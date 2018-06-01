₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buntricia Bastian: If I Die, My Husband Will Bring My Ashes Back To Nigeria by Rachelsblog(f): 10:19am
A Popular Makeup artist Bruntricia Bastan is dying, And she has sent out her last words, to her loved ones, The Abroad based Nigerian revealed that her heart is only working at 30%, That she has no hope for making it.. So Nigerians should prepare as her Husband will bring home her ashes..
''It is with deep sorrow and much regret that I must say goodbye to all. My lungs are gone and my heart is only working at 30%. I for the first time have ran out of words to say other than I love you and I already miss you. IF I could put all the love that I feel right this minute from the people that I have already said my goodbyes to I would live to be 150 years. Nigeria my husband is bringing my ashes home so welcome him. It has been my honor and I am truly humbled to have touched so many of yours lives. To be honest me calling you to say goodbye to you is quite selfish on my part this way I leave you better than I came full of your love. I love ❤️ you more than you will ever know. Talk Soon Buntricia
|Re: Buntricia Bastian: If I Die, My Husband Will Bring My Ashes Back To Nigeria by majamajic(m): 10:35am
so sad,. madam miracle can still happen.
our heart is with u in our prayers.
|Re: Buntricia Bastian: If I Die, My Husband Will Bring My Ashes Back To Nigeria by SoapQueen(f): 10:36am
Oh My God!
Buntricia!
I am almost crying. I remember when I wanted to enrol at a make up school years back, I contacted her because she was having a wonderful package(but the price wey she charge no be small). So full of life!
I am beyond devastated.
|Re: Buntricia Bastian: If I Die, My Husband Will Bring My Ashes Back To Nigeria by Heartmender1: 10:52am
|Re: Buntricia Bastian: If I Die, My Husband Will Bring My Ashes Back To Nigeria by TheGuyNextDoor: 10:55am
Touching!
|Re: Buntricia Bastian: If I Die, My Husband Will Bring My Ashes Back To Nigeria by anthony533(m): 11:15am
What happens to the good medical facilities over there?
Well if you think this is beyond the good specialized doctors you better run to Jesus bcus he is fast healer
|Re: Buntricia Bastian: If I Die, My Husband Will Bring My Ashes Back To Nigeria by vizkiz: 12:28pm
anthony533:
People don't believe in prayers anymore. They rather run to the internet to receive sentiments from Friends/fans that can't help their situations rather than type comforting words.
|Re: Buntricia Bastian: If I Die, My Husband Will Bring My Ashes Back To Nigeria by queensera(f): 12:29pm
|Re: Buntricia Bastian: If I Die, My Husband Will Bring My Ashes Back To Nigeria by abdul6211: 12:29pm
|Re: Buntricia Bastian: If I Die, My Husband Will Bring My Ashes Back To Nigeria by bidemz(m): 12:30pm
..ashes not body?but she's not Indian na
|Re: Buntricia Bastian: If I Die, My Husband Will Bring My Ashes Back To Nigeria by GreenMavro: 12:30pm
Don't give up...just as PMB too no gv up after series of failures
|Re: Buntricia Bastian: If I Die, My Husband Will Bring My Ashes Back To Nigeria by christaddicted: 12:31pm
Jesus can turn things around
|Re: Buntricia Bastian: If I Die, My Husband Will Bring My Ashes Back To Nigeria by Benekruku(m): 12:31pm
anthony533:
Lie
Who has Jesus healed?
|Re: Buntricia Bastian: If I Die, My Husband Will Bring My Ashes Back To Nigeria by KrystosCJ(m): 12:31pm
This is heartbreaking. Who's the hubby?
|Re: Buntricia Bastian: If I Die, My Husband Will Bring My Ashes Back To Nigeria by TheAngry1: 12:31pm
It is well! I am glad you had time to pen your goodbyes to friends, family and the nation; very few humans ever have that opportunity. Enjoy what is left of your amazing life. Regret nothing! Forgive all! Smile! Laugh! Make peace with your creator! Kisses from me.
|Re: Buntricia Bastian: If I Die, My Husband Will Bring My Ashes Back To Nigeria by yettymuse(f): 12:32pm
This is so sad
|Re: Buntricia Bastian: If I Die, My Husband Will Bring My Ashes Back To Nigeria by Princeofnigeria(m): 12:32pm
Madam go to pastor Chris healing school.
You'll be healed.
Ignorance is not good, there is only one God that heal his name is Jesus Christ
|Re: Buntricia Bastian: If I Die, My Husband Will Bring My Ashes Back To Nigeria by Greenbirth: 12:32pm
So Truamatise to know that you are dying the next day. Even the most delicious food can be so bitter to you. Goodbye dear.
|Re: Buntricia Bastian: If I Die, My Husband Will Bring My Ashes Back To Nigeria by BigSarah(f): 12:32pm
SoapQueen:
OK who ask
|Re: Buntricia Bastian: If I Die, My Husband Will Bring My Ashes Back To Nigeria by Sirpaul(m): 12:32pm
There's nothing My God cannot do!...
Even when the doctors say no it's over He's the Great Physician
|Re: Buntricia Bastian: If I Die, My Husband Will Bring My Ashes Back To Nigeria by darlenese(f): 12:33pm
eyaaa
|Re: Buntricia Bastian: If I Die, My Husband Will Bring My Ashes Back To Nigeria by Mayjaylee: 12:33pm
oh my God! that curve tho
|Re: Buntricia Bastian: If I Die, My Husband Will Bring My Ashes Back To Nigeria by sunnyside16(m): 12:33pm
If eventually it happens, rest well. But i believe God can do something about your situation still.
|Re: Buntricia Bastian: If I Die, My Husband Will Bring My Ashes Back To Nigeria by darlenese(f): 12:34pm
BigSarah:
hahahahaha
u wicket
|Re: Buntricia Bastian: If I Die, My Husband Will Bring My Ashes Back To Nigeria by josephace2020: 12:34pm
What a shame. It's great you lived a fruitful life and touched many.
|Re: Buntricia Bastian: If I Die, My Husband Will Bring My Ashes Back To Nigeria by SIRKAY98(m): 12:35pm
Pls ma ruch down to TB JOSHUA or wnter thorugh Emmanuel TV and land on his Alter
|Re: Buntricia Bastian: If I Die, My Husband Will Bring My Ashes Back To Nigeria by Vivuch: 12:36pm
It's so heartbreaking when you see death coming, but the good thing is that you've got a chance to make peace with people and bid them goodbye. God please make the impossible possible for her. Heal her.
