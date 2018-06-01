Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nursing Student In Jalingo Raped & Stabbed To Death By 3 Keke Riders (Graphic) (21597 Views)

Mercy Victor .



A final year student of school of Nursing and midwifery Jalingo, has been raped to death.



Mercy who was a student of Midwifery 300level, met the 3 evil men of keke riders around Specialist and School of Nursing's bridge.They raped and stabbed her to death.



The incident happened when the late Mercy was returning back to school on Sunday night around 10-11pm from her town where she went for weekend.



According to an eyewitness, Mercy was raped, stabbed and later found swimming on her pool of blood and was later taken to the nearby Specialist Hospital Jalingo where she later gave up the ghost this morning Tuesday 5th June 2018.



Report also has it that Mercy wasn't the only victim of this unfortunate act by the suspected Keke riders.It was learnt that the evil act has been happening but no security has been sent to the area to help curb the security challenges affecting vulnerable students in that area.





Check properly, those rapists are not indigenes but the nomadic land grabbers.



They have this wicked tendencies Check properly, those rapists are not indigenes but the nomadic land grabbers.They have this wicked tendencies 14 Likes

jeez,so its air condition they use in the morgue,nigeria my country jeez,so its air condition they use in the morgue,nigeria my country 3 Likes

According an eye witness? 3 Likes 1 Share

What a painful death... Poor girl

A million ways to die









Only in Nigeria , you can get 900,000 ways 3 Likes

I wonder how people get errection to rape and the satisfaction therein . Most rapists take drugs 11 Likes 1 Share

So no arrest made yet?

Person wey we no force gan we still dey beg God to get pleasure frm it talkless of forceful sex.some guys are oloshi.nah every hole dem dey dig 10 Likes 2 Shares

everything eveil is in the north...and the same people are on Ramadan fast everything eveil is in the north...and the same people are on Ramadan fast 18 Likes 3 Shares

Barbaric people. It's getting clearer the intents of men in this dispensation. Pure wickedness.

An advise, these are perilous times, reduce or eliminate night crawling as much as possible.

Evil people every where 5 Likes 1 Share

Chai..

RIP

RIP

Human wickedness!





R.I.P to the poor lady. We know where these useless fools are usually from. Savages!R.I.P to the poor lady. 4 Likes

I am tired. People with nonsense destiny busy killing people's future wives.





Like and share if you agree. Evil everywhere. What is happening?. Should we leave this country and seek for refuge in a strange land?.Like and share if you agree. 4 Likes 1 Share

The evil in this Country is getting out of hand.... Who did we offend God? 2 Likes

Hmmm. That's a very ugly and evil act but I don't get it,(according to eye witness) meaning somebody was dear and didn't do anything to help her. RIP.

WTF!!!



The castration bill MUST be passed into law ASAP,

Unfortunately, the lawmakers are too busy with something else!

The criminals are from Libya

Sad!!! RIP Mercy!

The rate of crime in Nigeria is getting higher on daily basis . All thanks to our Politicians...RIP girl 1 Like

This is a very sad story. How many more before we can think security as a top priority in this country 2 Likes 1 Share

does anything good come out from the north?



but then again c'mon you know the security situation of your coumtry you still dey waka by 11pm. and not just anyow place-NORTH. even we for lagos still dey watch our guard, know when to move or chilax.



anyways, a very sad and ugly way to depart.

Hope you find peace in the yonder. 1 Like

too many undocumented immigrant in nigeria and this government isnt doing anything about it 2 Likes