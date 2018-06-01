



Below is what the monarch shared via his social media page.



GENEROSITY IS ONE OF MY ADMINISTRATIVE TOOLS -OLUWO



There are kings but there is King. None of the kings can act closely to King. One of those features of distinction of God is generosity. God is a perfect maker, giver, taker, molder, master, teacher, mentor, tutor, actor, servant, safer and many other exclusive characteristics of God. No one can match the tune of God in serving humanity: HE alone is omnipresent, omnipotent who neither sleep nor doze. HE is a generous giver, not minding the piousness or otherwise of individual person. God extends his blessings: rain, sun, air, breathing etc. to all believing in God or gods. Even, the free thinkers who opine there is no God also enjoy the free gifts of God. Who then can be like God?



Also, religious inclination has no connection with neither affluence nor abject. It is part of manifestation of God`s generosity, dosing wealth that jumps piety barrier. The best servant is best leader. God is our servant and an unequalled KING.



Emulating this feature, apart from closet spending, generosity is one of the administrative tools of Oluwo. I was recently rated the 6th richest king but i told the raters that I'm not rich but wealthy. I only spend the little i have for the wellbeing of others because the wealth is given to me for the interest of others.I am of the belief that, even health, whatever God given to everyone is for certain people, not his exclusive property "



Source; A first class Yoruba traditional ruler in Osun State, the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, who is known for his luxurious and flashy lifestyle - has revealed what he told raters who named him the 6th richest king recently. According to the monarch, he told them that he's not rich but wealthy as he reveals how he spends his money to the benefit and well being of the masses.Below is what the monarch shared via his social media page.There are kings but there is King. None of the kings can act closely to King. One of those features of distinction of God is generosity. God is a perfect maker, giver, taker, molder, master, teacher, mentor, tutor, actor, servant, safer and many other exclusive characteristics of God. No one can match the tune of God in serving humanity: HE alone is omnipresent, omnipotent who neither sleep nor doze. HE is a generous giver, not minding the piousness or otherwise of individual person. God extends his blessings: rain, sun, air, breathing etc. to all believing in God or gods. Even, the free thinkers who opine there is no God also enjoy the free gifts of God. Who then can be like God?Also, religious inclination has no connection with neither affluence nor abject. It is part of manifestation of God`s generosity, dosing wealth that jumps piety barrier. The best servant is best leader. God is our servant and an unequalled KING.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/oluwo-of-iwoland-reveals-what-he-told-raters-after-being-named-6th-richest-king.html 2 Likes 1 Share