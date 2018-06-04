Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Rihanna Dumps Hassan Jameel, Her Billionaire Boyfriend. 'She Gets Tired Of Men’ (10333 Views)

According to a new report, Rihanna is no longer in a relationship with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel.



MediaTakeOut News claims that Rihanna called off her rumoured relationship with the billionaire, because she “gets tired of men.”



The source also alleges that “the singer and him were together for a while,” but that it was the Rihanna that ended the relationship. MediaTakeOut News reads:



“It was a good relationship, but now it’s over. Of course Rihanna broke his heart. That’s what she does: break men’s hearts. Rihanna just got tired of him. She gets tired of men sometimes.”







Jameel is a Toyota heir, and a Saudi Arabian businessman. Rumours that the singer was dating Jameel started circulating last year in June 2017, when they were spotted together in a pool in Spain.



In July 2017, a reliable source revealed that Rihanna and Jameel had already “been seeing each other up for a few months.”





Source;

Mcoutureankara:

cc Lalasticlala







after he don straff am finish after he don straff am finish 9 Likes 1 Share

Jameel don enjoy the ***** tire . them come dey wan make us believe say na she break the guy heart...lol I doubt if the Jameel even dey feel any pain of heart break 25 Likes 1 Share

why wnt she got tired.. illuminates pples 1 Like

Na her way na aaa. Nyash no de dey one place. Brown tried to treat the Bleep up but no way. 1 Like

Rihanna is a lesbian! That is how they pretend. They only date rich and or famous guys. Rihanna is a lesbian! That is how they pretend. They only date rich and or famous guys. 1 Like

DCONE1:

Jameel don enjoy the ***** tire . them come dey wan make us believe say na she break the guy heart...lol I doubt if the Jameel even dey feel any pain of heart break





abi o! abi o!





If you're not happy about it end it 1 Like

things i read on nairaland this days sef 1 Like





According to which yeye report? Has either of them confirmed the break up

Henemies of progress everywhere nd they evn pushed the trash to fp Bloggers should fear God o!According to which yeye report? Has either of them confirmed the break upHenemies of progress everywhere nd they evn pushed the trash to fp

I don't want to believe but probably this gal is truly illuminati princess as rumored.

This is the kind of breakup reason you get when you have bad breath 1 Like

Na them them. Useless Lesbians. 1 Like

she still wan go back to Chris brown no worry this time he go bust ur jaw with beating 3 Likes

The source for the news is mediatakeout. They are well known for publicizing false stories about celebrities.

This is most likely a lie

The kind of girls I like 1 Like

If it was the guy that got tired of the relationship, you'll see woman screaming everywhere calling him a 'user' and time waster

I'm sure Jameel must have licked her plate sha.

Lol... She is not a good girlfriend material that's why. 1 Like

...the mallam would have 'rattle her cage' without mercy...i think the story is the other way round, the mallam grew tired of Rihanna...



I'm not entirely sure he gives a rat's ass if Rihanna lives or dies. That's a f*ucking billionaire. Badgalriri..I'm not entirely sure he gives a rat's ass if Rihanna lives or dies. That's a f*ucking billionaire.





She should continue, pesin wey dem dry buy new toy for every month no dey appreciate am, na who dey see new toy once a year go tell you the value of that toy She gets tired of men...... Like say na dog dem dey talk of......a whole somebody's future husbandShe should continue, pesin wey dem dry buy new toy for every month no dey appreciate am, na who dey see new toy once a year go tell you the value of that toy

