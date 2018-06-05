Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Shocking Photos From Guatemala Volcanic Eruption That Killed Over 60(Graphics) (10818 Views)

Volcan de Fuego, which translates to 'volcano of fire', known to be one of Central America's most active, destroyed homes and blanketed nearby villages in soot as it sent clouds of ash six miles into the air.





Search and rescue operations for the missing and dead were resuming this morning using heavy machinery and shovels, after they had to be suspended due to low light and dangerous conditions last night.



An undetermined number of people are still unaccounted for.







Pictured:





A partial view of a victim of the Fuego volcanic eruption who was found caked in ash on Monday.





Cars and vehicles damaged by the eruption of the Fuego volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes, a village in Escuintla.









An aerial view taken on Monday of the area around the volcano covered in ash after Sunday's explosion.



The feet of a victim caked in ash in San Miguel Los Lotes, a village in Escuintla, after the Fuego volcano erupted on Sunday.





A victim lies amid the ash as the volcanic eruption on Sunday was followed by a new explosion on Monday.



The body of a victim lies entangled with felled trees blanketed by heavy ash after the volcanic eruption in Guatemala.

An aerial view of lorries and buildings covered in ash after the volcanic eruptionnear Guatemala City on Sunday.



A man cleans his car from the fallen ash after the Fuego Volcano, one of the most active volcanoes in Central America, erupted.



People were trapped outside La Aurora international airport which closed after the eruption.



The airport in Guatemala City had to close its runway so that soldiers could clear away the ash from the volcano

DAMN IT!!!



We thank God all these natural disasters don't happen in our dear nation....



But looking at it, what our corrupt politicians is making the masses go through is kinda same thing with all these natural disaster!!



Lord have mercy!

The volcano exploded just before noon and lava flows follows hours afterwards, the thick cloud of ash pictured from Alotenango above.









A rescue worker helps a woman covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently in Guatemala.

Good job OP.

Your threads are always UNIQUE.

Keep it Up!!

Volcano disaster. 1 Like

..Its Explorers the wicked producer again... 14 Likes 1 Share

Chai 1 Like

Rescue service

unidentified victim covered in ash in a nearby village.



The carcass of a duck covered in heavy blanket on 4th May, 2018.



A rescue police officer running away from the ash stumbles.

I have reason to thank God this morning as I dey complain yesternite say I never get my dream aos. 6 Likes

Soldiers sweeping ash from the tarmac.



Camp for the displaced.



Cars covered in ash.





Volunteer firefighters carries a child to safety in the aftermath of Sunday's huge volcano explosion in Guatemala. 1 Like

May God b their strength 3 Likes 1 Share

Zuma

Thank God for Nigeria

The only problem we have here is Buhari which will be removed next year by God's grace 14 Likes

fear enter me when I watched it on al Jazeera

Hill go just cook "food " for years and then serve it environs as e dey hot. whether they like it or not.

By the way, one of the rescuers, while his mates are rescuing human he's much more interested in fowl



All the same, from all of us

Hill go just cook "food " for years and then serve it environs as e dey hot. whether they like it or not.

By the way, one of the rescuers, while his mates are rescuing human he's much more interested in fowl

All the same, from all of us

We are with them in prayers

MANNABBQGRILLS:

Good job OP.

Your threads are always UNIQUE.

Keep it Up!!

Tnx Tnx

Explorers:





Tnx You are always welcome

Very bad!

Thank God for Nigeria

May the Lord be their strength

Y do pple like living in dangerous terrians ehn. D volcano is an active one

The same Sunday wey me I been dey chill dey flex for hotel. We thank you Lord for this our beautiful land and weather





because if e happen







I comment my reserve Make this tin nor happen for 9ja ohbecause if e happenI comment my reserve

OMG r. I. p to the dead

May God save us from such disaster

ITbomb:

Thank God for Nigeria

The only problem we have here is Buhari which will be removed next year by God's grace

Buhari is a natural disaster







