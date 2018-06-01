₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by MsLalasticlala(f): 10:36am
Popular Nigerian Blogger, Laila Ijeoma took to her whatsapp story to share her delightful evening she had with the former Governor of Ondo state, Mimiko and she looks stunning, can somebody tell me why Laila doesn't trend like Linda?
Source:https://juliablaise.com/laila-ijeoma-nigerian-blogger-hangs-out-with-ex-governor-of-ondo-state-mimiko-in-new-photos/
|Re: Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by MsLalasticlala(f): 10:36am
Lalasticlala
|Re: Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by geraldmezi(m): 10:39am
mimiko go collect na
|Re: Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by itspzpics(m): 10:41am
Hmmm
|Re: Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by Nealson(m): 10:50am
nice one......
|Re: Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by baby124: 12:33pm
Mentor indeed. See her eyin shamuga
|Re: Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by Bennytak(m): 12:34pm
Hg
|Re: Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by IVORY2009(m): 12:34pm
|Re: Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by abdul6211: 12:34pm
|Re: Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by Charly68: 12:34pm
Iroko is aging fast,rest very well Baba..you tried for Ondo people .
|Re: Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by Sirpaul(m): 12:34pm
hmmmmmmmmm... hope its not what am thinking
|Re: Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by YINKS89(m): 12:34pm
Hmmm.... Mimiko
|Re: Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by gratiaeo(m): 12:35pm
Small girl wey no hear em mama advice na em toto go suffer am
|Re: Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by RenzoFunds(m): 12:35pm
Chop clean mouth and tell you bye bye.
Dbanj was right.
|Re: Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by Benekruku(m): 12:35pm
Mentor from the Fronts or Behind.
Very soon now, we will hear that you have bought a property in Plantain Island
|Re: Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by cutefergiee(m): 12:35pm
ok
|Re: Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by GreenMavro: 12:35pm
Next we would hear say she don buy new car...and say na her blogging give her millions wey she use buy car
|Re: Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by Engineeriyke(m): 12:36pm
We know the cheapest airline. Let's book for you.
|Re: Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by naijacentric(m): 12:38pm
Hmmm...za oza room fins!
|Re: Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by Engineeriyke(m): 12:43pm
Don't be an uncle Thomas. Let's book ur flight for you.We have the cheapest fare within Lagos.
|Re: Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by yeyerolling: 12:43pm
This gal wey start blogging as lailaiikeji to deceive pple lol
|Re: Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by Tobyarab(m): 12:47pm
What's stunning about this? If she doesn't trend like Linda, how does it matter? She is still making her money nonetheless. everybody must not be as popular as Linda, that doesn't make they are not connected or loaded too.
|Re: Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by ELgordo(m): 12:47pm
Yaaa
|Re: Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by BigSarah(f): 12:47pm
Political kpanshing
Me sef I want to be a blogger
|Re: Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by nwakibie3(m): 12:49pm
Just say u spent ur day with a common wealth thief
|Re: Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by Newpride(m): 12:53pm
Political kpanshing
Me sef I want to be a blogger
Eskiss ma, I’m available for the kpanshing....
|Re: Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by eniorisha(m): 12:56pm
BigSarah:
The person I see in yah profile no big. So why "Big Sarah" See bone everywhere like my skeletal borri.
U looking sweet anyway!
|Re: Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by IamFreedom: 12:56pm
Charly68:
Bro him no try o comparing with Dr Kokumo Olusegun Agagu ?
|Re: Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by eniorisha(m): 12:58pm
Ms Ijeoma, former Lalaikeji! Hmmmm "...philanthropist" d message is very clear
|Re: Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by made4naija(f): 12:59pm
MsLalasticlala:
Davido Present At The Scene Of Armed Robbery Attack At A Bank In Atlanta (Photos/Video)
https://www.made4naija.com/2018/06/davido-present-at-the-scene-of-armed-robbery-attack-at-a-bank-in-atlanta-photos-video/
|Re: Laila Ijeoma Hangs Out With Mimiko, Ex Governor Of Ondo by Johnnyessence(m): 12:59pm
well I don't think she will expose herself to sexual immorality. Laila is married with kids. she just want to chop politician money small. well-done our gossip Laila. oil money no be small thing.
