Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by ViaFast: 9:21am
@APROKOGIRL

 Shared with Caption ...

 I am very happy and excited to be a @lifelager_ng ambassador .. Live LIFE. More LIFE #phynoislife

BY APROKO GIRL : https://aprokogirl.com/9903/phyno-becomes-life-beer-brand-ambassador-pictures/






Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by ViaFast: 9:21am
Congrats
Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by Vianna(f): 9:23am
That won't stop him from drinking his favorite Heineken or Goldberg.

18 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by EricSmallz(m): 9:32am
Cow Pee... who drinks that poo?

1 Like

Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by itspzpics(m): 9:50am
Gbam






2 Likes

Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by GuntersChain(m): 10:35am
artist without controversy.

8 Likes

Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by gistblogger: 11:02am
grin

SEE MORE PHOTOS>>> https://www.gistmore.com/phyno-becomes-life-beer-brand-ambassador-photos

Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by handsomeclouds(m): 11:55am
Grandpas' favourite brand wink

1 Like

Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by CaptainG00D: 11:55am
Eze nnunnu

3 Likes

Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by Nbote(m): 11:56am
Is he no longer under Guiness Stout?? Abi his contract with dem has ended..

Ivimilly:


Mugu stout is different from beer

Some of U are quick to talk before thinking.. These brands are competing in d same market and can't have d same ambassadors. It's jus like MTN signing artistes as ambassadors, those ambassadors can't sign with other networks. Mayb U have no idea how sponsorship deals work.
DATAKINGG:
grin

Even if na thief U thief d data.. I Pity for who will fall for ur scam
Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by GreatOlu1: 11:57am
E sure for you bro... Though I don't understand most of his songs smiley but I love him like that.
Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by Ivimilly: 11:57am
B
Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by elopee3000(m): 11:57am
Life beer is from east before NBC bought the name life since 80s there is allways life beer in the east
Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by Ivimilly: 11:58am
Nbote:
Is he no longer under Guineas Stout??

Mugu stout is different from beer
Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by dreamwords: 11:58am
I want to drink beer
Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by package7(m): 12:01pm
Phyno pino... I know sey you dey use oddeshi. Anyway congrats.
Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by MichaelSokoto(m): 12:03pm
beer wey d thirst nor get direction? no front, no back! undecided

1 Like

Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by Zonacom(m): 12:03pm
Ivimilly:

Mugu stout is different from beer
So stout is not beer abi? We have two classes of beers. Stout and Lager
Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by Fianze93(m): 12:04pm
Ezege
Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by dynicks(m): 12:05pm
EricSmallz:
Cow Pee... who drinks that poo?
and u think he got himself involved just for the brand?.....use your head bro..

1 Like

Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by Fianze93(m): 12:05pm
Zonacom:

So stout is not beer abi? We have two classes of beers. Stout and Lager

My brother... Stout is not Beer, in our Nigerian market. Loll

But is a type of Beer in the Dictionary grin
Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by alphaconde(m): 12:06pm
larger beer in glass cups makes me cum
Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by EricSmallz(m): 12:08pm
dynicks:
and u think he got himself involved just for the brand?.....use your head bro..
No o.. I will use ur head... am not concerned about Phyno.. I mean Life
Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by scholes23(m): 12:09pm
O MPA,!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by Zonacom(m): 12:09pm
Fianze93:

My brother... Stout is not Beer.
Keep wallowing in ignorance
Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by killuminati(m): 12:10pm
Fianze93:


My brother... Stout is not Beer.
Ale

It's still called beer though

1 Like

Re: Phyno Becomes Life Lager Beer Brand Ambassador - Pictures by CSNg: 12:11pm
Vianna:
That won't stop him from drinking his favorite Heineken or Goldberg.

His brand is the undisputable HERO

