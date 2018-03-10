₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by MrGist: 6:35pm
Big Brother Naija 2018 ex-housemate, khole showed off her bikini body as she hit a pool party yesterday .
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by MrGist: 6:35pm
Lovely
|Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by aristocrazzy: 6:37pm
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by ominilongest(m): 6:50pm
Make she stand up na...dz 1 wey she just b like snake for ground
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by MrGist: 8:29pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by Lalas247(f): 8:37pm
Omashe o
3 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 9:04pm
Not looking bad.
|Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by chrysan(f): 9:14pm
bony fish
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by TheUbermensch: 9:45pm
I remember those years when bloggers used to give us real juicy gist to keep ourselves busy.
Now it's just about showing us people in their underwear.
Everything in this country is taking a turn for the worse.
5 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by deebrain(m): 9:46pm
Write down 3 indicators arguing that a semi nude photo shoot points to beauty and brains?
Get ready.
The poster after me will say something stupid.
|Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:46pm
This mumu likes pictures so much.
I hope she doesn't go snapping and forget to take her antiretroviral drugs?
11 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by Bossontop(m): 9:46pm
I was almost asking who brought a bonger fish here but thank God i didn't ask again
|Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by donblade85555(m): 9:46pm
she looks good by the way
|Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by JamaicanLove(f): 9:46pm
|Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:46pm
This babe is a hoe
|Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by EweduAfonja(f): 9:47pm
Mrs bones...
As ugly as oshomole...
I'm just looking at her smallish Skull , very Small Skull...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by Fuckyoumod: 9:47pm
ominilongest:guy bad mouth go kill you, if your mouth no kill you, you go live long
|Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by Speakdatruth: 9:48pm
Cool look
|Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by Andyibest: 9:50pm
I wonder why celebrites take these photo shoots. I mean what is the purpose
|Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by Ellabae(f): 9:50pm
She is pretty
|Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by 7Alexander(m): 9:51pm
ominilongest:Same thing I thought immediately I saw the pictures. Maybe its because of her legs
|Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by Chloe88(f): 9:51pm
|Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by penance(m): 9:52pm
Agama Lizard comes to mind...
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by SleakBuzzPR: 9:53pm
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by richvictor: 9:53pm
Cray fish
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by Codeman01(m): 9:58pm
chrysan:
She is actually a cartilageneous fish
|Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by AmukuFord: 10:01pm
Those kind of bonga fish can swallow cucumber of 12 inches oo
Fear them
|Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by Codeman01(m): 10:03pm
Am I the only one thinking she resembles the snake that swallows #36m at JAMB office,
1 Like
