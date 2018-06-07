₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by charlesu49(m): 4:11pm On Jun 05
I just received a text and email from Dragnet for an online test on 7/6/2018. Any one else got this? Let's talk about what to expect from here and onwards.
|Re: Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by lachenzy1(m): 5:08pm On Jun 05
I got the email and text. What's the way forward?
|Re: Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by Durumorris: 5:09pm On Jun 05
I just received same too. They said it will be logical reasoning.
|Re: Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by onceler: 5:14pm On Jun 05
Me tooo oo
|Re: Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by devlishGINGER(m): 5:18pm On Jun 05
charlesu49:I was hoping I would get but I wish you goodluck
|Re: Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by devlishGINGER(m): 5:19pm On Jun 05
lachenzy1:its logical reasoning and math
|Re: Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by charlesu49(m): 5:45pm On Jun 05
ThankGod its online this year. Any idea on the number of questions and time?
|Re: Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by charlesu49(m): 5:46pm On Jun 05
devlishGINGER:
There's still hope, probably coming in batches
|Re: Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by Ifababy: 5:50pm On Jun 05
I got the message too. Can anyone help me with Dragnet Past Questions, please. awoladeayomo@yahoo.com
|Re: Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by charlesu49(m): 5:57pm On Jun 05
Anyone with the pastquestions please share Charlesu49@gmail.com and l will try to distribute to others, before the requests become much and overwhelming
|Re: Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by OnukemChijioke: 5:58pm On Jun 05
Yea i go the text and quickly proceeded to my mail and found more details there..
I am more concerned about:
1) What to expect
2) DRAGNET past questions on this regard
3) Someone mentioned its Logical reasoning and Math (How many questions each? how are the questions like?)
4) I learnt DRAGNET questions don't SMILE at all... anyone who have been through this before should pls throw more light and guide us.
God Bless Us All. Amen
|Re: Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by eclint(m): 6:02pm On Jun 05
I received similar test few minutes ago.
Please anyone with vital info of what to expect should share. egbeoforbuike@gmail.com
|Re: Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by charlesu49(m): 7:13pm On Jun 05
OnukemChijioke:
Yes please, someone with an idea help us with some answers to these questions, appreciate.
|Re: Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by pizzle123(m): 7:31pm On Jun 05
pls guys,wen u guys applied for nse ,were u sent acknowledgement mail?...
|Re: Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by Oluchi1356: 7:42pm On Jun 05
Pls o i need dragnet questions too o victoriaoluchi10@gmail.com
|Re: Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by Olyibe: 7:43pm On Jun 05
Yes, applications were acknowledged.
|Re: Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by oluhshorlar1159(f): 7:56pm On Jun 05
I got the email and text too... Please anybody with dragnet past questions should send to ainaolusola5@gmail.com..Thanks
|Re: Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by ochefi0: 8:22pm On Jun 05
Evening house. Also got an email concerning this. Please anyone with past logical reasoning test questions should help. ochefiogodwin@gmail.com
|Re: Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by Okoyedavid3(f): 8:44pm On Jun 05
Who has idea should pls share
|Re: Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by Hopeij(f): 8:56pm On Jun 05
Please anyone with the past question should please help me hope4ij@gmail.com
|Re: Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by charlesu49(m): 9:00pm On Jun 05
pizzle123:
I don't think so, not certain sha
|Re: Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by azu2ky: 9:21pm On Jun 05
I got the test invite ..i would really need guidance on the kind of questions to expect .. pls anyone with dragnet questions should help. Thanks
|Re: Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by alezandrah: 10:19pm On Jun 05
Received d mail too. Please who has past questions help me
walexandrabrenda@gmail.com
|Re: Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by sureteeboy(m): 10:46pm On Jun 05
I received the mail as well
|Re: Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by holuwakore(m): 1:55am
please anyone with dragnet logical reasoning question should send to my mail...busayhour@gmail.com
|Re: Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by akindavids(m): 2:34am
i aslo need the past question....boboladele7899@gmail.com
|Re: Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by Gerrard59(m): 7:09am
NSE is typical Dragnet's test. Expect the usual number of questions Dragnet uses and limited time. Cannot be more than 20 minutes for numerical and 18 for logical. Practice the questions very well. To put it into perspective, NSE takes less people than PwC and the process is longer, stressful, tiring and tougher. For there to be an online assessment, certainly, there will be a "verification/confirmatory" sort of test afterwards. To ensure one gets invited for the verification, it is important you perform very well. Performing well goes beyond "passing" the test, you must score high. That is, your percentile must be at least 80%. At least, my practice on Assessment Day UK tells me so.
You'll be competing against the best and brightest, so be at your best.
Note: I don't work with NSE - at least not yet. I'm just familiar with the recruitment process.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BJi1ST9NZpqm_lju2OQEZsi9gip9NKll/view?usp=drive_web
https://www.dropbox.com/s/r7nds4qdnvtfmcd/DRAGNET%20Abstract%20ReasoningTest1-Solution%20Uploaded%20Adeniyi.pdf?dl=0
Password: adeniyi08030715027
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by JARUSHUB: 7:31am
|Re: Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by Maxzuel(m): 7:44am
Pls I need logical questions. If you have kindly send by maxwellchukwuekete@gmail.com. thanks
|Re: Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by charlesu49(m): 8:34am
Gerrard59:
All those asking for pastquestions, follow these cloud links and download them yourself.
|Re: Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Graduate Trainee 2018 Test Invite by Horus(m): 9:13am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJc2v1lfzJQ
Nigerian Stock Exchange Graduate Trainee 2018
