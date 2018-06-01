Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / World Cup: Super Eagles Players Get Jersey Numbers (4989 Views)

According to Completesportsnigeria.com number allocation was announced in a video clip published on the Super Eagles’ verified Twitter handle on Monday.



Skipper of the team Mikel Obi retains his number 10, Odion Ighalo kept his number nine jersey, Victor Moses was handed number 11 and Ahmed Musa number seven. Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong got number six and five respectively.



See the numbers below;



Super Eagles squad numbers:



23 – Francis Uzoho



16 – Daniel Akpeyi



1 – Ikechukwu Ezenwa



5 – William Troost-Ekong



6 – Leon Balogun



12 – Shehu Abdullahi



2 – Bryan Idowu



21 – Tyronne Ebuehi



20 – Chidozie Awaziem



22 – Kenneth Omeruo



3 – Elderson Echiejile



17 – Ogenyi Onazi



4 – Wilfred Ndidi



19 – John Ogu



15 – Joel Obi



10 – John Mikel Obi



8 – Oghenekaro Etebo



18 – Alex Iwobi



14 – Kelechi Iheanacho



9 – Odion Ighalo



13 – Simeon Nwankwo



7 – Ahmed Musa



11 – Victor Moses



http://www.worldcupupdates.info/2018/06/world-cup-super-eagles-players-get.html



good

Noted.

Good

am just happy dat afta each match az ended we will exchange Jersey.... dey should just bring home d jersey dey exchange with each Captain mak we Laminate am nd put for awa Achievement Gallery.... or make Buhari add am for him 4years achievement 4 Likes

Igbo Amaka



I can't see them complaining of marginalization



Modified:

And because the coach is a foreigner doesn't mean he can't be influenced?



It's not like foreigners aren't guilty of corruption either



His appointment as a coach didnt come from heaven. There must be an element of political influence and he's answerable to those people!





4 Likes 2 Shares

I believe we will perform well in the group stage

Make una sha do normal. Don tire for this jersey matter 1 Like

Eppless numbers

Am jus tired of dis ...super eagles jersey dis...jersey dat...Abeg make d world cup start...make dey lose come back home...at least I go rest..!! 2 Likes

handsomeclouds:

Igbo Amaka



I can't see them complaining of marginalization

U must be very phoolish.

Do they have choice?..

No marginalization becoz the coach is foreign.

So he picked d best.

By the way every region is fully involved

5 Likes

If Ighalo is our 9, then no hope 1 Like

Y

GOODLUCK

Good luck to us

Kenneth is the real 10. Mikel should take that 22 or even 44

Biafran filled squad





OK.

Dnt they have number 99

I hope ahmed musa retains num 7 and iwobi gets 11 while moses and iheanacho gets number 8 and 9 respectively

Onazi should be numberless, maybe number 0

Still gave Onazi "17"





That number not held by weaklings



He could have been given 33 or 69

10 - John Mike Obi





11 - Victor Moses





The two lads above don't fit into that squad. Perhaps Moses might fit in if he changes position - let say attacking midfield.



He has not shown enough creative power in that position both in Chelsea and Super Eagles team in the season. He was the major weak link in chelsea forwards.



Mikel is lost already. He was not even fit to be called in. A new blood would have fared better. No sentiment.

I don't know why coaches keep managing him to the detriment of the squad. If you doubt me check is individual achievements and compared to contemporaries he started with

Only Igbos

CaptainG00D:





U must be very phoolish.

Do they have choice?..

No marginalization becoz the coach is foreign.

So he picked d best.

By the way every region is fully involved



No one us a phoolish as you are!



So because he's a foreigner he can't be influenced?



Like foreigners aren't guilty of corruption



His appointment as a coach came from heaven without any political influence.

2 Likes 2 Shares

my problem is how they are going to defeat Iceland Atleast just win a match...... wining those Sigurdason.... and son son people..... those Vikings are very sharp and united

So Ahmed Musa is Nigeria's Ronaldo