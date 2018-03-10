₦airaland Forum

Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by MrGist: 6:35pm
Big Brother Naija 2018 ex-housemate, khole showed off her bikini body as she hit a pool party yesterday .


2 Likes

Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by MrGist: 6:35pm
Lovely






Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by aristocrazzy: 6:37pm

2 Likes

Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by ominilongest(m): 6:50pm
Make she stand up na...dz 1 wey she just b like snake for ground

32 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by MrGist: 8:29pm
Lalasticlala
Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by Lalas247(f): 8:37pm
Omashe o cry

3 Likes

Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 9:04pm
Not looking bad.
Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by chrysan(f): 9:14pm
bony fish

2 Likes

Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by TheUbermensch: 9:45pm
I remember those years when bloggers used to give us real juicy gist to keep ourselves busy.

Now it's just about showing us people in their underwear.

Everything in this country is taking a turn for the worse.

5 Likes

Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by deebrain(m): 9:46pm
Write down 3 indicators arguing that a semi nude photo shoot points to beauty and brains?




















Get ready.

The poster after me will say something stupid.
Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:46pm
shocked



This mumu likes pictures so much.

I hope she doesn't go snapping and forget to take her antiretroviral drugs?

11 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by Bossontop(m): 9:46pm
undecided
I was almost asking who brought a bonger fish here but thank God i didn't ask again

Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by donblade85555(m): 9:46pm
she looks good by the way
Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by JamaicanLove(f): 9:46pm
grin
Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:46pm
This babe is a hoe
Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by EweduAfonja(f): 9:47pm
Mrs bones...

As ugly as oshomole...

I'm just looking at her smallish Skull , very Small Skull...

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by Fuckyoumod: 9:47pm
ominilongest:
Make she stand up na...dz 1 wey she just b like snake for ground
guy bad mouth go kill you, if your mouth no kill you, you go live long grin
Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by Speakdatruth: 9:48pm
Cool look
Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by Andyibest: 9:50pm
I wonder why celebrites take these photo shoots. I mean what is the purpose
Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by Ellabae(f): 9:50pm
She is pretty
Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by 7Alexander(m): 9:51pm
ominilongest:
Make she stand up na...dz 1 wey she just b like snake for ground
Same thing I thought immediately I saw the pictures. Maybe its because of her legs
Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by Chloe88(f): 9:51pm
undecided
Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by penance(m): 9:52pm
cry Agama Lizard comes to mind...

2 Likes

Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by SleakBuzzPR: 9:53pm
grin

1 Like

Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by richvictor: 9:53pm
Cray fish

2 Likes

Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by Codeman01(m): 9:58pm
chrysan:
bony fish

She is actually a cartilageneous fish grin grin grin grin
Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by AmukuFord: 10:01pm
Those kind of bonga fish can swallow cucumber of 12 inches oo
Fear them
Re: Bbnaija's Khole Rocks Swimsuit (photos) by Codeman01(m): 10:03pm
Am I the only one thinking she resembles the snake that swallows #36m at JAMB office, cheesy cheesy cheesy

1 Like

