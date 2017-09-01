Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / DJ Cuppy Flaunts Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK (13508 Views)

Source :: DJ Cuppy shared picture of herself and her Billionaire dad, Femi Otedola with his customised Rolls Royce car in the United Kingdom. See pics belowSource :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/dj-cuppy-show-off-customised-rolls.html?m=0

"Angel from heaven says, cut your coat according to your Pocket" size no matter again "Angel from heaven says, cut your coat according to your Pocket" size no matter again 46 Likes 4 Shares

Them don thief Nigeria money finish

















Baba God pick my call nah abeg F O simply means Femi OtedolaBaba God pick my call nah abeg 2 Likes





gullibility times 500 lol... and they think this man doesn't spend moneygullibility times 500 2 Likes

DJ Cuppy shared picture of herself and her Billionaire dad, Femi Otedola with his customised Rolls Royce car in the United Kingdom. See pics below





That's how father daughter relationship should be.



Money doesn't buy happiness, buh it's better being miserable in wealth than in poverty.



If you have tasted both worlds, you would know better... 6 Likes 1 Share

Definition of Soft life.

This girl should be ashamed of herself that at her old miserable age she is still flaunting her father's illgotten wealth. Her agemates from Europe and America are financially independent and making waves of success.

That is why i can never marry a naija girl due to their stupid mentality. TUFIAKWA 2 Likes 1 Share

Rich folks keep riching on

Double your hustle bro



Otedola started from somewhere Double your hustle broOtedola started from somewhere

Nice one may God bless my hand work too.

What a child needs to enjoy his/er father's wealth is just obedience but for a child with lowkey background, no no no... He / she needs words like: endurance, perseverance, resilience, tolerance, persistence, patience, allowance, forbearance, pertinence, humility, tenacity, pertinacity, continuity, doggedness, readiness, awareness, preparedness, controllable, capable, sociable, in fact cable, determination, dedication, discipline, 3Ds, 4Ts,9Ms, SWOT Analysis. SADB, MMM, MTN Cheat, GLO Advantage, Etisalat Awuf; khai small man pikin don suffer. All these for one man and u still want him to think straight? No be here o ! 1 Like