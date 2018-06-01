₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cultist Caught With A Gun In Bayelsa. Beaten Mercilessly (Photos) by dainformant(m): 12:23pm
Operatives of the Bayelsa Volunteer security service apprehended a suspected cultist in Yenagoa, the state capital. According to reports, the suspect identified as Saviour debekeme, from Aleibiri, Ekeremor Local government area - was arrested with a locally made gun.
Until his arrest, he was residing at Yenezue-gene, Yenagoa.
He reportedly confessed to being a member of the "Supreme Greenland Confraternity"...
The suspect has been handed over to the Bayelsa Police command.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/notorious-cultist-apprehended-by-security-operatives-in-bayelsa.html
|Re: Cultist Caught With A Gun In Bayelsa. Beaten Mercilessly (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 12:24pm
There don beat like 15 years comot from the guy life
|Re: Cultist Caught With A Gun In Bayelsa. Beaten Mercilessly (Photos) by dreamzy(m): 12:26pm
Say no to cultism
|Re: Cultist Caught With A Gun In Bayelsa. Beaten Mercilessly (Photos) by gabinogem(m): 12:29pm
Them no beat am well sef...animals in human skin
|Re: Cultist Caught With A Gun In Bayelsa. Beaten Mercilessly (Photos) by Kingzra1: 12:41pm
u de pity m gv m 15 nii dis wan na him generation tu cum de commot from him body na
|Re: Cultist Caught With A Gun In Bayelsa. Beaten Mercilessly (Photos) by malificent(f): 1:17pm
They've beaten this one both blue and black and many other colors. Shun cultism they won't hear. There must always be a scapegoat. Sadly others will refuse to learn. Violence doesn't pay.
|Re: Cultist Caught With A Gun In Bayelsa. Beaten Mercilessly (Photos) by inoki247: 1:23pm
thats what he needs
|Re: Cultist Caught With A Gun In Bayelsa. Beaten Mercilessly (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:23pm
DIRTY BEING
|Re: Cultist Caught With A Gun In Bayelsa. Beaten Mercilessly (Photos) by itsandi(m): 1:23pm
|Re: Cultist Caught With A Gun In Bayelsa. Beaten Mercilessly (Photos) by uzeba(m): 1:24pm
when you commit this type of crime in market place ... that's when you will know you're a fine boy!!
you go dey hear old women they say.... ehyaa see this fine boy Ooooh!!
despite the fact that nobody have ever called you a fine boy in your lifetime!!
|Re: Cultist Caught With A Gun In Bayelsa. Beaten Mercilessly (Photos) by reantv(m): 1:24pm
|Re: Cultist Caught With A Gun In Bayelsa. Beaten Mercilessly (Photos) by Eneyerin: 1:24pm
Why do they insist on calling these people cultists? These are low life thieves and armed robbers.
|Re: Cultist Caught With A Gun In Bayelsa. Beaten Mercilessly (Photos) by johnime: 1:24pm
|Re: Cultist Caught With A Gun In Bayelsa. Beaten Mercilessly (Photos) by Authoreety: 1:25pm
C his wicked face!
|Re: Cultist Caught With A Gun In Bayelsa. Beaten Mercilessly (Photos) by Memphis357(m): 1:25pm
See as the beating reconstruct im face like how those Chinese construction firm wey dey handle Lagos Badagry express way!!
|Re: Cultist Caught With A Gun In Bayelsa. Beaten Mercilessly (Photos) by Antoeni(m): 1:25pm
Correct,Nice one
|Re: Cultist Caught With A Gun In Bayelsa. Beaten Mercilessly (Photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 1:26pm
When will they learn that cultist doesn't pay
|Re: Cultist Caught With A Gun In Bayelsa. Beaten Mercilessly (Photos) by Dething: 1:26pm
Them no beat am well now, na better biten una give am and the guy still they wear watch?
|Re: Cultist Caught With A Gun In Bayelsa. Beaten Mercilessly (Photos) by QuitNotice(m): 1:26pm
Mkpori
Dey epp am return some of de beating when im don give people.
The smile on the face of the guy in white says it all
|Re: Cultist Caught With A Gun In Bayelsa. Beaten Mercilessly (Photos) by Eneyerin: 1:26pm
Why do they insist on calling these low life thieves and armed robbers cultists.
|Re: Cultist Caught With A Gun In Bayelsa. Beaten Mercilessly (Photos) by fiaya: 1:26pm
|Re: Cultist Caught With A Gun In Bayelsa. Beaten Mercilessly (Photos) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 1:27pm
All these Egede men and Aros self
|Re: Cultist Caught With A Gun In Bayelsa. Beaten Mercilessly (Photos) by Sirpaul(m): 1:28pm
very good
|Re: Cultist Caught With A Gun In Bayelsa. Beaten Mercilessly (Photos) by iamleumas: 1:29pm
|Re: Cultist Caught With A Gun In Bayelsa. Beaten Mercilessly (Photos) by package7(m): 1:29pm
See chimpanzee, dey for allow the idiot go dark forest, because that's where is family are. animal.
|Re: Cultist Caught With A Gun In Bayelsa. Beaten Mercilessly (Photos) by omooba969(m): 1:30pm
He's tired.
|Re: Cultist Caught With A Gun In Bayelsa. Beaten Mercilessly (Photos) by lascopes(m): 1:30pm
See as that man pose for pic like say the thing go enter CNN
|Re: Cultist Caught With A Gun In Bayelsa. Beaten Mercilessly (Photos) by MrLouisVanGaal1: 1:30pm
Deserved
|Re: Cultist Caught With A Gun In Bayelsa. Beaten Mercilessly (Photos) by kingthreat(m): 1:31pm
Can someone tell me what is the difference between cultism and criminal gangs?
