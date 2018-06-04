₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by Edoigho: 7:09pm On Jun 03
Please dear Nairalanders, please help me, I didn't supposed to share my home story here, but It really borders me, my wife is six months pregnant now, since 3months now her character changed towards me, she always doesn't talk to me for the whole day,.
When we sleep on bed she just walks out of the bed without any reason, I don't know what is happening, some of my colleagues told me that, if some women are pregnant, they always act strange sometimes, because of the pain in them.
Please have you experienced this before, & ladies did you act like this when you were pregnant
|Re: My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by Homeboiy: 7:12pm On Jun 03
|Re: My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by troublemakea(m): 7:13pm On Jun 03
Edoigho:
and you expect her not to hate you with this English wey don almost give me heart ache
|Re: My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by xxlover: 7:18pm On Jun 03
|Re: My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by Colourich(f): 7:21pm On Jun 03
And he said if women are pregnant they use to be wicked.
hahahahahah..
3 more months to go, be patient, its the hormones.
|Re: My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by Dillusionist: 7:24pm On Jun 03
lol.
|Re: My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by tballeyy(m): 7:27pm On Jun 03
You are an error ur self, back to primary 4, for more knowledge
|Re: My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by JONNYSPUTE(m): 7:28pm On Jun 03
troublemakea:...Wicked. Lol
|Re: My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by oshe11: 7:50pm On Jun 03
Lolz......
She hates what your diick is putting her through
|Re: My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by Hector09: 7:57pm On Jun 03
Am hearing this for the first time, women and problem thats why i dnt want to get involve with them
|Re: My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by Rokia2(f): 8:10pm On Jun 03
Smh I can already see why she’s pissed off at you.
You think pregnancy is easy? How about communicating with her? Do you help her around the house? Some women doing pregnancy are very sick and extra weak during this period. You can’t afford to just ignore her.
Go to work come and that’s it. You have to be understanding considerate and much more tolerant during this period.
Many men just don’t have no clue what a woman goes through during pregnancy.
Like sheikh mufti menk said we now have children who themselves needs looking after having kids. (That don’t necessarily means age wise but maturity wise.)
|Re: My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by mammanbawa: 8:53pm On Jun 03
troublemakea:
And you want to make heaven?
|Re: My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by eezeribe(m): 9:17pm On Jun 03
你必須給予她所需要的一切支持。
You have to give her all the support she needs.
|Re: My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by Saff(f): 9:18pm On Jun 03
It’s just her hormones
|Re: My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by donstan18(m): 9:20pm On Jun 03
Edoigho:Funke!!! Are you a stammerer?
Please, your wife should keep hating you biko, before you transmission her innocent unborn child.
|Re: My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by RemedyLab: 9:30pm On Jun 03
mood swing
|Re: My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by Lamzee(m): 9:31pm On Jun 03
donstan18:Bros, i can see you're trying to compose your killer advice
|Re: My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by mejai(m): 9:32pm On Jun 03
Do u make love to her? Try being romantic, cuddle her and dig her well. She will talk to u
|Re: My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by donstan18(m): 9:39pm On Jun 03
****
|Re: My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:40pm On Jun 03
RemedyLab:
It's taking too long to call it mood swing, hasn't the mood come back from where it swings to or has it suspended in the air
|Re: My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by 1stNumeroUno: 10:19pm On Jun 03
Op, this stage of your marriage life is crucial to both of you. And a lot lies on you. I suspect this is your first pregnancy but I won't forgive you still because you should have read-up/research about differs reactions of pregnant women.
Your experience above is one, sometimes it's being picky at food. Many will question you if they look ugly, and you have to reassure her of her beauty with words and actions. Someone above their mentioned helping her with chores (even when she says she's strong enough). And remember to be 'topping' up, demand for it normally.
|Re: My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by SoapQueen(f): 10:25pm On Jun 03
My neighbor put me on blast when she was heavy with her baby because I was about 15minutes late. She caused a scene that day.
The next week she called my phone and was like "You no dey call person sef? "
Op...It's a phase, it will pass
|Re: My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by austyn0(m): 10:46pm On Jun 03
Colourich:Hormone that will make you stand up from your matrimonial bed whilst ignoring your husband,, which kind hormone be that one?
|Re: My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by uyijiano4u(m): 10:50pm On Jun 03
Edoigho:bro it a normal thing, she really doesn't hate you as you assume, she is just passing through pains and there is no other way to show it out, you just have to be by her side try and always make her happy the best way you can, am talking from experience bro
|Re: My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:05pm On Jun 03
Relationship is a talking thing.
Call her , sit her down and talk to her!
|Re: My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by StackHouse1(m): 11:06pm On Jun 03
|Re: My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by WhichKindWahala(m): 11:08pm On Jun 03
Some people are savage
Someone even asked if op is a stammerer
|Re: My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by EsotericMonk: 11:08pm On Jun 03
@Edoigho, its called pregnancy blues , and it manifests in preg ladies in different ways.
Some develop a food fad, some become very irritable, some become depressed , etc etc etc.
She is going through the motions, what she needs now is understanding, love, support and some space. Whenever her countenance brightens, try to talk with her if she could let you into how she feels.
Have you guys enroled in an ante-natal (pregnancy) clinic? Pls do so and inform the doctors so they can keep a close watch on her. Cos she is at risk of postpartum blues or even depression which would pose a greater risk to herself and the baby.
|Re: My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by 3Geez(m): 11:08pm On Jun 03
Chai
|Re: My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by Josh44s(m): 11:08pm On Jun 03
Nairalanders are very wicked people ah swear
|Re: My Pregnant Wife Now Hates Me! Please Help!!! by frenzydilz(m): 11:09pm On Jun 03
Hormones
