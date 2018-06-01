



source : Rapper Folarin Falana aka Falz was a guest on Linda Ikeji TV’s show, Verified, hosted by Tope Olowoniyan recently where he spoke about his worries for Nigeria and how people missed the point of his new music video ”This is Nigeria”.Controversies have continued to trail the music video because he used video vixens dressed in Hijab.When asked if the video vixens dancing Shaku Shaku in Hijab was intentional, Falz said”It was very intentional. We continue to forget or neglect the innocence of the girl child and because of all the issues that wer are having, the kidnappings and the killings especially in the Northern part of the country, the Chibok girls and very more recently the Dapchi girls, It is very disturbing and we don’t often talk about them and I was a bit surprised to hear people say why would you put girls in Hijab to dance Shaku Shaku…common, is there anything wrong with people dancing because they are wearing Hijabs? Is their any law against that?Watch a clip from the interviewsource : https://www.made4naija.com/2018/06/having-girls-dance-shaku-shaku-in-hijab-in-my-music-video-was-intentional-falz-speaks-to-litv-video/