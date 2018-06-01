₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by made4naija(f): 4:08pm
Rapper Folarin Falana aka Falz was a guest on Linda Ikeji TV’s show, Verified, hosted by Tope Olowoniyan recently where he spoke about his worries for Nigeria and how people missed the point of his new music video ”This is Nigeria”.
Controversies have continued to trail the music video because he used video vixens dressed in Hijab.
When asked if the video vixens dancing Shaku Shaku in Hijab was intentional, Falz said
”It was very intentional. We continue to forget or neglect the innocence of the girl child and because of all the issues that wer are having, the kidnappings and the killings especially in the Northern part of the country, the Chibok girls and very more recently the Dapchi girls, It is very disturbing and we don’t often talk about them and I was a bit surprised to hear people say why would you put girls in Hijab to dance Shaku Shaku…common, is there anything wrong with people dancing because they are wearing Hijabs? Is their any law against that?
source : https://www.made4naija.com/2018/06/having-girls-dance-shaku-shaku-in-hijab-in-my-music-video-was-intentional-falz-speaks-to-litv-video/
|Re: Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by axcerin: 4:10pm
|Re: Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by OneCorner: 4:21pm
Celestial people need to sue him too for using their garments to portray fake deliverance
|Re: Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by BeingFrank(m): 4:24pm
Definitely No Sane Law Is Against That, Just The Laws Of Hypocrisy And Double Standard Objecting Crying Over It. When You Use Sticks To Kill A Mosquito, And Your Palm To Kill A Snake. Senseless Misplaced Priority. Of All The Challenges Nigeria Is Weeping On, This Is One Of The Most Critical.
|Re: Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by SIMPLYkush(m): 4:47pm
|Re: Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by muckross(m): 5:50pm
|Re: Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by DaBillionnaire: 5:50pm
|Re: Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by trapQ: 5:51pm
|Re: Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by buskie13(m): 5:51pm
|Re: Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by littlewonders: 5:51pm
|Re: Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by emeijeh(m): 5:51pm
We know..... It's the rising wave of female suicide bombers in the country.
|Re: Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by shed1498(m): 5:51pm
Why is hijab so sacred in Islam
|Re: Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by bestman09(m): 5:51pm
|Re: Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by Dongreat(m): 5:52pm
|Re: Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by kolnel: 5:52pm
|Re: Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by SamuelAnyawu(m): 5:52pm
|Re: Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by pweshboi(m): 5:52pm
|Re: Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by RETIREDMUMU(m): 5:52pm
|Re: Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by GreatOlu1: 5:52pm
Let them know, but u should have added on with bomb too
|Re: Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by abiodunalasa: 5:52pm
|Re: Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by Proffdada: 5:52pm
|Re: Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by BabaIbo: 5:52pm
|Re: Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by tolexy007(m): 5:53pm
|Re: Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by Geofavor(m): 5:53pm
|Re: Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by MDsambo: 5:53pm
|Re: Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by Papishi(m): 5:53pm
I read that MURIC has given him an ultimatum to apologize and pull down the video.
When mumuism is at work, brain dey always go on holiday; cos am just wondering what religion has turned some people into. Instead of them to call their Daura brother into order they are busy complaining over hijab.
|Re: Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by Odingo1: 5:53pm
Islamic people are always fighting and shedding innocent blood
|Re: Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by kpaofame: 5:53pm
|Re: Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by morikee(m): 5:53pm
|Re: Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by Emmayen(m): 5:53pm
|Re: Falz: Girls Dancing Shaku Shaku In Hijab In 'This Is Nigeria' Video Intentional by Viergeachar: 5:53pm
