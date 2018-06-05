₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack by BloggersNG: 10:29am
Emma web the Owner of Wakabobo.com has been carried away by army in Onitsha after he made a post about 2 soldiers fighting, The incident happened days ago at his office, and he posted it online, even here, Now he has been arrested, The guy is my friend, Somone even commented on my blog, but i never knew it could be this serious, They allowed him to make one call, and he just called me, he told me also made the post here, Pls Lalasticlala help him, if the post can be deleted, As at now all his numbers are switched off, help a friend... Thanks
|Re: Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack by Holuwahyomzzy: 10:30am
|Re: Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack by eezeribe(m): 10:33am
But the picture depicts a soldier and a civilian posing for the camera; probably after enjoying a civil time together.
|Re: Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack by TheGuyNextDoor: 10:41am
Useless soldiers! I see this as a mere threat since he was allowed to make a call. He might not be tortured anyway....my advice: go to twitter and report the issue to the Army Official handle and tag some relevant people or look for high rank Soldier to intervene.
|Re: Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack by merrypakman: 10:50am
No wonder he created a thread yesterday asking Seun to delete the said thread.
|Re: Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack by itspzpics(m): 10:57am
Nawa oo
|Re: Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack by SamuelAnyawu(m): 12:58pm
|Re: Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack by QuitNotice(m): 12:58pm
Una no sabi blow lie...
|Re: Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack by AutoSpaNg: 12:58pm
uigk
|Re: Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack by Sirpaul(m): 12:58pm
Nigerian Army has been training since I was a kid but have never had any war... Why can't they just organize a friendly match with Iraq or Pakistan?
JUST THINKING
|Re: Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack by jchioma: 12:58pm
Na God go save bloggers for Naija o!
|Re: Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack by Opinionated: 12:59pm
Wow
In related news:
Tell Us Where Abubakar Shekau is and Get N3 million- Nigerian Army
|Re: Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack by nabegibeg: 12:59pm
BloggersNG:
|Re: Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack by tommykiwi(m): 12:59pm
Who send them to fight? Zoo of a country.
|Re: Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack by KingLander: 1:00pm
Eya
|Re: Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack by mumihaja(f): 1:00pm
|Re: Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack by kpaofame: 1:00pm
But there is freedom of information na..
''There is freedom of speech, but I cannot guarantee freedom after speech.'' - Idi Amin Dada 1976
|Re: Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack by fr3do(m): 1:00pm
The Nigerian Army - one of the most indisciplined in the world
7 coups, extra judicial killings, tribalism, high handedness.
|Re: Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack by Tunesplayng: 1:00pm
all this gist bloggers eh
|Re: Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack by Nonnyflex(m): 1:00pm
Even to comment whetin dey my mind dey fear me... This country sef...
|Re: Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack by Antoeni(m): 1:00pm
This is serious
|Re: Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack by laurel03: 1:00pm
If dey handle d guy military way he will quite blogging when he return...
|Re: Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack by MrRichy(m): 1:01pm
since they allowed him to make a phone call.. I think they just want to threaten him..
useless soldiers always showing their power on innocent civilians
|Re: Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack by Lionhearted: 1:01pm
If the said fighting occurred within the barracks then he goofed.
|Re: Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack by anthony533(m): 1:02pm
Sirpaul:Pray you never witness a war because it's not something worth experiencing.
|Re: Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack by chuksjuve(m): 1:02pm
All those 30k BMC staffs, what can you can about this?
The Nigerian Army under the watch of your vegetable idol is doing this .
Cc
Sarkki
Yarimo
Buhariguy
Mardridguy
Omenkalives
Sirjamo
|Re: Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack by SirVictory: 1:03pm
Double wahala
|Re: Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack by eazysally: 1:03pm
Which kind name be DAT set....wakabobo get something more fascinating, Nw c wer ur waka carry u go.o
|Re: Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack by bedspread: 1:03pm
Pics that hv been distributed round the Globe!!
|Re: Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack by Sijo01(f): 1:04pm
This is Nigeria
