|Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by Elenurazorr(m): 3:27am
With the latest twist in the Offa Bank Robbery saga... Below is the Facebook profile of the Gang Leader and "coordinator of killings" Mr Ayoade Akinninbosun aka A. Y. He's from Oro a town in the yoruba speaking southern part 45 mins away from Offa, where top 5 members of the robbery gang hails from. He's a graduate of college of education, Oro, a cultist and a political thug. We wish him painful time in jail.
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by Elenurazorr(m): 3:29am
Here are his fans commenting on his flamboyant lifestyle...one wonders if they are aware of the source of his wealth
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by HungerBAD: 3:30am
Noted.
ORO Kwara State. This town should be very proud of their sons that are heartless killers.
5 out of the 7 arrested are from the same town.
From where they came from, i am sure many will still be there and are equally or even more dangerous than these ones.
His family should use this picture for obituary announcement,as I am sure he is not coming out alive.
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by Exwizard: 3:31am
Don't know where this will end, but am certain by next week we won't hear anything again
This is surely a game of survival of the fittest
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by last35(f): 3:37am
oro!!! 5 killers tonyanyan!!! They are surely the ones that robbed Union and first bank in oro around 2012 or so! Presently there's no bank in oro town! BTW its true and a well known fact that the governor (fatai) is a cultist!!
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by majamajic(m): 3:43am
those shouting 'twayle baba' 'ay brother mi and all that, just after 2 weeks they will turn to Peter in the Bible now.
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by last35(f): 3:45am
majamajic:they are all suspect!
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by HungerBAD: 3:48am
[quote author=last35 post=68157760]
oro!!! 5 killers tonyanyan! can't believe I have mutual friends with this killer on fb!! [/quote
Went through his Facebook page and he looks like a criminal on all his pictures.
And from his pictures he operates a barber shop. Barbershop have been a known place where criminals congregate.
Beer parlours is a another hot spot. When I read about SARS raiding drinking spots, I was not surprised.
Weed Joints. 9 out of 10 people that gather at every Indian hemp joint is an hardened criminal. I am not talking of your usual pick picketers, but real killers.
Mechanics and Vulcanizers. Most are robbers in the night,and as a car owner, it is not advisable to bring this people to your house to fix anything. Always take it to them.
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by Elenurazorr(m): 3:49am
His "brother" Tajudeen Bada is a former Local Government Chairman and Saraki protégé
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by AroOkigbo(m): 3:50am
I only went through the names but I no go talk
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by Ikemefuna44: 4:09am
He who kills by the sword shall die by the sword.
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by malware: 4:12am
Short-lived enjoyment
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by dominique(f): 4:53am
They should put bullets in their brains already! No point wasting scarce resources feeding them in custody and carrying out trials on them. Heartless beasts
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by femi4: 5:24am
Armed robber to n yo kun... .see his tommy
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by freeeeme(m): 5:45am
Elenurazorr:Bro..ur phone battery reach 100%, u still dey charge...I hail oo
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by Anigreat: 5:54am
No need putting the idiotic robber in jail, please NPF should do the needful, i want his useless head to be cut off.
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by koropon(m): 6:21am
He came across, just like four others from Oro, as someone sent parking by Fashola from under Oshodi bridge then. There could be many of them like that are willing tools in the hands of desperate politicians
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by last35(f): 8:57am
lalasticlala do your thing...
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by deebsman1(m): 11:06am
Oro. Oro Nigeria. The dude's Fbk page says he's from ondo town
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by IeatPussy: 11:19am
HungerBAD:
You are not making any sence.
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by UnrulyVibezKing(m): 11:27am
freeeeme:
Wetin be the model of your eyes? E too sharp abeg!!!
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by Offpoint: 11:39am
please and please non of these guys should be sentence to jail to waste tax payers money o... death sentence to everyone of them please. I know they're political thugs they'll soon be set free and thunder will finally fire them and their sponsors
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by abdul6211: 11:40am
God help us for this naija ooo
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by jaylister(m): 11:40am
MORE OF HIS PHOTOS
http://www.gistful.com/2018/06/offa-bank-robbery-ayoade-akinninbosun-aka-a-y-profile-of-the-gang-leader/
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by Lilimax(f): 11:41am
Nonsense!
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by Horus(m): 11:41am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qh14HfWAsdI
Offa Bank Robbery: Profile Of The Gang Leader, Ayoade Akinninbosun
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by Abbeyme: 11:41am
Police would now proceed on a mop-up operation. They need to go puck-up , question and profile all those that commented on the suspect's FB posts.
Some might be allies and acquaintances and beneficiaries from other crimes.
Abi I lie?
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by samuel19222(m): 11:41am
I Slept For Just 7 Minutes And I Saw This In My Dream.
Is It Realistic?
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by mikool007(m): 11:41am
Hehe...... Nice brother abii nice one robber
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by Throwback: 11:42am
Elenurazorr:
We love to celebrate those doing well on social media, but they are the ones that come to rob us in real life.
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Ayoade Akinnibosun AKA A.Y - Profile Of The Gang Leader! by Sulemanial: 11:42am
WHILE SARAKI IS THEIR GOD FATHER, BUHARI THEIR GRAND PATRON
