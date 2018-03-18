₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal
|Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal by olokeded: 4:00pm
Simi seen dancing the popular dance steps, Shaku Shaku during her rehearsal for tonight big brother naija live show that will see a housemate leave the game show.
http://www.metronaija.ng/video-simi-dancing-shaku-shaku-during-bbnaija-live-show-rehearsal/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XTmS3_Q7Lc
|Re: Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal by femmix112(m): 4:19pm
Go girl you rock
1 Like
|Re: Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal by Horlaidex(m): 10:13pm
Mtchew
|Re: Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal by Lat1tude02: 10:13pm
when last did she release a hit
|Re: Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal by Xanarchy: 10:13pm
And this poo reach FP. Anyways make I book space
|Re: Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal by Kul3ger(m): 10:13pm
I nor know how this girl matter dey do me. I just love her - its so natural.
|Re: Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal by Machinegun91(m): 10:13pm
I love this girl die
2 Likes
|Re: Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:14pm
Again?
|Re: Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal by Omobolaji20(m): 10:14pm
She try
|Re: Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal by ameri9ja: 10:14pm
So this is shake shaku. She can dance.
|Re: Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal by Rubbiish(m): 10:14pm
Nonsense...
|Re: Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal by biz9ja(m): 10:14pm
She Try Small
|Re: Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal by thelifepagesng: 10:15pm
Girl wey sabi!
|Re: Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal by Zanas: 10:16pm
Why is she jumping around like a chicken that wants to lay egg?
4 Likes
|Re: Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal by Masama: 10:17pm
Ugly girl
|Re: Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal by itchie: 10:18pm
WTF? Mtcheeew
|Re: Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal by potent5(m): 10:18pm
You mean egg as in egg?
2 Likes
|Re: Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal by coluka: 10:19pm
This girl is damn to ugly!!
|Re: Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal by mexxmoney: 10:20pm
Zanas:Lol
1 Like
|Re: Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal by Dutchey(m): 10:20pm
Pls I need to be clarified, if I block someone on Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook, and later meet wit the person on the street, can the person see me?
|Re: Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal by hajoke2000(f): 10:21pm
Even if she dey brush we go still see am on the media .
|Re: Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal by Neminc: 10:21pm
Zanas:Chai bros!! But why?
|Re: Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal by tstx(m): 10:22pm
coluka:and your mom is not
1 Like
|Re: Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal by elgramz: 10:23pm
Ugly as fvck!!!
|Re: Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal by Vinstel: 10:24pm
She no sabi dance sef. Next!!!!
|Re: Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal by Megatrix: 10:26pm
They should create a category for the ugliest music artiste in Nigeria, Simi will be winning it every year
|Re: Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal by edmaraja: 10:30pm
And so? How is this news? Rubbish!!!!!
|Re: Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal by Himmler: 10:36pm
Why is nairaland forcing this ugly girl on our eyes this evening? Please I've seen enough ugliness for one day. If i see any more of Simi's pictures or videos tonight again, I'm sure I'll have a terrible nightmare tonight
|Re: Simi Dancing "Shaku Shaku" During BBNaija Eviction Show Rehearsal by Mekanus(m): 10:40pm
hajoke2000:There is no thread on nairaland that I don't see your comments, na only you waka come?
Viewing this topic: Badboiz(m), whizfem(m), Ayoyemi12, Actor79, onatisi(m), socy(m), colossus91(m), jhybosky(m), lilichi, Rursh(m), Hurlarzan139(m), imstrong1, Simiano, Kairakamsi(f), leovictor15, Emybanks77, Ken55ng, Amirullaha(m), Weezybaby, sorzy1(m), giftancy(m), Misterdhee1(m), iammaKING(m), michael142(m), winnielle(f), ebuka1511(m), Believefirst(m), justicechichex(m), OboOlora(f), ernesterioo(m), Mekanus(m), Samuelsmart22(m), oluwapsalmy(m), Perspectives(m), Tyche(m), inoki247, statrboiTolu(m), Lionbite(m), biodun95, sounso and 78 guest(s)
