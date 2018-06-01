₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by alphonsojaybaz: 11:31am
THE NEW POLICE MODE OF OPERATION FOR OKADA RIDERS
source: http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2018/06/the-new-police-mode-of-operation-for.html
other parts of the State, the operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have announced a new mode of operation for riders.
The resolution on the regulations guiding the operations of the Okada riders was reached following the conclusion of a meeting involving the Police and the respective Okada unions in the state.
Eyes Of Lagos gathered that, Announcing the resolution, the Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, SP Chike Oti said that the regulations would take effect from Friday, June 15, 2018.
According to him, from June 15, “Any motorcycle without licence plate number will be impounded; “All commercial motorcycle operators are restricted from plying the highways and the bridges;
“Every commercial motorcycle operator must register with any of the approved unions for the purpose of accountability and easy identification.”
Furthermore, Oti stated that: “Every commercial motorcycle operator must wear an apron which must indicate the union he belongs and bear boldly, his identification number.
“A joint taskforce, comprising the police, the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and members of the motorcycle unions to oversee the implementation of the resolution reached and the enforcement of the Lagos State traffic laws.”
Meanwhile, Oti noted that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, also charged members of the union to embark on massive enlightenment of their members before enforcement will begin to avoid running foul of the law.
|Re: The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by stephenwa(m): 11:37am
Okay no problem
|Re: The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by nanauju(f): 11:38am
Poloce ke..
Mods o
5 Likes
|Re: The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by livestreamlink1: 11:38am
naija police is worst than cancer
btw on my way to libya by road
wish me well
|Re: The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by oyetunder(m): 11:38am
Okada...one of the deadly jobs which are traceable to when our economy was crucified by those with limitless greed. Instead of us to work towards eradicating such leprosy in our society, we have built an empire around it. Okada unions are busy producing rich union chairmen...they are tools in the hands of politicians...and another channel for our police officers to make daily money. Even the government now see it as another source of internal revenue.
1 Like
|Re: The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by samuel19222(m): 11:38am
POLOCE
1 Like
|Re: The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by yeyerolling: 11:40am
Helmet nko I remember dat year they made helmet compulsory. Few years later zero enforcemenrt and compliance
|Re: The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by Cmoyor: 11:40am
Good one....better late than never
|Re: The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by yeyerolling: 11:40am
livestreamlink1:if he sure y not stake ur papa house on it and dey chop alone na
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by KrystosCJ(m): 11:42am
Apron for commercial motorcycle riders?
Why not use a biometric system to capture them through their unions, just like a social security number?
21st century yet NPF is thinking like neanderthals..
1 Like
|Re: The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by okomile(f): 11:42am
Another avenue to make money into their pockets.
All is a joke
|Re: The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by glamourroudy(m): 11:42am
Poloce ko
Lazy mod
2 Likes
|Re: The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by igbodefender: 11:42am
Which one come be poloce again? Is that a new word? Na police I know o.
Mod correctez la splelleen.
|Re: The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by Esseite: 11:43am
Quarterly ritual...
|Re: The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by alukstea(m): 11:44am
People just don't realize all this political gimmick... Did the riders union ask when the next ban would be ?
|Re: The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by femo86(m): 11:46am
Mod is high on a monday morning ..
Na joke oo
|Re: The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by YoungRichRuler(m): 11:46am
This cannot work between Mile 2 to coconut
|Re: The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by grayht(m): 11:47am
KrystosCJ:sense will not kee u!
|Re: The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by KrystosCJ(m): 11:48am
grayht:
Neither you as well.
|Re: The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by cousjwhite(m): 11:49am
Welcoming development. Thank God dey did not ask for it to be banned. Kudos Okada Riders Association.
|Re: The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by CircleOfWilis: 11:49am
Poloce abi....is the mod on transmission? Or is nairaland in confusion
|Re: The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by spartan117(m): 11:51am
"poloce"
|Re: The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by drizzit(m): 11:51am
Poloce?
I believe there's a vacancy available for Mods on NL...
1 Like
|Re: The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by spartan117(m): 11:52am
CircleOfWilis:Bwahaha the transmission has been transmitted to Lalasticlala
|Re: The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by Baawaa(m): 11:55am
Another avenue for police to make money
|Re: The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by Gangster1ms: 11:58am
Poloce
Anyways we never really had police in this nation.
1 Like
|Re: The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by Gangster1ms: 12:00pm
femo86:U dey fear ban... nigga stand up for what u believe
|Re: The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by wetindey11: 12:17pm
Ok.
We don hear.
|Re: The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by BigSarah(f): 12:28pm
Another opportunity for the police and task force to oppress the masses
1 Like
|Re: The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by madgoat(m): 12:30pm
They should not ride on bridges and the highway. Lagos that before u go like 2km, there will be a bridge kuku say they should not ride at all.
|Re: The New Police Mode Of Operation For Okada Riders by calberian: 12:34pm
