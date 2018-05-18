₦airaland Forum

OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by ZeroLatest: 10:26pm
GROUP A:

RUSSIA
SAUDI ARABIA
EQYPT
URUGUAY





Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:26pm
NOW LET THE GAME BEGIN.......

UP THE SUPER EAGLES OF NIGERIA.....



Meanwhile..

Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by ZeroLatest: 10:27pm
GROUP B:

SPAIN
PORTUGAL
MOROCCO
IRAN




Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:30pm
Good to see Mohammed Salah in the midst of it all......

Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by ZeroLatest: 10:31pm
GROUP C:

DENMARK
FRANCE
AUSTRALIA
PERU




Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by Cadec007(m): 10:32pm
Come oooo which one Saudi boys look like Nigerians

Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by ZeroLatest: 10:34pm
GROUP D:

NIGERIA
ARGENTINA
ICELAND
CROATIA




Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by Cadec007(m): 10:35pm
Whattttt!!!!!!!! Almighty morata no make squad? Even the devil slayer ben-yedder? Wonderful,,,,,, keep it coming Op!
Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by ZeroLatest: 10:36pm
GROUP E:

BRAZIL
COSTA RICA
SERBIA
SWITZERLAND




...

Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by Cadec007(m): 10:38pm
Apart from banega and di maria Argentina's midfield ain't strong, but issorite........

2 Likes

Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by ZeroLatest: 10:39pm
GROUP F:

GERMANY
SOUTH KOREA
SWEDEN
MEXICO




Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by nfoy12: 10:39pm
Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by oshe11: 10:41pm
Sané go still dey shocked till now


The Omission fit affect him football career for life ooo(negatively of positively)

Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by ZeroLatest: 10:41pm
GROUP G:

BELGIUM
ENGLAND
PANAMA
TUNISIA




Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by ZeroLatest: 10:41pm
GROUP H:

POLAND
SENEGAL
COLOMBIA
JAPAN




Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by buynaijagoods: 10:41pm
Let's go there...
Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:42pm
LET THE GAME BEGIN!
UP SUPER EAGLES OF NIGERIA!!


Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by African101(m): 10:42pm
But which team will make it out of group stage
Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by Cadec007(m): 10:42pm
Viewing this topic: Ever8054 , Twoclans , Cadec007, ZeroLatest and 4 guest(s),........... I sight you milady!

2 Likes

Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by seunny4lif(m): 10:43pm
grin grin
Nigeria will win the world cup

Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by Twoclans(f): 10:43pm
Every time I look at that group D, my heart just skips. Super eagles should please qualify from the group stage, after they qualify we will worry from there
Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by Bennytak(m): 10:43pm
cool
Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by ZeroLatest: 10:43pm
cool
That's all!
Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by Paulfroshman: 10:44pm
K
Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by Houseofglam7(f): 10:45pm
grin grin grin
Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by Cadec007(m): 10:45pm
oshe11:
Sané go still dey shocked till now


The Omission fit affect him football career for life ooo(negatively of positively)
that's his business, you need to see Brandt play, even you would have chosen him over sane!

Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by Twoclans(f): 10:45pm
Cadec007:
Viewing this topic: Ever8054 , Twoclans , Cadec007,
ZeroLatest and 4 guest(s),........... I sight you milady!

Hi dear kiss kiss

I hope you will support the super eagles for the World Cup wink ,your love for the red boys should be on hold for now.

Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by enzyme03: 10:48pm
undecided
Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by Cadec007(m): 10:48pm
Twoclans:


Hi dear kiss kiss

I hope you will support the super eagles for the World Cup wink ,your love for the red boys should be on hold for now.
yes babe red is on hold OK till august I fully support �� naija....... But France is my backup *grins*

Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by rawpadgin(m): 10:49pm
angry

