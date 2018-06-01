₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,819 members, 4,278,177 topics. Date: Monday, 04 June 2018 at 06:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy (3928 Views)
|Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by made4naija(f): 5:39pm
Comedian Basketmouth recently had a session with a South African based psychic medium to connect with his late mum, and the psychic revealed way more than the comedian bargained for, including that he could have had a second son.
The psychic asked him how many children he has and Basketmouth said he has three kids, but two with his wife. The psychic further asked how many male kids he has and he said 1. But she told him she was connecting to two boys. She asked if his wife had a miscarriage and Basketmouth’s throat tightened with emotion and he went silent. At this point, it becomes obvious that the psychic was right about a miscarriage.
“I just need you to know, that was a boy,” she tells an emotional Basketmouth.
She proceeds to ask Basketmouth if he experiences pain in his shoulder or neck and he admitted to having shoulder pains. The psychic then told him that …
“The son’s never left your side. Do you sometimes get shoulder pain or neck pain?” she asks and when Basketmouth replies in the affirmative, she says, “That’s the son, but now your guardian protecting you.”
Watch the video
source : https://www.made4naija.com/2018/06/basketmouth-gets-emotional-as-psychic-medium-reveals-the-child-his-wife-miscarried/
2 Likes
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by oshibote1: 5:56pm
Eya
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by abike12(f): 5:56pm
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by solochris(m): 5:56pm
It could be very painful
1 Like
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by niceprof: 5:56pm
This guy has inadvertently opened up his life to demonic mind control,i would not be surprised if his career and even family life starts nose diving as a result of this.You don't meddle with the occult and come out unscathed .
18 Likes
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by Opinionated: 5:56pm
miscarriage is not something anyone prays for please to our pregnant women Baby Websites to Help Expecting Nigerian Mothers
SAVE A LIFE
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by BrutusOj(m): 5:56pm
Hardluck to them, but this isn't news worthy
2 Likes
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by chukwukahenry(m): 5:56pm
eyaaaaa
accept our SINPARTY
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by TheUbermensch: 5:56pm
Basketmouth is a dullhead. And to think the guy studied sociology.
Everyone knows these psychic mediums are scam. There is nothing she revealed there that is extraordinary. And I thought this dude was a man of Faith.
Only insane people would take diviners seriously.
3 Likes
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by adisabarber(m): 5:56pm
Na wa
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by henrydan(m): 5:57pm
Hmm
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by Speakdatruth: 5:57pm
sorry man
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by Hollman(m): 5:57pm
Sorry ooo
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by grayht(m): 5:57pm
All this fake phychic
2 Likes
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by Sundayfhd1: 5:57pm
Sorry. God u give another
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by ednut1(m): 5:57pm
Can she give me 20 odds If not she shud get the ferk out
5 Likes
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by package7(m): 5:57pm
How many times? Abi na everyday. I tire ooo. May GOD comfort you and your family.
1 Like
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by Ellabae(f): 5:59pm
Wow so emotional
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by gaby(m): 6:00pm
Nonsense bloggers...
That woman up there aint no psychic medium, but a popular south African prankstress...rubbish
1 Like
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by EsotericMonk: 6:00pm
Lol,
The son’s never left your side. Do you sometimes get shoulder pain or neck pain?” she asks and when Basketmouth replies in the affirmative, she says, “That’s the son, but now your guardian protecting you.”The only difference between this SA psychic and Naija prophets is the country of origin.
Matter of factly, 1 in 3 (if not more) pregnant women have miscarriages, some unknown to them.
1 Like
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by SalamRushdie: 6:02pm
niceprof:
He has invited them in
1 Like
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by DaBillionnaire: 6:03pm
TheUbermensch:
thanks for your comment. i almost believed the poo the
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by Egein(m): 6:04pm
niceprof:But if a pastor, "prophet" or alfa tells you same, it's not mind control, right? Dey yarn dust anyhow.
2 Likes
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:12pm
So Bad!!
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by ikorodureporta: 6:13pm
Hope it wasnt illuminati that swallowed his male child....... A quenshun for u Bright Okpocha: when yr wife was dating that fair guy, were they both attending that his 'satanic inspirational school' (cant call it a church).... If yes, they'v com to collect their dues...sorry!
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by Benekruku(m): 6:16pm
How do this people get there private family matters into the hands of bloggers.
Damn! Its really hurting when the whole world now knows your wife`s womb is leaking.
People need to be conservative with family matters,. They should learn from other celebrities who keep low profile
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by iamJ(m): 6:16pm
Laugh wan kill me
It’s the small boy that is causing shoulder pains
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by PearlStreet(m): 6:23pm
A desperate person would fall for any source of hope even if false.
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by laraemi(f): 6:24pm
Sorry
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by Masterclass32: 6:30pm
Your unborn son hanging on your shoulder, now your guardian.
Sheer nonsense.
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by Viergeachar: 6:33pm
This is witchcraft!
God forbid bad thing!!
|Re: Psychic Medium: Basketmouth's Wife Had A Miscarriage, It Would Have Been A Boy by YenYo: 6:35pm
Saw this guy in church yesterday @the Elevation church lekki and he looks like someone who is being controlled by some unseen forces.They way he even barked at a guy who wanted a selfie with him was so embarrassing.
(0) (Reply)
Sex Tape Babe Kim Kardashian Dating Football Star / Who Are The Funniest Actors In America? / Monalisa Chinda Falls In Love Again
Viewing this topic: Ishilove, joinnow, mommaJ(f), nwakaibeya1, duch12(m), folake4u(f), cherry007(f), peregold(f), readyornot, Wellets50(m), henergygirl, 5sims(m), yinkes(f), quirus, Nathpray, boluwatife22, annie74(f), 10cubes, david52, buccee, emmancipated(m), shaklisco, BekeeBuAgbara, mrmajor5, aworldcitizen, elyna, phunsticks(m), mrsayeni(f), faradexs09(m), majom, leavegoodbehind(m), dania30(f), Amakachris95, Joislim(f), Gabrielwilliams(m) and 58 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13