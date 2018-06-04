₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,884 members, 4,278,384 topics. Date: Monday, 04 June 2018 at 09:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women (8915 Views)
Saudi Arabia Grants Citizenship To A Robot, Sophia / Real-life Robocop Starts Work In Dubai Tomorrow Onward (Photo) / Sasha Obama Starts A Job At A Restaurant (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women by KingOfAmebo(m): 7:12pm
RIYADH: It is a monumental moment in the history of Saudi Arabia, and a video capturing the first time a driving license has been issued to a female in the Kingdom has gone viral.
The video shows the woman, who already has an international driving license, being given her Saudi license by General Directorate of Traffic (GDT) officials, as per regulations allowing her to drive in the Kingdom.
“Thousands ofr congratulations to the daughters of the homeland, being issued the first license in Saudi Arabia,” the tweet containing the video by @saudalzmanan read.
The GDT has now started replacing women’s Kingdom-approved foreign driving licenses with Saudi ones.
After confirming the validity of foreign licenses submitted via an online portal, and assessing applicants’ ability to drive by conducting a practical test, the first group of women received their Saudi licenses on Monday.
On May 8 it was announced by the General Department of Traffic Director General Mohammed Al-Bassami that Saudi women would be allowed to start driving in the kingdom from June 24.
“All the requirements for women in the kingdom to start driving have been established,” Al-Bassami said in a statement.
Procedures to replace and obtain licenses for everyone are expected to be announced soon.
In September 2017, a royal decree announced the end of a decades-long ban on women driving — the only one of its kind in the world.
Five Saudi universities have launched driving schools for women: Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh, King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah, Tabuk University, Taif University and Imam Muhammad ibn Saud Islamic University.
The Saudi Driving School, at Princess Nourah University, the first for women in the capital, was launched in partnership with the Emirates Driving Institute in Dubai, an established driving school in the region.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, 32, is seen as the force behind the lifting of the ban, part of a series of reforms being pushed by the Crown Prince.
His Vision 2030 reform plan for a post-oil era seeks to elevate women to nearly one-third of the workforce, up from about 22 percent now.
http://www.arabnews.com/node/1315536/saudi-arabia
|Re: Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women by KingOfAmebo(m): 7:14pm
Let's welcome Saudi Arabia to the 21th Century.
55 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women by obonujoker(m): 7:16pm
Why is English language not written on that license since English language is just a language and moreover the most widely spoken lingua in the world??
Now, to the topic ... this is a good development for the women, no more systematic cages, one day as well we would see a church or a budhist temple in Mecca and Medina too....
2 Likes
|Re: Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women by Tallesty1(m): 7:28pm
May God bless the men who made it possible for saudi women to start driving cars.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women by MightySparrow: 7:31pm
Darkness is disappearing gradually in the birthplace of mohammedianism. O Lord, please liberate northern Nigeria from darkness. Let them wake up to realities of this age.
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women by handsomeclouds(m): 7:39pm
K
|Re: Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women by madridguy(m): 8:02pm
Ok
|Re: Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women by Abjay97(m): 8:03pm
When science and technology conquers religion..
Northern Nigeria is yet to learn from this
6 Likes
|Re: Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women by Tanmusparties: 8:03pm
Very back ward country
Kindly visit www.facebook.com/kiddiesparadise.ng for all your kid's party items.
1 Like
|Re: Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women by goal9ja1o: 8:03pm
Buhari will not like dis - in za oda roum
1 Like
|Re: Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women by grayht(m): 8:04pm
I can imagine the joy on their faces
1 Like
|Re: Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women by Funnicator: 8:04pm
muslims should be ashamed of themselves.
look at what they are celebrating in this 21st century.
9 Likes
|Re: Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women by Speakdatruth: 8:04pm
Good development
|Re: Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women by fablani(m): 8:05pm
welcome to the light o yeah women of Saudi Arabia
2 Likes
|Re: Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women by Zico5(m): 8:05pm
Saudi Arabia driver's license is partly written in English and our naive and primitive brothers up North are calling western education Haram. Wisdom is the principal thing but these jihadists fail to know that.
11 Likes
|Re: Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women by dbynonetwork: 8:05pm
OK...
AWON hypocrites...
Just when BORNO state started demolishing brothels...
2 Likes
|Re: Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women by StaffofOrayan(m): 8:06pm
Hhehehe Saudi is modernizing seriously
But they keep selling wahhabism to stupid muslims abroad
Una go get sense one day for Africa
2 Likes
|Re: Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women by CaptainBUGGY: 8:06pm
KingOfAmebo:Like ur own 21st century country is half as developed as their oqn
3 Likes
|Re: Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women by elopee3000(m): 8:09pm
Saudi Arabia are trying to catch with other free world while our Muslim brothers want sharia hisba police separate bus their for women
2 Likes
|Re: Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women by Andyibest: 8:09pm
this is bad
|Re: Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women by amhot: 8:09pm
That's good news for Saudi women.
1 Like
|Re: Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women by Sarkin(m): 8:10pm
obonujoker:
USE YOUR HEAD FOR ONCE
3 Likes
|Re: Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 8:10pm
Wow nice one from the crown prince and Saudi Arabia. Women's rights are human rights.
1 Like
|Re: Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women by Emilokoiyawon: 8:10pm
How many innocent people have been brutally killed because of Wahabism? Until Saudi Arabia stops exporting this virulent ideology, nobody ANYWHERE is safe.
2 Likes
|Re: Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women by Buhari2019: 8:10pm
KingOfAmebo:
|Re: Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women by Empiree: 8:14pm
Funnicator:where is your brain?. Is this muslim thing?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women by edicied: 8:15pm
Haram!
|Re: Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women by peacechild(f): 8:15pm
pls somebody should help me with the answer.How comes I don't see the forehead of Arabia becoming black but Nigeria moslem forehead is black is it that Nigerians Moslem are more into the religion than the Saudis?
8 Likes
|Re: Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women by miqos02(m): 8:15pm
Ok, good for the women.
I sell laptop hard drives.
WhatsApp & calls (07061285365)
|Re: Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Drivers Licence To Women by martinz1: 8:15pm
Ghana's Cedi Is Now Almost Equivalent To The Dollar! / World's Best Press Photographs Of 2010 / Haiti Earthquake Feared To Have Killed Hundreds
Viewing this topic: Horizona001(m), acehood907(m), Oba4eva(m), DaveBILLION(m), gudnex22(m), segebase(m), standilo(m), Sulamyte, Qasim6(m), happney65, Satansadvocate(m), Lonelysand, okeythaone, topeolu1, MarijuanaLORD, abiola708(m), Omogbhollahorn(m), seunpas, prosnadis(m), Lawalemi(m), Muyiwa19881, odiyaka(m), 9iceboi(m), SolexxBarry(m), olasesi(m), Aladine(m), Coolcris, LionInZion, Edge1(m), Salarys(m), ronalmagic10(m), adebayo201, Green222, altidore(m), conyema12(m), nwakibie3(m), sijuwade5, INFOBIZ3, RosaBerry(f), yomcity, IndianRomeo, Swargu, wuntim, Lordcenturion2(m), mysteryman2014, hkwills(m) and 68 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 60