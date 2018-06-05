Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wakabobo Blogger Arrested For Posting About Soldiers Fighting In Onitsha Barrack (9054 Views)

Emma web the Owner of Wakabobo.com has been carried away by army in Onitsha after he made a post about 2 soldiers fighting, The incident happened days ago at his office, and he posted it online, even here, Now he has been arrested, The guy is my friend, Somone even commented on my blog, but i never knew it could be this serious, They allowed him to make one call, and he just called me, he told me also made the post here, Pls Lalasticlala help him, if the post can be deleted, As at now all his numbers are switched off, help a friend... Thanks 5 Likes

But the picture depicts a soldier and a civilian posing for the camera; probably after enjoying a civil time together.

但這張照片描繪了一名士兵和一名冒牌攝影機的平民;大概在共同享受民事時間之後。 5 Likes

Useless soldiers! I see this as a mere threat since he was allowed to make a call. He might not be tortured anyway....my advice: go to twitter and report the issue to the Army Official handle and tag some relevant people or look for high rank Soldier to intervene. 19 Likes 1 Share

No wonder he created a thread yesterday asking Seun to delete the said thread. 6 Likes

Nigerian Army has been training since I was a kid but have never had any war... Why can't they just organize a friendly match with Iraq or Pakistan?

JUST THINKING 43 Likes 2 Shares

Na God go save bloggers for Naija o!





Who send them to fight? Zoo of a country. 1 Like

But there is freedom of information na..



''There is freedom of speech, but I cannot guarantee freedom after speech.'' - Idi Amin Dada 1976 5 Likes

The Nigerian Army - one of the most indisciplined in the world

7 coups, extra judicial killings, tribalism, high handedness. 9 Likes

all this gist bloggers eh

Even to comment whetin dey my mind dey fear me... This country sef... 2 Likes 1 Share

This is serious

If dey handle d guy military way he will quite blogging when he return... 2 Likes

since they allowed him to make a phone call.. I think they just want to threaten him..





useless soldiers always showing their power on innocent civilians 1 Like

If the said fighting occurred within the barracks then he goofed. 1 Like

Sirpaul:

Nigerian Army has been training since I was a kid but have never had any war... Why can't they just organize a friendly match with Iraq or Pakistan?

JUST THINKING Pray you never witness a war because it's not something worth experiencing. Pray you never witness a war because it's not something worth experiencing. 7 Likes

All those 30k BMC staffs, what can you can about this?



The Nigerian Army under the watch of your vegetable idol is doing this .



Pics that hv been distributed round the Globe!! 2 Likes