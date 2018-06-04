Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! (6821 Views)

Please Help, I'm Pregnant And Confused On Who The Father Is.

When we sleep on bed she just walks out of the bed without any reason, I don't know what is happening, some of my colleagues told me that, if some women are pregnant, they always act strange sometimes, because of the pain in them.



Please have you experienced this before, & ladies did you act like this when you were pregnant Please dear Nairalanders, please help me, I didn't supposed to share my home story here, but It really borders me, my wife is six months pregnant now, since 3months now her character changed towards me, she always doesn't talk to me for the whole day,.When we sleep on bed she just walks out of the bed without any reason, I don't know what is happening, some of my colleagues told me that, if some women are pregnant, they always act strange sometimes, because of the pain in them.Please have you experienced this before, & ladies did you act like this when you were pregnant 3 Likes 1 Share

Edoigho:

and you expect her not to hate you with this English wey don almost give me heart ache

3 more months to go, be patient, its the hormones. 21 Likes 1 Share

You are an error ur self, back to primary 4, for more knowledge

...Wicked. Lol

She hates what your diick is putting her through 3 Likes

Am hearing this for the first time, women and problem thats why i dnt want to get involve with them 3 Likes 1 Share

Smh I can already see why she’s pissed off at you.

You think pregnancy is easy? How about communicating with her? Do you help her around the house? Some women doing pregnancy are very sick and extra weak during this period. You can’t afford to just ignore her.



Go to work come and that’s it. You have to be understanding considerate and much more tolerant during this period.





Many men just don’t have no clue what a woman goes through during pregnancy.



Like sheikh mufti menk said we now have children who themselves needs looking after having kids. (That don’t necessarily means age wise but maturity wise.) 32 Likes 2 Shares

And you want to make heaven?

你必須給予她所需要的一切支持。

You have to give her all the support she needs.

It’s just her hormones 3 Likes

Please, your wife should keep hating you biko, before you transmission her innocent unborn child.

mood swing

Do u make love to her? Try being romantic, cuddle her and dig her well. She will talk to u 1 Like

It's taking too long to call it mood swing, hasn't the mood come back from where it swings to or has it suspended in the air

Op, this stage of your marriage life is crucial to both of you. And a lot lies on you. I suspect this is your first pregnancy but I won't forgive you still because you should have read-up/research about differs reactions of pregnant women.

Your experience above is one, sometimes it's being picky at food. Many will question you if they look ugly, and you have to reassure her of her beauty with words and actions. Someone above their mentioned helping her with chores (even when she says she's strong enough). And remember to be 'topping' up, demand for it normally. 4 Likes

My neighbor put me on blast when she was heavy with her baby because I was about 15minutes late. She caused a scene that day.



The next week she called my phone and was like "You no dey call person sef? "



Op...It's a phase, it will pass 6 Likes

Hormone that will make you stand up from your matrimonial bed whilst ignoring your husband,, which kind hormone be that one?

Relationship is a talking thing.



Call her , sit her down and talk to her!







Someone even asked if op is a stammerer Some people are savage

@Edoigho, its called pregnancy blues , and it manifests in preg ladies in different ways.

Some develop a food fad, some become very irritable, some become depressed , etc etc etc.

She is going through the motions, what she needs now is understanding, love, support and some space. Whenever her countenance brightens, try to talk with her if she could let you into how she feels.

Have you guys enroled in an ante-natal (pregnancy) clinic? Pls do so and inform the doctors so they can keep a close watch on her. Cos she is at risk of postpartum blues or even depression which would pose a greater risk to herself and the baby. 1 Like 1 Share





Nairalanders are very wicked people ah swear 6 Likes