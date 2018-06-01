₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oluwo Of Iwoland, Akanbi, Named 6th Richest King, As He Reacts by CastedDude: 8:15pm
A first class Yoruba traditional ruler in Osun State, the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, who is known for his luxurious and flashy lifestyle - has revealed what he told raters who named him the 6th richest king recently. According to the monarch, he told them that he's not rich but wealthy as he reveals how he spends his money to the benefit and well being of the masses.
Below is what the monarch shared via his social media page.
GENEROSITY IS ONE OF MY ADMINISTRATIVE TOOLS -OLUWO
There are kings but there is King. None of the kings can act closely to King. One of those features of distinction of God is generosity. God is a perfect maker, giver, taker, molder, master, teacher, mentor, tutor, actor, servant, safer and many other exclusive characteristics of God. No one can match the tune of God in serving humanity: HE alone is omnipresent, omnipotent who neither sleep nor doze. HE is a generous giver, not minding the piousness or otherwise of individual person. God extends his blessings: rain, sun, air, breathing etc. to all believing in God or gods. Even, the free thinkers who opine there is no God also enjoy the free gifts of God. Who then can be like God?
Also, religious inclination has no connection with neither affluence nor abject. It is part of manifestation of God`s generosity, dosing wealth that jumps piety barrier. The best servant is best leader. God is our servant and an unequalled KING.
Emulating this feature, apart from closet spending, generosity is one of the administrative tools of Oluwo. I was recently rated the 6th richest king but i told the raters that I'm not rich but wealthy. I only spend the little i have for the wellbeing of others because the wealth is given to me for the interest of others.I am of the belief that, even health, whatever God given to everyone is for certain people, not his exclusive property "
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/oluwo-of-iwoland-reveals-what-he-told-raters-after-being-named-6th-richest-king.html
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwoland, Akanbi, Named 6th Richest King, As He Reacts by blakid(m): 8:20pm
Oba Jaiye Jaiye, i hail ooo.
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwoland, Akanbi, Named 6th Richest King, As He Reacts by Ginger23: 8:48pm
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwoland, Akanbi, Named 6th Richest King, As He Reacts by Trapnews: 8:48pm
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwoland, Akanbi, Named 6th Richest King, As He Reacts by Pebcak: 8:48pm
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwoland, Akanbi, Named 6th Richest King, As He Reacts by DonPiiko: 8:49pm
The great ewedu king
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwoland, Akanbi, Named 6th Richest King, As He Reacts by Generalkorex(m): 8:49pm
Boss king
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwoland, Akanbi, Named 6th Richest King, As He Reacts by miqos02(m): 8:49pm
Full of money
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwoland, Akanbi, Named 6th Richest King, As He Reacts by givan: 8:50pm
Fake!!!
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwoland, Akanbi, Named 6th Richest King, As He Reacts by fatymore(f): 8:50pm
OK ooo
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwoland, Akanbi, Named 6th Richest King, As He Reacts by PurplePatch(m): 8:50pm
3G traditional ruler
But 66 many ooo. If na a average classroom, na I'm be say he fail for exam. Too bad
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwoland, Akanbi, Named 6th Richest King, As He Reacts by OboOlora(f): 8:50pm
Were ni boy yi
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwoland, Akanbi, Named 6th Richest King, As He Reacts by school123: 8:50pm
Nice �
Hope he help develop his community n empower youths
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwoland, Akanbi, Named 6th Richest King, As He Reacts by MadeInTokyo: 8:50pm
Yahoo yahoo king
King wey dey do Alibaba, CEO, CFO format jobs
King wey dey cash out stolen Credit card and bitcoins
King wet dey change IP address anyhow like investor BJ
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwoland, Akanbi, Named 6th Richest King, As He Reacts by Sheuns(m): 8:50pm
You mean the emir of Iwo Emirate
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwoland, Akanbi, Named 6th Richest King, As He Reacts by Majlaw(m): 8:51pm
6th Richest king in Osun State?
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwoland, Akanbi, Named 6th Richest King, As He Reacts by edo3(m): 8:51pm
ok
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwoland, Akanbi, Named 6th Richest King, As He Reacts by Adaowerri111: 8:51pm
The car isn't befitting
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwoland, Akanbi, Named 6th Richest King, As He Reacts by Khutie: 8:51pm
•••I still insist that the term monarch should be respected. There was a reason yhu were there, yhu re far better than the President. Your resignation from that throne can only be death.
Yesterday we obeyed kings and bent our necks before emperors. But today we kneel only to truth, follow only beauty, and obey love.
Looking through Nigeria system of monarchy of recent, yhu'll agree with me that Kings are being made by artificial hallucinations.(Not all tho)
With that said, I won't relent in telling everyone that he remains my favourite.
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwoland, Akanbi, Named 6th Richest King, As He Reacts by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:52pm
King wey sabi
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwoland, Akanbi, Named 6th Richest King, As He Reacts by chuksanambra: 8:52pm
DonPiiko:
He's unlike those traditional rulers in your region who fight for souvenirs at children's birthday parties.
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwoland, Akanbi, Named 6th Richest King, As He Reacts by HardMirror(m): 8:53pm
Nonsense!
Did any one notice how they avoided naming those who rated him and is it richest in osun state? Richest in SW nigeria? Or richest in the world? Who do these fraudsters think they are fooling?
See as i dey look the foolish blogger and the 419 king
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwoland, Akanbi, Named 6th Richest King, As He Reacts by dipse398: 8:53pm
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwoland, Akanbi, Named 6th Richest King, As He Reacts by ednut1(m): 8:55pm
High time these monarchs are scrapped. Eating national cake anyhow, driving rolls royce and lambo. Mtcheew
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwoland, Akanbi, Named 6th Richest King, As He Reacts by gstuntzng: 8:56pm
Yam pounding machine . So simple
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwoland, Akanbi, Named 6th Richest King, As He Reacts by nuti(m): 8:56pm
This is nige-eria everybodi be Krimina
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwoland, Akanbi, Named 6th Richest King, As He Reacts by Antichristus: 8:57pm
YAHOO YAHOO KING
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwoland, Akanbi, Named 6th Richest King, As He Reacts by Megatrix: 8:58pm
Oba, Emir and Igwe rolled into one
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwoland, Akanbi, Named 6th Richest King, As He Reacts by Jabioro: 8:58pm
Tell us how many lwo indigenes you have took care of their sch fees,and your home breed companys...All these tax invader won't allows us to rest wt their monthly allowee from tax payers coffers.No thanks to our multilated book called constitution
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwoland, Akanbi, Named 6th Richest King, As He Reacts by martolux(m): 8:58pm
The Igwe of Iwo land.
