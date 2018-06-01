Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! (26011 Views)

With the latest twist in the Offa Bank Robbery saga... Below is the Facebook profile of the Gang Leader and "coordinator of killings" Mr Ayoade Akinninbosun aka A. Y. He's from Oro a town in the yoruba speaking southern part 45 mins away from Offa, where top 5 members of the robbery gang hails from. He's a graduate of college of education, Oro, a cultist and a political thug. We wish him painful time in jail. 9 Likes 1 Share

Here are his fans commenting on his flamboyant lifestyle...one wonders if they are aware of the source of his wealth 8 Likes 2 Shares

ORO Kwara State. This town should be very proud of their sons that are heartless killers.



5 out of the 7 arrested are from the same town.



From where they came from, i am sure many will still be there and are equally or even more dangerous than these ones.



His family should use this picture for obituary announcement,as I am sure he is not coming out alive. 27 Likes

Don't know where this will end, but am certain by next week we won't hear anything again



This is surely a game of survival of the fittest 4 Likes

oro!!! 5 killers tonyanyan!!! They are surely the ones that robbed Union and first bank in oro around 2012 or so! Presently there's no bank in oro town! BTW its true and a well known fact that the governor (fatai) is a cultist!! 11 Likes 2 Shares

those shouting 'twayle baba' 'ay brother mi and all that, just after 2 weeks they will turn to Peter in the Bible now. 50 Likes 2 Shares

;Dthose shouting 'twayle baba' 'ay brother mi and all that, just after 2 weeks they will turn to Peter in the Bible. they are all suspect! they are all suspect! 22 Likes

oro!!! 5 killers tonyanyan! can't believe I have mutual friends with this killer on fb!! [/quote



Went through his Facebook page and he looks like a criminal on all his pictures.



And from his pictures he operates a barber shop. Barbershop have been a known place where criminals congregate.



Beer parlours is a another hot spot. When I read about SARS raiding drinking spots, I was not surprised.



Weed Joints. 9 out of 10 people that gather at every Indian hemp joint is an hardened criminal. I am not talking of your usual pick picketers, but real killers.



Mechanics and Vulcanizers. Most are robbers in the night,and as a car owner, it is not advisable to bring this people to your house to fix anything. Always take it to them. 31 Likes 3 Shares

His "brother" Tajudeen Bada is a former Local Government Chairman and Saraki protégé 7 Likes

I only went through the names but I no go talk 39 Likes 2 Shares

He who kills by the sword shall die by the sword. 7 Likes

Short-lived enjoyment 1 Like

They should put bullets in their brains already! No point wasting scarce resources feeding them in custody and carrying out trials on them. Heartless beasts 5 Likes 1 Share

Armed robber to n yo kun... .see his tommy 2 Likes

Bro..ur phone battery reach 100%, u still dey charge...I hail oo















No need putting the idiotic robber in jail, please NPF should do the needful, i want his useless head to be cut off. No need putting the idiotic robber in jail, please NPF should do the needful, i want his useless head to be cut off. 2 Likes

He came across, just like four others from Oro, as someone sent parking by Fashola from under Oshodi bridge then. There could be many of them like that are willing tools in the hands of desperate politicians 2 Likes 1 Share

Oro. Oro Nigeria. The dude's Fbk page says he's from ondo town

please and please non of these guys should be sentence to jail to waste tax payers money o... death sentence to everyone of them please. I know they're political thugs they'll soon be set free and thunder will finally fire them and their sponsors 3 Likes

God help us for this naija ooo

MORE OF HIS PHOTOS



http://www.gistful.com/2018/06/offa-bank-robbery-ayoade-akinninbosun-aka-a-y-profile-of-the-gang-leader/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qh14HfWAsdI



Offa Bank Robbery: Profile Of The Gang Leader, Ayoade Akinninbosun 1 Like

Police would now proceed on a mop-up operation. They need to go puck-up , question and profile all those that commented on the suspect's FB posts.



Some might be allies and acquaintances and beneficiaries from other crimes.



Abi I lie? 4 Likes

Hehe...... Nice brother abii nice one robber

We love to celebrate those doing well on social media, but they are the ones that come to rob us in real life. We love to celebrate those doing well on social media, but they are the ones that come to rob us in real life. 7 Likes