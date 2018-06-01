Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Cultist Caught With A Gun In Bayelsa. Beaten Mercilessly (Photos) (9625 Views)

Until his arrest, he was residing at Yenezue-gene, Yenagoa.



He reportedly confessed to being a member of the "Supreme Greenland Confraternity"...



The suspect has been handed over to the Bayelsa Police command.



Source; Operatives of the Bayelsa Volunteer security service apprehended a suspected cultist in Yenagoa, the state capital. According to reports, the suspect identified as Saviour debekeme, from Aleibiri, Ekeremor Local government area - was arrested with a locally made gun.Until his arrest, he was residing at Yenezue-gene, Yenagoa.He reportedly confessed to being a member of the "Supreme Greenland Confraternity"...The suspect has been handed over to the Bayelsa Police command.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/notorious-cultist-apprehended-by-security-operatives-in-bayelsa.html

There don beat like 15 years comot from the guy life 26 Likes

Say no to cultism 3 Likes

Them no beat am well sef...animals in human skin 3 Likes

u de pity m gv m 15 nii dis wan na him generation tu cum de commot from him body na u de pity m gv m 15 nii dis wan na him generation tu cum de commot from him body na

They've beaten this one both blue and black and many other colors. Shun cultism they won't hear. There must always be a scapegoat. Sadly others will refuse to learn. Violence doesn't pay. 5 Likes

thats what he needs

DIRTY BEING 1 Like 2 Shares

when you commit this type of crime in market place ... that's when you will know you're a fine boy!!



you go dey hear old women they say.... ehyaa see this fine boy Ooooh!!



despite the fact that nobody have ever called you a fine boy in your lifetime!! 5 Likes 1 Share





Why do they insist on calling these people cultists? These are low life thieves and armed robbers. 1 Like 1 Share

k

C his wicked face! 1 Like

See as the beating reconstruct im face like how those Chinese construction firm wey dey handle Lagos Badagry express way!! 1 Like

Correct,Nice one

When will they learn that cultist doesn't pay

Them no beat am well now, na better biten una give am and the guy still they wear watch?





Dey epp am return some of de beating when im don give people.

The smile on the face of the guy in white says it all

Why do they insist on calling these low life thieves and armed robbers cultists.

Hmm

All these Egede men and Aros self

very good

Ahh

See chimpanzee, dey for allow the idiot go dark forest, because that's where is family are. animal.

He's tired. 1 Like

See as that man pose for pic like say the thing go enter CNN 1 Like

Deserved