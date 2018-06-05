₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by Explorers(m): 5:25am
The death toll from Guatemala's volcanic explosion has risen to 62 as a hot flow of mud, ash and gas swept down from Guatemala's Fuego volcano on Monday following a new explosion in the morning.
Volcan de Fuego, which translates to 'volcano of fire', known to be one of Central America's most active, destroyed homes and blanketed nearby villages in soot as it sent clouds of ash six miles into the air.
Search and rescue operations for the missing and dead were resuming this morning using heavy machinery and shovels, after they had to be suspended due to low light and dangerous conditions last night.
An undetermined number of people are still unaccounted for.
Pictured:
A partial view of a victim of the Fuego volcanic eruption who was found caked in ash on Monday.
Cars and vehicles damaged by the eruption of the Fuego volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes, a village in Escuintla.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5804245/Death-toll-Guatemalas-erupting-Volcano-Fire-rises-38.html
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by Explorers(m): 5:27am
An aerial view taken on Monday of the area around the volcano covered in ash after Sunday's explosion.
The feet of a victim caked in ash in San Miguel Los Lotes, a village in Escuintla, after the Fuego volcano erupted on Sunday.
A victim lies amid the ash as the volcanic eruption on Sunday was followed by a new explosion on Monday.
The body of a victim lies entangled with felled trees blanketed by heavy ash after the volcanic eruption in Guatemala.
1 Share
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by Explorers(m): 5:31am
An aerial view of lorries and buildings covered in ash after the volcanic eruptionnear Guatemala City on Sunday.
A man cleans his car from the fallen ash after the Fuego Volcano, one of the most active volcanoes in Central America, erupted.
People were trapped outside La Aurora international airport which closed after the eruption.
The airport in Guatemala City had to close its runway so that soldiers could clear away the ash from the volcano
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:33am
DAMN IT!!!
We thank God all these natural disasters don't happen in our dear nation....
But looking at it, what our corrupt politicians is making the masses go through is kinda same thing with all these natural disaster!!
Lord have mercy!
44 Likes 4 Shares
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by Explorers(m): 5:34am
The volcano exploded just before noon and lava flows follows hours afterwards, the thick cloud of ash pictured from Alotenango above.
A rescue worker helps a woman covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently in Guatemala.
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:36am
Good job OP.
Your threads are always UNIQUE.
Keep it Up!!
18 Likes 1 Share
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by anibirelawal(m): 5:40am
Volcano disaster.
1 Like
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by konkonbilo(m): 5:40am
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by sleemoon(m): 5:41am
..Its Explorers the wicked producer again...
14 Likes 1 Share
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by amzee(m): 5:41am
Chai
1 Like
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by Explorers(m): 5:45am
Rescue service
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by Explorers(m): 5:48am
unidentified victim covered in ash in a nearby village.
The carcass of a duck covered in heavy blanket on 4th May, 2018.
A rescue police officer running away from the ash stumbles.
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by adetoroamos(m): 5:54am
I have reason to thank God this morning as I dey complain yesternite say I never get my dream aos.
6 Likes
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by Explorers(m): 5:54am
Soldiers sweeping ash from the tarmac.
Camp for the displaced.
Cars covered in ash.
Volunteer firefighters carries a child to safety in the aftermath of Sunday's huge volcano explosion in Guatemala.
1 Like
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by stefanweeks: 5:55am
May God b their strength
3 Likes 1 Share
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by Cutehector(m): 6:03am
Zuma
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by ITbomb(m): 6:33am
Thank God for Nigeria
The only problem we have here is Buhari which will be removed next year by God's grace
14 Likes
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by ruggedtimi(m): 6:33am
fear enter me when I watched it on al Jazeera
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by eDeity: 6:37am
Hill go just cook "food " for years and then serve it environs as e dey hot. whether they like it or not.
By the way, one of the rescuers, while his mates are rescuing human he's much more interested in fowl
All the same, from all of us
We are with them in prayers
4 Likes
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by Explorers(m): 6:38am
MANNABBQGRILLS:
Tnx
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:39am
Explorers:You are always welcome
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by profmsboi(m): 6:43am
Very bad!
Thank God for Nigeria
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by Rotentina(m): 6:45am
May the Lord be their strength
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by ednut1(m): 6:48am
Y do pple like living in dangerous terrians ehn. D volcano is an active one
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by spinna: 8:21am
The same Sunday wey me I been dey chill dey flex for hotel. We thank you Lord for this our beautiful land and weather
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by pyyxxaro: 8:55am
Make this tin nor happen for 9ja oh
because if e happen
I comment my reserve
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by Chloe88(f): 9:29am
OMG r. I. p to the dead
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by asawanathegreat(m): 9:29am
May God save us from such disaster
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by rozayx5(m): 9:29am
ITbomb:
Buhari is a natural disaster
4 Likes
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by Segunade10: 9:30am
Wizkid Is My Type Of Man - Tiwa Savage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RM09yrla8to
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by revontuli(f): 9:30am
MANNABBQGRILLS:
They have volcanoes, you have Buhari and killer Fulani herdsmen.
8 Likes
Re: Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) by maxiuc(m): 9:30am
