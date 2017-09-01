₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK by praizblog: 3:40am
DJ Cuppy shared picture of herself and her Billionaire dad, Femi Otedola with his customised Rolls Royce car in the United Kingdom. See pics below
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/dj-cuppy-show-off-customised-rolls.html?m=0
|Re: DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK by praizblog: 3:41am
Wow money isgood
|Re: DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK by YomzzyDBlogger: 4:01am
Ok
|Re: DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK by taiyesoul(m): 4:12am
God!.Give me this girl marry abeg!
|Re: DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK by Jostico: 4:37am
taiyesoul:
"Angel from heaven says, cut your coat according to your Pocket" size no matter again
|Re: DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK by greatmarshall(m): 5:17am
Them don thief Nigeria money finish
|Re: DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK by LastMumu: 6:10am
I know this might sound totally off point but sometimes when I'm home alone and bored I go to back of our garden, lie on the dirt and pretend I'm a carrot.
LastMumu
|Re: DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK by Danielmoore(m): 6:15am
Her money her problem
that ass though doggy style on my mind
|Re: DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK by ibkkk(f): 6:30am
Money
Money
Money.
Money is good.
|Re: DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK by Partnerbiz3: 6:41am
I love her bag.
|Re: DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK by tyson98: 6:44am
F O simply means Femi Otedola
Baba God pick my call nah abeg
|Re: DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK by lilmax(m): 6:48am
lol... and they think this man doesn't spend money
gullibility times 500
|Re: DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK by Amosjaj(m): 7:36am
Next
|Re: DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK by Badonasty(m): 7:36am
praizblog:
Ok
|Re: DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK by bigbangbazooka: 7:36am
Oshey copy cuppy
(Funny) How friends be like when you ask for Money
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jkdcHv1D_wM?
|Re: DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK by ekems2017(f): 7:36am
Una own better
|Re: DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK by 9japrof(m): 7:36am
That's how father daughter relationship should be.
Money doesn't buy happiness, buh it's better being miserable in wealth than in poverty.
If you have tasted both worlds, you would know better...
|Re: DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK by shokolokobang: 7:37am
Cuppy of life
|Re: DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK by justi4jesu(f): 7:37am
|Re: DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK by haryomikun(m): 7:37am
Daaamn! Money is good o!
|Re: DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK by Finstar: 7:37am
When you get it, flaunt it..
Besides, check my signature
|Re: DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK by sushieater: 7:38am
Definition of Soft life.
|Re: DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK by Logician: 7:38am
gold digger
taiyesoul:
|Re: DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK by GrandFinale2017(m): 7:38am
This girl should be ashamed of herself that at her old miserable age she is still flaunting her father's illgotten wealth. Her agemates from Europe and America are financially independent and making waves of success.
That is why i can never marry a naija girl due to their stupid mentality. TUFIAKWA
|Re: DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK by Ivimilly: 7:38am
Rich folks keep riching on
|Re: DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK by ishowdotgmail(m): 7:38am
taiyesoul:
Double your hustle bro
Otedola started from somewhere
|Re: DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK by Josephshola: 7:39am
Nice one may God bless my hand work too.
|Re: DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK by pesinfada(m): 7:39am
Money money money
|Re: DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK by Boyooosa(m): 7:39am
What a child needs to enjoy his/er father's wealth is just obedience but for a child with lowkey background, no no no... He / she needs words like: endurance, perseverance, resilience, tolerance, persistence, patience, allowance, forbearance, pertinence, humility, tenacity, pertinacity, continuity, doggedness, readiness, awareness, preparedness, controllable, capable, sociable, in fact cable, determination, dedication, discipline, 3Ds, 4Ts,9Ms, SWOT Analysis. SADB, MMM, MTN Cheat, GLO Advantage, Etisalat Awuf; khai small man pikin don suffer. All these for one man and u still want him to think straight? No be here o !
|Re: DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK by Pdazzle01(m): 7:40am
nice one
Pictures Of Atiku's Son Living Larger Than Life / Olamide’s Son Is Just Too Cute (see Photo) / Helen 'tatafo' Paul Slapped By Fan.
