Source: Popular Nigerian Blogger, Laila Ijeoma took to her whatsapp story to share her delightful evening she had with the former Governor of Ondo state, Mimiko and she looks stunning, can somebody tell me why Laila doesn't trend like Linda?Source: https://juliablaise.com/laila-ijeoma-nigerian-blogger-hangs-out-with-ex-governor-of-ondo-state-mimiko-in-new-photos/ 1 Like

Lalasticlala

mimiko go collect na

Hmmm

nice one...... nice one......

Mentor indeed. See her eyin shamuga 2 Likes

Hg

Iroko is aging fast,rest very well Baba..you tried for Ondo people . 1 Like

hmmmmmmmmm... hope its not what am thinking

Hmmm.... Mimiko

Small girl wey no hear em mama advice na em toto go suffer am 1 Like

Chop clean mouth and tell you bye bye.



Dbanj was right. 1 Like

Mentor from the Fronts or Behind.



Very soon now, we will hear that you have bought a property in Plantain Island 1 Like

ok





Next we would hear say she don buy new car...and say na her blogging give her millions wey she use buy car

Hmmm...za oza room fins!

This gal wey start blogging as lailaiikeji to deceive pple lol 1 Like

What's stunning about this? If she doesn't trend like Linda, how does it matter? She is still making her money nonetheless. everybody must not be as popular as Linda, that doesn't make they are not connected or loaded too.

Yaaa





Just say u spent ur day with a common wealth thief





BigSarah:

The person I see in yah profile no big. So why "Big Sarah" See bone everywhere like my skeletal borri.



U looking sweet anyway! The person I see in yah profile no big. So why "Big Sarah" See bone everywhere like my skeletal borri.U looking sweet anyway!

Charly68:

Iroko is aging fast,rest very well Baba..you tried for Ondo people .

Bro him no try o comparing with Dr Kokumo Olusegun Agagu ? Bro him no try ocomparing with Dr Kokumo Olusegun Agagu ?

Ms Ijeoma, former Lalaikeji! Hmmmm "...philanthropist" d message is very clear

MsLalasticlala:

Popular Nigerian Blogger, Laila Ijeoma took to her whatsapp story to share her delightful evening she had with the former Governor of Ondo state, Mimiko and she looks stunning, can somebody tell me why Laila doesn't trend like Linda?



Source:https://juliablaise.com/laila-ijeoma-nigerian-blogger-hangs-out-with-ex-governor-of-ondo-state-mimiko-in-new-photos/







