult-related activities in the state, as some unknown cult groups converge in this axis for their nocturnal meetings.



A local Baby Factory was also discovered in the area where young girls between the ages of 16 and 18 freely submit themselves to marriage to some miscreants, who marry as many as four wives and keep them in an abandoned building where they produce children that are left uncarted for. The building, according to residents, is notorious for hosting naming ceremonies every blessed day.



Thousands of youths in the area who expressed happiness over the demolition, commended the Borno State Government for the exercise, saying the demolition will bring sanity to the area and rid it of crime, prostitution and drug related activities, which put the lives and future of children in the area in jeopardy.



