other parts of the State, the operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have announced a new mode of operation for riders.

The resolution on the regulations guiding the operations of the Okada riders was reached following the conclusion of a meeting involving the Police and the respective Okada unions in the state.

Eyes Of Lagos gathered that, Announcing the resolution, the Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, SP Chike Oti said that the regulations would take effect from Friday, June 15, 2018.

According to him, from June 15, “Any motorcycle without licence plate number will be impounded; “All commercial motorcycle operators are restricted from plying the highways and the bridges;

“Every commercial motorcycle operator must register with any of the approved unions for the purpose of accountability and easy identification.”

Furthermore, Oti stated that: “Every commercial motorcycle operator must wear an apron which must indicate the union he belongs and bear boldly, his identification number.

“A joint taskforce, comprising the police, the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and members of the motorcycle unions to oversee the implementation of the resolution reached and the enforcement of the Lagos State traffic laws.”

Okay no problem

Poloce ke..

Mods o 5 Likes

Okada...one of the deadly jobs which are traceable to when our economy was crucified by those with limitless greed. Instead of us to work towards eradicating such leprosy in our society, we have built an empire around it. Okada unions are busy producing rich union chairmen...they are tools in the hands of politicians...and another channel for our police officers to make daily money. Even the government now see it as another source of internal revenue. Okada...one of the deadly jobs which are traceable to when our economy was crucified by those with limitless greed. Instead of us to work towards eradicating such leprosy in our society, we have built an empire around it. Okada unions are busy producing rich union chairmen...they are tools in the hands of politicians...and another channel for our police officers to make daily money. Even the government now see it as another source of internal revenue. 1 Like

POLOCE 1 Like

I remember dat year they made helmet compulsory. Few years later zero enforcemenrt and compliance Helmet nkoI remember dat year they made helmet compulsory. Few years later zero enforcemenrt and compliance

Good one....better late than never

Apron for commercial motorcycle riders?



Why not use a biometric system to capture them through their unions, just like a social security number?



21st century yet NPF is thinking like neanderthals.. 1 Like

Another avenue to make money into their pockets.



All is a joke



Lazy mod Poloce koLazy mod 2 Likes

Is that a new word? Na police I know o.



Mod correctez la splelleen. Which one come be poloce again?Is that a new word? NaI know o.Mod correctez la splelleen.

Quarterly ritual...

People just don't realize all this political gimmick... Did the riders union ask when the next ban would be ?

Mod is high on a monday morning ..

Na joke oo

This cannot work between Mile 2 to coconut

KrystosCJ:

Apron for commercial motorcycle riders?



Why not use a biometric system to capture them through their unions, just like a social security number?



21st century yet NPF is thinking like neanderthals.. sense will not kee u! sense will not kee u!

grayht:

sense will not kee u!

Neither you as well. Neither you as well.

Welcoming development. Thank God dey did not ask for it to be banned. Kudos Okada Riders Association.

Poloce abi....is the mod on transmission? Or is nairaland in confusion

"poloce"

Poloce?

I believe there's a vacancy available for Mods on NL... 1 Like

CircleOfWilis:

Poloce abi....is the mode on transmission? Or is nairaland in confusion Bwahaha the transmission has been transmitted to Lalasticlala Bwahahathe transmission has been transmitted to Lalasticlala

Another avenue for police to make money



Anyways we never really had police in this nation. PoloceAnyways we never really had police in this nation. 1 Like

femo86:

Mod is high on a monday morning ..

Na joke oo U dey fear ban... nigga stand up for what u believe U dey fear ban... nigga stand up for what u believe

Ok.



We don hear.

Another opportunity for the police and task force to oppress the masses 1 Like