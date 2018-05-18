₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by ZeroLatest: 10:26pm
GROUP A:
RUSSIA
SAUDI ARABIA
EQYPT
URUGUAY
|Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:26pm
NOW LET THE GAME BEGIN.......
UP THE SUPER EAGLES OF NIGERIA.....
Meanwhile..
|Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by ZeroLatest: 10:27pm
GROUP B:
SPAIN
PORTUGAL
MOROCCO
IRAN
|Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:30pm
Good to see Mohammed Salah in the midst of it all......
|Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by ZeroLatest: 10:31pm
GROUP C:
DENMARK
FRANCE
AUSTRALIA
PERU
|Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by Cadec007(m): 10:32pm
Come oooo which one Saudi boys look like Nigerians
|Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by ZeroLatest: 10:34pm
GROUP D:
NIGERIA
ARGENTINA
ICELAND
CROATIA
|Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by Cadec007(m): 10:35pm
Whattttt!!!!!!!! Almighty morata no make squad? Even the devil slayer ben-yedder? Wonderful,,,,,, keep it coming Op!
|Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by ZeroLatest: 10:36pm
GROUP E:
BRAZIL
COSTA RICA
SERBIA
SWITZERLAND
...
|Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by Cadec007(m): 10:38pm
Apart from banega and di maria Argentina's midfield ain't strong, but issorite........
|Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by ZeroLatest: 10:39pm
GROUP F:
GERMANY
SOUTH KOREA
SWEDEN
MEXICO
|Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by nfoy12: 10:39pm
|Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by oshe11: 10:41pm
Sané go still dey shocked till now
The Omission fit affect him football career for life ooo(negatively of positively)
|Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by ZeroLatest: 10:41pm
GROUP G:
BELGIUM
ENGLAND
PANAMA
TUNISIA
|Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by ZeroLatest: 10:41pm
GROUP H:
POLAND
SENEGAL
COLOMBIA
JAPAN
|Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by buynaijagoods: 10:41pm
Let's go there...
|Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:42pm
LET THE GAME BEGIN!
UP SUPER EAGLES OF NIGERIA!!
|Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by African101(m): 10:42pm
But which team will make it out of group stage
|Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by Cadec007(m): 10:42pm
Viewing this topic: Ever8054 , Twoclans , Cadec007, ZeroLatest and 4 guest(s),........... I sight you milady!
|Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by seunny4lif(m): 10:43pm
Nigeria will win the world cup
|Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by Twoclans(f): 10:43pm
Every time I look at that group D, my heart just skips. Super eagles should please qualify from the group stage, after they qualify we will worry from there
|Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by Bennytak(m): 10:43pm
cool
|Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by ZeroLatest: 10:43pm
That's all!
|Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by Paulfroshman: 10:44pm
K
|Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by Houseofglam7(f): 10:45pm
|Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by Cadec007(m): 10:45pm
oshe11:that's his business, you need to see Brandt play, even you would have chosen him over sane!
|Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by Twoclans(f): 10:45pm
Cadec007:
Hi dear
I hope you will support the super eagles for the World Cup ,your love for the red boys should be on hold for now.
|Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by enzyme03: 10:48pm
|Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by Cadec007(m): 10:48pm
Twoclans:yes babe red is on hold OK till august I fully support �� naija....... But France is my backup *grins*
|Re: OFFICIAL: Every Confirmed 23-man World Cup Squad Announced by rawpadgin(m): 10:49pm
