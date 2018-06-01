Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Buntricia Bastian: If I Die, My Husband Will Bring My Ashes Back To Nigeria (11214 Views)

''It is with deep sorrow and much regret that I must say goodbye to all. My lungs are gone and my heart is only working at 30%. I for the first time have ran out of words to say other than I love you and I already miss you. IF I could put all the love that I feel right this minute from the people that I have already said my goodbyes to I would live to be 150 years. Nigeria my husband is bringing my ashes home so welcome him. It has been my honor and I am truly humbled to have touched so many of yours lives. To be honest me calling you to say goodbye to you is quite selfish on my part this way I leave you better than I came full of your love. I love ❤️ you more than you will ever know. Talk Soon Buntricia







Gossip From EBiwali--

A Popular Makeup artist Bruntricia Bastan is dying, And she has sent out her last words, to her loved ones, The Abroad based Nigerian revealed that her heart is only working at 30%, That she has no hope for making it.. So Nigerians should prepare as her Husband will bring home her ashes..

so sad,. madam miracle can still happen.



our heart is with u in our prayers. 18 Likes 1 Share

Oh My God!



Buntricia!



I am almost crying. I remember when I wanted to enrol at a make up school years back, I contacted her because she was having a wonderful package(but the price wey she charge no be small). So full of life!



I am beyond devastated. 8 Likes

Touching!

What happens to the good medical facilities over there?



Well if you think this is beyond the good specialized doctors you better run to Jesus bcus he is fast healer 13 Likes 1 Share

People don't believe in prayers anymore. They rather run to the internet to receive sentiments from Friends/fans that can't help their situations rather than type comforting words. 8 Likes 1 Share

..ashes not body?but she's not Indian na ..ashes not body?but she's not Indian na

Don't give up...just as PMB too no gv up after series of failures

Jesus can turn things around 5 Likes 1 Share

Lie





Who has Jesus healed? LieWho has Jesus healed? 1 Like

This is heartbreaking. Who's the hubby?

It is well! I am glad you had time to pen your goodbyes to friends, family and the nation; very few humans ever have that opportunity. Enjoy what is left of your amazing life. Regret nothing! Forgive all! Smile! Laugh! Make peace with your creator! Kisses from me. 6 Likes

This is so sad

Madam go to pastor Chris healing school.



You'll be healed.



Ignorance is not good, there is only one God that heal his name is Jesus Christ 6 Likes

So Truamatise to know that you are dying the next day. Even the most delicious food can be so bitter to you. Goodbye dear.

There's nothing My God cannot do!...



Even when the doctors say no it's over He's the Great Physician 4 Likes

eyaaa

oh my God! that curve tho

If eventually it happens, rest well. But i believe God can do something about your situation still. 1 Like

BigSarah:



What a shame. It's great you lived a fruitful life and touched many.

Pls ma ruch down to TB JOSHUA or wnter thorugh Emmanuel TV and land on his Alter