I just received a text and email from Dragnet for an online test on 7/6/2018. Any one else got this? Let's talk about what to expect from here and onwards.

I got the email and text. What's the way forward?

I just received same too. They said it will be logical reasoning.

Me tooo oo

I just received a text and email from Dragnet for an online test on 7/6/2018. Any one else got this? Let's talk about what to expect from here and onwards.

I got the email and text. What's the way forward?

ThankGod its online this year. Any idea on the number of questions and time?

I was hoping I would get but I wish you goodluck

There's still hope, probably coming in batches

I got the message too. Can anyone help me with Dragnet Past Questions, please. awoladeayomo@yahoo.com

Anyone with the pastquestions please share Charlesu49@gmail.com and l will try to distribute to others, before the requests become much and overwhelming

Yea i go the text and quickly proceeded to my mail and found more details there..



I am more concerned about:



1) What to expect

2) DRAGNET past questions on this regard

3) Someone mentioned its Logical reasoning and Math (How many questions each? how are the questions like?)

4) I learnt DRAGNET questions don't SMILE at all... anyone who have been through this before should pls throw more light and guide us.



God Bless Us All. Amen

I received similar test few minutes ago.

Please anyone with vital info of what to expect should share. egbeoforbuike@gmail.com

Yea i go the text and quickly proceeded to my mail and found more details there..



I am more concerned about:



1) What to expect

2) DRAGNET past questions on this regard

3) Someone mentioned its Logical reasoning and Math (How many questions each? how are the questions like?)

4) I learnt DRAGNET questions don't SMILE at all... anyone who have been through this before should pls throw more light and guide us.



God Bless Us All. Amen

Yes please, someone with an idea help us with some answers to these questions, appreciate.

pls guys,wen u guys applied for nse ,were u sent acknowledgement mail?...

Pls o i need dragnet questions too o victoriaoluchi10@gmail.com

Yes, applications were acknowledged.

I got the email and text too... Please anybody with dragnet past questions should send to ainaolusola5@gmail.com..Thanks

Evening house. Also got an email concerning this. Please anyone with past logical reasoning test questions should help. ochefiogodwin@gmail.com

Who has idea should pls share

Please anyone with the past question should please help me hope4ij@gmail.com

pls guys,wen u guys applied for nse ,were u sent acknowledgement mail?...

I don't think so, not certain sha

I got the test invite ..i would really need guidance on the kind of questions to expect .. pls anyone with dragnet questions should help. Thanks

Received d mail too. Please who has past questions help me

walexandrabrenda@gmail.com

I received the mail as well

please anyone with dragnet logical reasoning question should send to my mail...busayhour@gmail.com

i aslo need the past question....boboladele7899@gmail.com





You'll be competing against the best and brightest, so be at your best.



Note: I don't work with NSE - at least not yet. I'm just familiar with the recruitment process.



https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BJi1ST9NZpqm_lju2OQEZsi9gip9NKll/view?usp=drive_web





https://www.dropbox.com/s/r7nds4qdnvtfmcd/DRAGNET%20Abstract%20ReasoningTest1-Solution%20Uploaded%20Adeniyi.pdf?dl=0

NSE is typical Dragnet's test. Expect the usual number of questions Dragnet uses and limited time. Cannot be more than 20 minutes for numerical and 18 for logical. Practice the questions very well. To put it into perspective, NSE takes less people than PwC and the process is longer, stressful, tiring and tougher. For there to be an online assessment, certainly, there will be a "verification/confirmatory" sort of test afterwards. To ensure one gets invited for the verification, it is important you perform very well. Performing well goes beyond "passing" the test, you must score high. That is, your percentile must be at least 80%. At least, my practice on Assessment Day UK tells me so.

You'll be competing against the best and brightest, so be at your best.

Note: I don't work with NSE - at least not yet. I'm just familiar with the recruitment process.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BJi1ST9NZpqm_lju2OQEZsi9gip9NKll/view?usp=drive_web

https://www.dropbox.com/s/r7nds4qdnvtfmcd/DRAGNET%20Abstract%20ReasoningTest1-Solution%20Uploaded%20Adeniyi.pdf?dl=0

Password: adeniyi08030715027

Pls I need logical questions. If you have kindly send by maxwellchukwuekete@gmail.com. thanks

NSE is typical Dragnet's test. Expect the usual number of questions Dragnet uses and limited time. Cannot be more than 20 minutes for numerical and 18 for logical. Practice the questions very well. To put it into perspective, NSE takes less people than PwC and the process is longer, stressful, tiring and tougher. For there to be an online assessment, certainly, there will be a "verification/confirmatory" sort of test afterwards. To ensure one gets invited for the verification, it is important you perform very well. Performing well goes beyond "passing" the test, you must score high. That is, your percentile must be at least 80%. At least, my practice on Assessment Day UK tells me so.



You'll be competing against the best and brightest, so be at your best.



Note: I don't work with NSE - at least not yet. I'm just familiar with the recruitment process.



https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BJi1ST9NZpqm_lju2OQEZsi9gip9NKll/view?usp=drive_web





https://www.dropbox.com/s/r7nds4qdnvtfmcd/DRAGNET%20Abstract%20ReasoningTest1-Solution%20Uploaded%20Adeniyi.pdf?dl=0

Password: adeniyi08030715027



All those asking for pastquestions, follow these cloud links and download them yourself.