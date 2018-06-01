₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by ViaFast: 9:21am
@APROKOGIRL
Shared with Caption ...
I am very happy and excited to be a @lifelager_ng ambassador .. Live LIFE. More LIFE #phynoislife
BY APROKO GIRL : https://aprokogirl.com/9903/phyno-becomes-life-beer-brand-ambassador-pictures/
|Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by ViaFast: 9:21am
Congrats
|Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by Vianna(f): 9:23am
That won't stop him from drinking his favorite Heineken or Goldberg.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by EricSmallz(m): 9:32am
Cow Pee... who drinks that poo?
1 Like
|Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by itspzpics(m): 9:50am
Gbam
2 Likes
|Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by GuntersChain(m): 10:35am
artist without controversy.
8 Likes
|Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by gistblogger: 11:02am
SEE MORE PHOTOS>>> https://www.gistmore.com/phyno-becomes-life-beer-brand-ambassador-photos
|Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by handsomeclouds(m): 11:55am
Grandpas' favourite brand
1 Like
|Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by CaptainG00D: 11:55am
Eze nnunnu
3 Likes
|Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by Nbote(m): 11:56am
Is he no longer under Guiness Stout?? Abi his contract with dem has ended..
Ivimilly:
Some of U are quick to talk before thinking.. These brands are competing in d same market and can't have d same ambassadors. It's jus like MTN signing artistes as ambassadors, those ambassadors can't sign with other networks. Mayb U have no idea how sponsorship deals work.
DATAKINGG:
Even if na thief U thief d data.. I Pity for who will fall for ur scam
|Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by GreatOlu1: 11:57am
E sure for you bro... Though I don't understand most of his songs but I love him like that.
|Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by Ivimilly: 11:57am
B
|Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by elopee3000(m): 11:57am
Life beer is from east before NBC bought the name life since 80s there is allways life beer in the east
|Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by Ivimilly: 11:58am
Nbote:
Mugu stout is different from beer
|Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by dreamwords: 11:58am
I want to drink beer
|Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by package7(m): 12:01pm
Phyno pino... I know sey you dey use oddeshi. Anyway congrats.
|Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by MichaelSokoto(m): 12:03pm
beer wey d thirst nor get direction? no front, no back!
1 Like
|Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by Zonacom(m): 12:03pm
Ivimilly:So stout is not beer abi? We have two classes of beers. Stout and Lager
|Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by Fianze93(m): 12:04pm
Ezege
|Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by dynicks(m): 12:05pm
EricSmallz:and u think he got himself involved just for the brand?.....use your head bro..
1 Like
|Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by Fianze93(m): 12:05pm
Zonacom:
My brother... Stout is not Beer, in our Nigerian market. Loll
But is a type of Beer in the Dictionary
|Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by alphaconde(m): 12:06pm
larger beer in glass cups makes me cum
|Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by EricSmallz(m): 12:08pm
dynicks:No o.. I will use ur head... am not concerned about Phyno.. I mean Life
|Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by scholes23(m): 12:09pm
O MPA,!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by Zonacom(m): 12:09pm
Fianze93:Keep wallowing in ignorance
|Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by killuminati(m): 12:10pm
Fianze93:Ale
It's still called beer though
1 Like
|Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by CSNg: 12:11pm
Vianna:
His brand is the undisputable HERO
