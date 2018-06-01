₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by LasgidiOnline: 6:15pm
The Super Eagles team for the 2018 FIFA World Cup have been allocated jersey numbers.
According to Completesportsnigeria.com number allocation was announced in a video clip published on the Super Eagles’ verified Twitter handle on Monday.
Skipper of the team Mikel Obi retains his number 10, Odion Ighalo kept his number nine jersey, Victor Moses was handed number 11 and Ahmed Musa number seven. Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong got number six and five respectively.
See the numbers below;
Super Eagles squad numbers:
23 – Francis Uzoho
16 – Daniel Akpeyi
1 – Ikechukwu Ezenwa
5 – William Troost-Ekong
6 – Leon Balogun
12 – Shehu Abdullahi
2 – Bryan Idowu
21 – Tyronne Ebuehi
20 – Chidozie Awaziem
22 – Kenneth Omeruo
3 – Elderson Echiejile
17 – Ogenyi Onazi
4 – Wilfred Ndidi
19 – John Ogu
15 – Joel Obi
10 – John Mikel Obi
8 – Oghenekaro Etebo
18 – Alex Iwobi
14 – Kelechi Iheanacho
9 – Odion Ighalo
13 – Simeon Nwankwo
7 – Ahmed Musa
11 – Victor Moses
lalasticlala
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by LasgidiOnline: 6:15pm
good
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by madridguy(m): 6:15pm
Noted.
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by Depot(m): 6:27pm
Good
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by inoki247: 6:27pm
am just happy dat afta each match az ended we will exchange Jersey.... dey should just bring home d jersey dey exchange with each Captain mak we Laminate am nd put for awa Achievement Gallery.... or make Buhari add am for him 4years achievement
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by handsomeclouds(m): 6:27pm
Igbo Amaka
I can't see them complaining of marginalization
Modified:
And because the coach is a foreigner doesn't mean he can't be influenced?
It's not like foreigners aren't guilty of corruption either
His appointment as a coach didnt come from heaven. There must be an element of political influence and he's answerable to those people!
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:27pm
I believe we will perform well in the group stage
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by dyze: 6:27pm
Make una sha do normal. Don tire for this jersey matter
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by jeeqaa7(m): 6:27pm
Eppless numbers
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by Krizbaby: 6:27pm
Am jus tired of dis ...super eagles jersey dis...jersey dat...Abeg make d world cup start...make dey lose come back home...at least I go rest..!!
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by CaptainG00D: 6:28pm
handsomeclouds:
U must be very phoolish.
Do they have choice?..
No marginalization becoz the coach is foreign.
So he picked d best.
By the way every region is fully involved
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by IntroVAT: 6:28pm
If Ighalo is our 9, then no hope
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by OBTMOS(m): 6:28pm
Y
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by BininKingdom: 6:28pm
GOODLUCK
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by Fogman(m): 6:28pm
Good luck to us
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by hubstyga(m): 6:28pm
Kenneth is the real 10. Mikel should take that 22 or even 44
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by pennytration(m): 6:29pm
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by BUHARIPLZDIE: 6:29pm
Biafran filled squad
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by g0al9ja: 6:29pm
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by chukwukahenry(m): 6:30pm
OK.
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by Respect55(m): 6:30pm
Dnt they have number 99
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by soldadoe(m): 6:30pm
I hope ahmed musa retains num 7 and iwobi gets 11 while moses and iheanacho gets number 8 and 9 respectively
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by Rockyrascal(m): 6:30pm
Onazi should be numberless, maybe number 0
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by Benekruku(m): 6:31pm
Still gave Onazi "17"
That number not held by weaklings
He could have been given 33 or 69
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by Koolking(m): 6:33pm
10 - John Mike Obi
11 - Victor Moses
The two lads above don't fit into that squad. Perhaps Moses might fit in if he changes position - let say attacking midfield.
He has not shown enough creative power in that position both in Chelsea and Super Eagles team in the season. He was the major weak link in chelsea forwards.
Mikel is lost already. He was not even fit to be called in. A new blood would have fared better. No sentiment.
I don't know why coaches keep managing him to the detriment of the squad. If you doubt me check is individual achievements and compared to contemporaries he started with
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by obaival(m): 6:33pm
Only Igbos
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by handsomeclouds(m): 6:33pm
CaptainG00D:No one us a phoolish as you are!
So because he's a foreigner he can't be influenced?
Like foreigners aren't guilty of corruption
His appointment as a coach came from heaven without any political influence.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by truenaijaworld: 6:33pm
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by Damfostopper(m): 6:33pm
my problem is how they are going to defeat Iceland Atleast just win a match...... wining those Sigurdason.... and son son people..... those Vikings are very sharp and united
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by muhammed50(m): 6:35pm
So Ahmed Musa is Nigeria's Ronaldo
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers by hollandis(f): 6:35pm
Good to know Ezenwa is 1
