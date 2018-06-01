Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy (3928 Views)

The psychic asked him how many children he has and Basketmouth said he has three kids, but two with his wife. The psychic further asked how many male kids he has and he said 1. But she told him she was connecting to two boys. She asked if his wife had a miscarriage and Basketmouth’s throat tightened with emotion and he went silent. At this point, it becomes obvious that the psychic was right about a miscarriage.



“I just need you to know, that was a boy,” she tells an emotional Basketmouth.



She proceeds to ask Basketmouth if he experiences pain in his shoulder or neck and he admitted to having shoulder pains. The psychic then told him that …



“The son’s never left your side. Do you sometimes get shoulder pain or neck pain?” she asks and when Basketmouth replies in the affirmative, she says, “That’s the son, but now your guardian protecting you.”



Watch the video



It could be very painful 1 Like

This guy has inadvertently opened up his life to demonic mind control,i would not be surprised if his career and even family life starts nose diving as a result of this.You don't meddle with the occult and come out unscathed . 18 Likes









SAVE A LIFE miscarriage is not something anyone prays for please to our pregnant women Baby Websites to Help Expecting Nigerian Mothers

Hardluck to them, but this isn't news worthy 2 Likes

Basketmouth is a dullhead. And to think the guy studied sociology.



Everyone knows these psychic mediums are scam. There is nothing she revealed there that is extraordinary. And I thought this dude was a man of Faith.



Only insane people would take diviners seriously. 3 Likes

All this fake phychic 2 Likes

Sorry. God u give another

If not she shud get the ferk out Can she give me 20 oddsIf not she shud get the ferk out 5 Likes

How many times? Abi na everyday. I tire ooo. May GOD comfort you and your family. 1 Like

That woman up there aint no psychic medium, but a popular south African prankstress...rubbish 1 Like

The son’s never left your side. Do you sometimes get shoulder pain or neck pain?” she asks and when Basketmouth replies in the affirmative, she says, “That’s the son, but now your guardian protecting you.” The only difference between this SA psychic and Naija prophets is the country of origin.



Matter of factly, 1 in 3 (if not more) pregnant women have miscarriages, some unknown to them. Lol,The only difference between this SA psychic and Naija prophets is the country of origin.Matter of factly, 1 in 3 (if not more) pregnant women have miscarriages, some unknown to them. 1 Like

niceprof:

This guy has inadvertently opened up his life to demonic mind control,i would not be surprised if his career and even family life starts nose diving as a result of this.You don't meddle with the occult and come out unscathed .

He has invited them in He has invited them in 1 Like

TheUbermensch:

Basketmouth is a dullhead. And to think the guy studied sociology.



Everyone knows these psychic mediums are scam. There is nothing she revealed there that is extraordinary. And I thought this dude was a man of Faith.



Only insane people would take diviners seriously.

thanks for your comment. i almost believed the poo the psychic medium scammer said thanks for your comment. i almost believed the poo thescammer said

niceprof:

This guy has inadvertently opened up his life to demonic mind control,i would not be surprised if his career and even family life starts nose diving as a result of this.You don't meddle with the occult and come out unscathed . But if a pastor, "prophet" or alfa tells you same, it's not mind control, right? Dey yarn dust anyhow. But if a pastor, "prophet" or alfa tells you same, it's not mind control, right? Dey yarn dust anyhow. 2 Likes

Hope it wasnt illuminati that swallowed his male child....... A quenshun for u Bright Okpocha: when yr wife was dating that fair guy, were they both attending that his 'satanic inspirational school' (cant call it a church).... If yes, they'v com to collect their dues...sorry!

How do this people get there private family matters into the hands of bloggers.



Damn! Its really hurting when the whole world now knows your wife`s womb is leaking.





People need to be conservative with family matters,. They should learn from other celebrities who keep low profile







It’s the small boy that is causing shoulder pains Laugh wan kill meIt’s the small boy that is causing shoulder pains

A desperate person would fall for any source of hope even if false.

Your unborn son hanging on your shoulder, now your guardian.



Sheer nonsense.

This is witchcraft!

God forbid bad thing!!