Shared with Caption ...



I am very happy and excited to be a @lifelager_ng ambassador .. Live LIFE. More LIFE #phynoislife



Shared with Caption ...

Congrats

That won't stop him from drinking his favorite Heineken or Goldberg. 18 Likes 2 Shares

Cow Pee... who drinks that poo? 1 Like















artist without controversy. 8 Likes





Grandpas' favourite brand 1 Like

Eze nnunnu 3 Likes





Ivimilly:





Mugu stout is different from beer

Some of U are quick to talk before thinking.. These brands are competing in d same market and can't have d same ambassadors. It's jus like MTN signing artistes as ambassadors, those ambassadors can't sign with other networks. Mayb U have no idea how sponsorship deals work.

DATAKINGG:



Some of U are quick to talk before thinking.. These brands are competing in d same market and can't have d same ambassadors. It's jus like MTN signing artistes as ambassadors, those ambassadors can't sign with other networks. Mayb U have no idea how sponsorship deals work.

but I love him like that. E sure for you bro... Though I don't understand most of his songsbut I love him like that.

B

Life beer is from east before NBC bought the name life since 80s there is allways life beer in the east

Nbote:

Is he no longer under Guineas Stout??

Mugu stout is different from beer Mugu stout is different from beer

I want to drink beer

Phyno pino... I know sey you dey use oddeshi. Anyway congrats.

beer wey d thirst nor get direction? no front, no back! 1 Like

Ivimilly:



Mugu stout is different from beer So stout is not beer abi? We have two classes of beers. Stout and Lager So stout is not beer abi? We have two classes of beers. Stout and Lager

Ezege

EricSmallz:

and u think he got himself involved just for the brand?.....use your head bro..

Zonacom:



So stout is not beer abi? We have two classes of beers. Stout and Lager

My brother... Stout is not Beer, in our Nigerian market. Loll



My brother... Stout is not Beer, in our Nigerian market. Loll

But is a type of Beer in the Dictionary

larger beer in glass cups makes me cum

dynicks:

No o.. I will use ur head... am not concerned about Phyno.. I mean Life

O MPA,!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Fianze93:



Keep wallowing in ignorance

Fianze93:





My brother... Stout is not Beer. Ale



It's still called beer though AleIt's still called beer though 1 Like