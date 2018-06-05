₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rare Picture Of Niger Bridge In Onitsha by AmericanQuarter: 11:42am
The River Niger Bridge in Onitsha, Anambra State, Nigeria connects southeastern Nigeria with western Nigeria over the River Niger. It is linked to Asaba in Delta State, Nigeria.
Lalasticlala
|Re: Rare Picture Of Niger Bridge In Onitsha by QuitNotice(m): 1:14pm
What is that couple doing under the bridge?
So this is my first ever ftc on a thread comprised of just a snap underneath a bridge. Issokay
|Re: Rare Picture Of Niger Bridge In Onitsha by jeffoe(m): 1:14pm
Beautiful
|Re: Rare Picture Of Niger Bridge In Onitsha by frankmelv(m): 1:14pm
nA ME BE FIRST SHAA
|Re: Rare Picture Of Niger Bridge In Onitsha by ask4double(m): 1:14pm
|Re: Rare Picture Of Niger Bridge In Onitsha by rhythyson: 1:14pm
wow
|Re: Rare Picture Of Niger Bridge In Onitsha by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:15pm
God bless Onitsha.
God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Rare Picture Of Niger Bridge In Onitsha by AutoSpaNg: 1:15pm
uigu
|Re: Rare Picture Of Niger Bridge In Onitsha by jeffoe(m): 1:15pm
QuitNotice:e for egg�
|Re: Rare Picture Of Niger Bridge In Onitsha by Jaybeee(m): 1:15pm
frankmelv:bros check well
|Re: Rare Picture Of Niger Bridge In Onitsha by chibike69: 1:15pm
|Re: Rare Picture Of Niger Bridge In Onitsha by bedspread: 1:15pm
Seen
Saw
Sawn
|Re: Rare Picture Of Niger Bridge In Onitsha by overhypedsteve(m): 1:15pm
two things.
1. the past is filled with so much memories of our failed struggles as a Nation. Nigeria is not what it should be. we are not where we should be. we have failed in areas where other nations find effortless success. Brothers and Sister, Men and Brethren. Let us come together with one voice and kick for the sales of this entity called Nigeria. the return from the sales will be given to each citizens according to how much they have contributed towards our national growth. I for one, I predict myself receiving up to 398 Million Naira in return if Nigeria is sold. and this is quite a lot. so what would you rather do? don't you see selling Nigeria is a good idea?
|Re: Rare Picture Of Niger Bridge In Onitsha by yusakins(m): 1:15pm
tourism attraction.
|Re: Rare Picture Of Niger Bridge In Onitsha by BabaIbo: 1:15pm
Cool
|Re: Rare Picture Of Niger Bridge In Onitsha by Authoreety: 1:16pm
Nzjj
|Re: Rare Picture Of Niger Bridge In Onitsha by emmaokw(m): 1:16pm
also the cheapest.... Thanks to the colonial masters
|Re: Rare Picture Of Niger Bridge In Onitsha by sykeng(m): 1:16pm
what's so special about the bridge, op shift abeg
|Re: Rare Picture Of Niger Bridge In Onitsha by Suspect33(m): 1:16pm
The only credible infastructure in the East, no wonder they are running to Ibadan n Lagos
|Re: Rare Picture Of Niger Bridge In Onitsha by OCTAVO: 1:17pm
|Re: Rare Picture Of Niger Bridge In Onitsha by zombieHUNTER: 1:17pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:
Onitsha and Nigeria does not go together
|Re: Rare Picture Of Niger Bridge In Onitsha by nero2face: 1:17pm
Cool
|Re: Rare Picture Of Niger Bridge In Onitsha by Paperwhite(m): 1:18pm
The place wherein the blood sucker-Murtala Muhammed met his waterloo thrice.
|Re: Rare Picture Of Niger Bridge In Onitsha by dljbd1(m): 1:18pm
Nice
|Re: Rare Picture Of Niger Bridge In Onitsha by conductor97: 1:18pm
zombieHUNTER:
I endorse
|Re: Rare Picture Of Niger Bridge In Onitsha by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:19pm
zombieHUNTER:Pack to Somalia and be Happy!
Sage trip......
|Re: Rare Picture Of Niger Bridge In Onitsha by velai(m): 1:19pm
This is a disaster waiting to happen. I am not thrilled.
Abeg when is Buhari starting work on the second Niger Bridge
And those of you coming here to post pictures of the bridge at various stages of completion, thunder wey go kiss una, e still wan apply some lip gloss before e go fire una.
|Re: Rare Picture Of Niger Bridge In Onitsha by SamuelAnyawu(m): 1:20pm
|Re: Rare Picture Of Niger Bridge In Onitsha by QuitNotice(m): 1:21pm
jeffoe:I finally made it. Come on, celebrate me
|Re: Rare Picture Of Niger Bridge In Onitsha by itsandi(m): 1:22pm
Been here before
