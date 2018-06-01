₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nursing Student In Jalingo Raped & Stabbed To Death By 3 Keke Riders (Graphic) by stephenduru: 3:14pm
JUSTICE FOR MERCY VICTOR.
Mercy Victor .
A final year student of school of Nursing and midwifery Jalingo, has been raped to death.
Mercy who was a student of Midwifery 300level, met the 3 evil men of keke riders around Specialist and School of Nursing's bridge.They raped and stabbed her to death.
The incident happened when the late Mercy was returning back to school on Sunday night around 10-11pm from her town where she went for weekend.
According to an eyewitness, Mercy was raped, stabbed and later found swimming on her pool of blood and was later taken to the nearby Specialist Hospital Jalingo where she later gave up the ghost this morning Tuesday 5th June 2018.
Report also has it that Mercy wasn't the only victim of this unfortunate act by the suspected Keke riders.It was learnt that the evil act has been happening but no security has been sent to the area to help curb the security challenges affecting vulnerable students in that area.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/06/final-year-nursing-student-raped-to.html
|Re: Nursing Student In Jalingo Raped & Stabbed To Death By 3 Keke Riders (Graphic) by FortifiedCity: 3:16pm
Check properly, those rapists are not indigenes but the nomadic land grabbers.
They have this wicked tendencies
14 Likes
|Re: Nursing Student In Jalingo Raped & Stabbed To Death By 3 Keke Riders (Graphic) by samuelchimmy(m): 3:17pm
jeez,so its air condition they use in the morgue,nigeria my country
3 Likes
|Re: Nursing Student In Jalingo Raped & Stabbed To Death By 3 Keke Riders (Graphic) by Tallesty1(m): 3:18pm
According an eye witness?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nursing Student In Jalingo Raped & Stabbed To Death By 3 Keke Riders (Graphic) by eezeribe(m): 3:23pm
What a painful death... Poor girl
|Re: Nursing Student In Jalingo Raped & Stabbed To Death By 3 Keke Riders (Graphic) by pyyxxaro: 3:24pm
A million ways to die
Only in Nigeria , you can get 900,000 ways
3 Likes
|Re: Nursing Student In Jalingo Raped & Stabbed To Death By 3 Keke Riders (Graphic) by Cornerstone2020: 3:26pm
I wonder how people get errection to rape and the satisfaction therein . Most rapists take drugs
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nursing Student In Jalingo Raped & Stabbed To Death By 3 Keke Riders (Graphic) by yemmight(m): 3:32pm
So no arrest made yet?
|Re: Nursing Student In Jalingo Raped & Stabbed To Death By 3 Keke Riders (Graphic) by borlah50(m): 3:47pm
Person wey we no force gan we still dey beg God to get pleasure frm it talkless of forceful sex.some guys are oloshi.nah every hole dem dey dig
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nursing Student In Jalingo Raped & Stabbed To Death By 3 Keke Riders (Graphic) by Factfinder1(f): 4:06pm
everything eveil is in the north...and the same people are on Ramadan fast
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nursing Student In Jalingo Raped & Stabbed To Death By 3 Keke Riders (Graphic) by infogenius(m): 4:06pm
Barbaric people. It's getting clearer the intents of men in this dispensation. Pure wickedness.
An advise, these are perilous times, reduce or eliminate night crawling as much as possible.
Evil people every where
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nursing Student In Jalingo Raped & Stabbed To Death By 3 Keke Riders (Graphic) by Newpride(m): 4:07pm
Chai..
RIP
|Re: Nursing Student In Jalingo Raped & Stabbed To Death By 3 Keke Riders (Graphic) by slotA4(f): 4:07pm
RIP
|Re: Nursing Student In Jalingo Raped & Stabbed To Death By 3 Keke Riders (Graphic) by Alejoc(m): 4:07pm
Human wickedness!
|Re: Nursing Student In Jalingo Raped & Stabbed To Death By 3 Keke Riders (Graphic) by YorubaAssasin: 4:08pm
We know where these useless fools are usually from. Savages!
R.I.P to the poor lady.
4 Likes
|Re: Nursing Student In Jalingo Raped & Stabbed To Death By 3 Keke Riders (Graphic) by Macnnoli4(m): 4:09pm
I am tired. People with nonsense destiny busy killing people's future wives.
|Re: Nursing Student In Jalingo Raped & Stabbed To Death By 3 Keke Riders (Graphic) by OfficialDad: 4:09pm
Evil everywhere. What is happening?. Should we leave this country and seek for refuge in a strange land?.
Like and share if you agree.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nursing Student In Jalingo Raped & Stabbed To Death By 3 Keke Riders (Graphic) by OhiOfIhima: 4:09pm
The evil in this Country is getting out of hand.... Who did we offend God?
2 Likes
|Re: Nursing Student In Jalingo Raped & Stabbed To Death By 3 Keke Riders (Graphic) by JONNYSPUTE(m): 4:09pm
Hmmm. That's a very ugly and evil act but I don't get it,(according to eye witness) meaning somebody was dear and didn't do anything to help her. RIP.
|Re: Nursing Student In Jalingo Raped & Stabbed To Death By 3 Keke Riders (Graphic) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:09pm
WTF!!!
The castration bill MUST be passed into law ASAP,
Unfortunately, the lawmakers are too busy with something else!
|Re: Nursing Student In Jalingo Raped & Stabbed To Death By 3 Keke Riders (Graphic) by Nukilia: 4:09pm
The criminals are from Libya
|Re: Nursing Student In Jalingo Raped & Stabbed To Death By 3 Keke Riders (Graphic) by TwentyOnePilots(m): 4:10pm
Sad!!! RIP Mercy!
|Re: Nursing Student In Jalingo Raped & Stabbed To Death By 3 Keke Riders (Graphic) by moscobabs(m): 4:11pm
The rate of crime in Nigeria is getting higher on daily basis . All thanks to our Politicians...RIP girl
1 Like
|Re: Nursing Student In Jalingo Raped & Stabbed To Death By 3 Keke Riders (Graphic) by Mouthgag: 4:11pm
|Re: Nursing Student In Jalingo Raped & Stabbed To Death By 3 Keke Riders (Graphic) by bspyce(m): 4:12pm
This is a very sad story. How many more before we can think security as a top priority in this country
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nursing Student In Jalingo Raped & Stabbed To Death By 3 Keke Riders (Graphic) by NoSidonLook: 4:12pm
does anything good come out from the north?
but then again c'mon you know the security situation of your coumtry you still dey waka by 11pm. and not just anyow place-NORTH. even we for lagos still dey watch our guard, know when to move or chilax.
anyways, a very sad and ugly way to depart.
Hope you find peace in the yonder.
1 Like
|Re: Nursing Student In Jalingo Raped & Stabbed To Death By 3 Keke Riders (Graphic) by dreamworld: 4:14pm
|Re: Nursing Student In Jalingo Raped & Stabbed To Death By 3 Keke Riders (Graphic) by islandmoon: 4:14pm
too many undocumented immigrant in nigeria and this government isnt doing anything about it
2 Likes
|Re: Nursing Student In Jalingo Raped & Stabbed To Death By 3 Keke Riders (Graphic) by OROSUNBOLB(m): 4:15pm
Awon eyan buhari!
4 Likes
