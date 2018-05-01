₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by Tessyama1: 8:23pm
From; Amagitesblog.com
Comedian and Wazobia FM OAP, Nedu Brazil has bought a Range Rover Autobiography, which is worth over N80 million Naira.
She showed off the ride on Instagram writing;
"Over and over I marvel at the blessings of my life: Each year has grown better than the last. If God no do am, who go do am:"
http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/06/comedian-nedu-brazil-acquires-range-rover-autobiography.html
Cc; Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by Mutemenot(m): 8:28pm
This must be another comedy
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by overdrive(m): 8:52pm
The man brief sha
3 Likes
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by decatalyst(m): 9:18pm
overdrive:
Like shonekan's tenure
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by Andyibest: 10:30pm
Wow, there is many things you have to celebrate in life and a new car acquisition is one of the best
Best Small Business Loan Websites You Can Use To Boost Your Business
www.smalllbusinessloans.blogspot.com/2018/05/best-small-business-loan-websites-you.html
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by femi4: 10:31pm
Where dem write the autobiography?
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by kenzysmith: 10:31pm
Make I scratch my prick small hw he get money by am
1 Like
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by Bennytak(m): 10:31pm
overdrive:
decatalyst:Haba
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by Bossontop(m): 10:31pm
Oga blogger u sure say u check am wella??.....80mill no be #5 oo
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by WeirdWolf: 10:32pm
What makes this news?
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by MrMcJay(m): 10:32pm
All these bloggers with poverty-induced calculations sef. If you want to lie, lie with sense. That Range is nothing less than 4 years old.
When hunger has changed the settings of your brain, you start throwing useless figures. You think 80M is like the 80Naira you use to buy sugar to drink garri?
OP, next time, eat before coming to type nonsense on NL.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by nelsonebby(m): 10:33pm
Double your hustle my people.
Stop waiting for stupid salary every month.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by noble71(m): 10:33pm
second hand Range. Look the front tyre well, bloggers and lies. Happy for him though.
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by soberdrunk(m): 10:33pm
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by davodyguy: 10:33pm
Tessyama1:I give up.
Blogger, you own don finish
2 Likes
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by OboOlora(f): 10:33pm
80M Range Rover with Tokunbo tyres
8 Likes
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by 7Alexander(m): 10:33pm
How did you know he owns the car? Well, if Nigerians can believe that Davido bought a private jet, then they n believe anything
1 Like
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by ifymadu: 10:33pm
See as he small like my first son
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by Chloe88(f): 10:33pm
Haaaaaa Bloggers
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by Gangster1ms: 10:34pm
This funny man
Small man mighty jeep
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by blesson04(m): 10:34pm
Wait
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by stano2(m): 10:35pm
This mad guy...more blessing bro...officer shakau
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by elopee3000(m): 10:35pm
No body can challenge this guy for pigin news the is igwe of pigin news even for Hausa intonation his number too
1 Like
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by 9aiboard: 10:35pm
Kul
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by bedspread: 10:35pm
80 Million? Bloggers can Lie!!!!!
4 Likes
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by TroubleMaker47(m): 10:35pm
I love his comedy skits, whats he stage name?
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by TroubleMaker47(m): 10:36pm
bedspread:Oya goan buy it na!
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by yommen: 10:38pm
overdrive:But him brevity no determine hin gravity.
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by tiamiyukunle69(m): 10:40pm
Correct Alfa Musa and Oga landlord...... Congrats bro
1 Like
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by clems88(m): 10:40pm
My name na Nedu !
Una good morning
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by menix(m): 10:41pm
Hmm...
Nedu brazil, I Know u re good but affording 80milla for a car Tell us something else..
Even yo or Basketmouth no drive 80milla car...
1 Like
|Re: Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography by cantok(m): 10:50pm
Tessyama1:NEDU.DESERVE.IT
