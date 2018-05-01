Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Comedian Nedu Brazil Acquires Range Rover Autobiography (9569 Views)

From; Amagitesblog.com



Comedian and Wazobia FM OAP, Nedu Brazil has bought a Range Rover Autobiography, which is worth over N80 million Naira.



She showed off the ride on Instagram writing;



"Over and over I marvel at the blessings of my life: Each year has grown better than the last. If God no do am, who go do am:"



http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/06/comedian-nedu-brazil-acquires-range-rover-autobiography.html



This must be another comedy 8 Likes 1 Share

The man brief sha 3 Likes

overdrive:

The man brief sha



Like shonekan's tenure 20 Likes 2 Shares





Where dem write the autobiography?

Make I scratch my prick small hw he get money by am 1 Like

overdrive:

The man brief sha decatalyst:







Like shonekan's tenure Haba Haba



Oga blogger u sure say u check am wella??.....80mill no be #5 oo Oga blogger u sure say u check am wella??.....80mill no be #5 oo 14 Likes 2 Shares

What makes this news?

All these bloggers with poverty-induced calculations sef. If you want to lie, lie with sense. That Range is nothing less than 4 years old.



When hunger has changed the settings of your brain, you start throwing useless figures. You think 80M is like the 80Naira you use to buy sugar to drink garri?



OP, next time, eat before coming to type nonsense on NL. 15 Likes 1 Share





Stop waiting for stupid salary every month. Double your hustle my people.Stop waiting for stupid salary every month. 9 Likes 1 Share

second hand Range. Look the front tyre well, bloggers and lies. Happy for him though. second hand Range. Look the front tyre well, bloggers and lies. Happy for him though.

Blogger, you own don finish I give up.Blogger, you own don finish 2 Likes

80M Range Rover with Tokunbo tyres 8 Likes

How did you know he owns the car? Well, if Nigerians can believe that Davido bought a private jet, then they n believe anything 1 Like

See as he small like my first son

Haaaaaa Bloggers



Small man mighty jeep This funny manSmall man mighty jeep

Wait

This mad guy...more blessing bro...officer shakau

No body can challenge this guy for pigin news the is igwe of pigin news even for Hausa intonation his number too 1 Like

Kul

? Bloggers can Lie!!!!! 80 Million? Bloggers can Lie!!!!! 4 Likes

I love his comedy skits, whats he stage name?

bedspread:

80 Million ? Bloggers can Lie!!!!! Oya goan buy it na! Oya goan buy it na!

overdrive:

The man brief sha But him brevity no determine hin gravity. But him brevity no determine hin gravity.

Correct Alfa Musa and Oga landlord...... Congrats bro 1 Like



Una good morning My name na Nedu !Una good morning





Nedu brazil, I Know u re good but affording 80milla for a car Tell us something else..



Even yo or Basketmouth no drive 80milla car... Hmm...Nedu brazil, I Know u re good but affording 80milla for a carTell us something else..Even yo or Basketmouth no drive 80milla car... 1 Like