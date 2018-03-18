Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal (3532 Views)

PHOTOS: Dr Sid Imitates The Famous Ebuka Agbada At Bbnaija Live Show / Miyonse, Princess, Bambam And Tboss During BBNaija Audition / Photos Of Celebrities At AY LIVE Show (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.metronaija.ng/video-simi-dancing-shaku-shaku-during-bbnaija-live-show-rehearsal/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XTmS3_Q7Lc Simi seen dancing the popular dance steps, Shaku Shaku during her rehearsal for tonight big brother naija live show that will see a housemate leave the game show.

Go girl you rock 1 Like

Mtchew

when last did she release a hit

And this poo reach FP. Anyways make I book space

I nor know how this girl matter dey do me. I just love her - its so natural.

I love this girl die 2 Likes

Again?

She try

So this is shake shaku. She can dance.

Nonsense...

She Try Small

Girl wey sabi!

Why is she jumping around like a chicken that wants to lay egg? 4 Likes

Ugly girl

WTF? Mtcheeew

You mean egg as in egg? 2 Likes

This girl is damn to ugly!!

Zanas:

Why is she jumping around like a chicken that wants to lay egg? Lol Lol 1 Like

Pls I need to be clarified, if I block someone on Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook, and later meet wit the person on the street, can the person see me?

Even if she dey brush we go still see am on the media .

Zanas:

Why is she jumping around like a chicken that wants to lay egg? Chai bros!! But why? Chai bros!! But why?

coluka:

This girl is damn to ugly!! and your mom is not and your mom is not 1 Like

Ugly as fvck!!!

She no sabi dance sef. Next!!!!

They should create a category for the ugliest music artiste in Nigeria, Simi will be winning it every year

And so? How is this news? Rubbish!!!!!

Why is nairaland forcing this ugly girl on our eyes this evening? Please I've seen enough ugliness for one day. If i see any more of Simi's pictures or videos tonight again, I'm sure I'll have a terrible nightmare tonight